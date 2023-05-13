Abigail’s Party will transport audience at Eden Court in Inverness back to 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Abigail’s Party will transport audience at Eden Court in Inverness back to 1970s

Abigail's Party will be showing at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness and centres around a drinks party where flirting ensues and tensions rise.

By Scott Begbie
Abigail's Party is set for Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Supplied by Sheila Burnett.
Abigail's Party is set for Eden Court Theatre in Inverness. Supplied by Sheila Burnett.

Actor Alice De-Warrenne has become a time traveller – catapulted back to 1977 every night – and she’s loving every moment of it.

There’s no Tardis or De Lorean involved – Alice is part of the gifted cast of Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s classic comedy, which is now touring the UK, including a stop at Eden Court in Inverness next week.

“It’s amazing to immerse myself in a different era that I haven’t lived through,” said the actor who is playing sweet but tactless Angela in this new production of a play that premiered 15 years before she was born.

“Every time the designer would bring something into the room I would say, ‘oh, my granny had these weird green plates’ or ‘my granny spoke about this’, or I would flick through the Good Housekeeping magazines on the set.

“It’s a time I didn’t live through, but I’ve seen glimpses of it now and its fun getting into it. I mean, Angela, in the play, talks about buying a house on the outskirts of London for £21,000. That’s hard to get my head around.”

Alice De-Warrenne plays Angela in Abigail’s party Supplied by Sheila Burnett.

Tensions rise in living room drama

Abigail’s Party is a living room drama, where aspiring hosts Beverley and Laurence invite neighbours Angela, Tony and Sue for a drinks party while Sue’s daughter, Abigail, has a teenage party down the road.

As the alcohol flows, flirting ensues and tensions rise, reaching a dramatic climax in a sharply observed comedy of social mores that made Leigh’s play an instant hit when it was first staged 1977 before going on to be watched by a record 16 million viewers when aired as a BBC Play For Today.

Alice said: “It’s funny, but it’s also awkward. It’s that kind of cringe comedy where you just want to sit down in your chair and disappear, but you can’t look away because it’s so cringeworthy and funny to watch.

“It’s just a mismatch of different characters put together for an evening to see what happens.”

Although it has now turned 46 years old, Alice says Abigail’s Party is as relevant as ever thanks to the genius of Leigh’s writing.

Tom Richardson and Rebecca Birch are part of the Abigail’s Party cast. Supplied by Sheila Burnett.

Play holds up a mirror

“It’s one of the most performed plays in the UK,” she said. “It is so relatable because it’s about relationships, marriage and conflict.

“Although it’s set in a different era it’s about the things we go through now. It’s like Mike Leigh is holding up a big mirror to the audience and saying: ‘Look at these funny things you care about… you talk about the weather, what car you’ve got, how much you spent on your house, what you do at the weekend’. It’s all the things we still care about.”

And Alice says it is the perfectly drawn characters which keep audiences flocking to theatres across the country including, she hopes, Eden Court.

“Mike Leigh’s characters are so three-dimensional. Just when you think you are watching a stereotype, they surprise you and do something completely different,” she said.

“I think everyone sees themselves in the characters. They watch the play and come away thinking ‘I’m definitely a bit of a Laurence’ or ‘my mum’s just like Angie’. The characters have stood the test of time.”

George Readshaw is appearing in Abigail’s Party at Eden Court Theatre. Supplied by Sheila Burnett.

The art of acting tipsy

Alice is loving playing Angela, one of her favourite characters in the play.

“She’s the sort of person who just says whatever pops into her head and doesn’t think about how her words might affect others. So she’ll ask Sue, who is a very reserved middle class character, ‘are you separated or divorced… how was your childbirth?’ all these things that make Sue so uncomfortable.

“It’s so funny because Angela doesn’t realise, to her these are just normal questions to ask.”

But the flipside of her ditzy nature is professional side as a nurse, which she can suddenly flick on and take control of situation.

Jo Castleton is also in the line-up for the play. Supplied by Sheila Burnett.

Alice said of the most challenging parts of the role is acting drunk – “without making it difficult to watch” – as Angela downs nine double gin and tonics over the course of the evening.

“It’s all about the eyes and losing and regaining focus,” said Alice, on the art of acting tipsy. “When you’re drunk, you tend to focus on smaller things around you, so it might be looking at a glass more or staring off into space.”

Alice is looking forward to arriving in Inverness and inviting Eden Court audiences to join her time travels to Abigail’s Party

“I hope they enjoy it. I hope anyone who has lived through the 70s will feel a lot of nostalgia and anyone who hasn’t live through the 70s will enjoy looking at a little time capsule of that era.

“And I hope they can laugh when they recognise themselves in the characters on stage.”

Abigail’s Party is at Eden Court from Wednesday May 17 to Saturday May 20. For information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 234 234.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told