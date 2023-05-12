Buffy Revamped: Brendan Murphy’s one-man show reimagines iconic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Buffy Revamped: Brendan Murphy’s one-man show reimagines iconic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy Revamped which is headed to Aberdeen's Music Hall reimagines the story from Spike's point of view

By Scott Begbie
Brendan Murphy
Buffy Revamped is told through the point of view of Spike. appearing in Buffy Revamped. Supplied by APA/Seabright Productions.

Brendan Murphy is bringing his one-man show to Aberdeen to give Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans something to really get their teeth into…

“It’s a fast-paced retelling of all seven seasons of Buffy The Vampire Slayer in 70 action-packed and hopefully hilarious minutes,” said the writer and performer. “That’s the pitch and I’m sticking to it.”

And Brendan hopes fans of the iconic 90s TV series will love his take in Buffy Revamped, which swoops into the Music Hall next week on a UK tour which has been extended – including to Aberdeen – due to popular demand.

The big question, though, is how do you condense 144 episodes of Buffy into an hour and 10 minutes?

“It’s very quick, there are a lot of wigs and costume changes and lots of different character voices coming through,” said Brendan.

“But it is all being told through the point of view of Spike, who is I think one of the most memorable and interesting characters in the show. Each character is being retold through his eyes.”

Brendan Murphy is appearing in Buffy revamped. Supplied by APA/Seabright Productions Date; Unknown

‘He’s got the best punchlines’

Spike, as played by James Marsters in the series, originally joined the show as a powerful vampire out to terrorise Buffy, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, and her friends as they tried to fight evil spewing from the hellmouth under the quiet US town of Sunnydale.

“He came in as the antagonist, the big bad, but as the seasons progressed, he turned into a reluctant ally then a love interest,” said Brendan.

“By the end of it, he becomes the hero of the piece. He’s also got the best punchlines and this whole punk rock aesthetic, which is fun to play with.”

Buffy Revamped romps through the episodes, interspersed with a heady mix of iconic pop and rock songs from the 90s and noughties, fused with popular references from the decade.

It’s a rich seam of comedy to mine, said Brendan, who is a lifelong fan of Buffy and rewatched the whole series during lockdown to research his stage show.

“The original series is really funny. It’s this interesting mix of drama, sci-fi and comedy. But the way I’ve approached it is to think ‘what would Spike do… what would Spike say… how would he retell the situation?’

“And we also have the benefit of having the 2023 view of these 1990s and early noughties antics. It’s a case of looking at stuff and seeing whether it stands up. And a lot of it just comes from the pure nostalgia of looking back at time that’s so very different to now.”

Buffy Revamped will be at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Supplied by APA/Seabright Productions.

‘Buffy fans have the tattoos’

While you don’t need to have watched Buffy to enjoy the show, Brendan reckons about 90% of his audiences are fans of the Slayer, keen to get another, fresh fix of the iconic characters.

“I think it connected with people in a way that TV shows at the time just hadn’t up to that point. It was great comedy, great drama and there were some beautiful love stories in there.

“It particularly appealed to anyone who felt like an outsider or an underdog and it has a massive connection with the LGBTQ+ community.”

This isn’t Brendan’s first outing with a show that fast-tracks through an entire iconic 90s TV series. His last tour, Friend (The One With Gunther) gave Friends the same treatment, with Brendan portraying it through the eyes of Central Perk coffee shop worker Gunther.

“The Friends fandom is huge. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t watched an episode of friends,” he said.

“However, I do think Buffy is a deeper love. There might not be quite as many fans, but whereas Friends fans have the t-shirts, Buffy fans have the tattoos.”

And he hopes those fans – tattoos and all – have a great night with Buffy Revamped.

“The dream is just to get people excited about Buffy. I hope they go home and stick on the pilot episode or watch and celebrate their favourite episodes and feel invigorated, energised and happy about the choices they’ve made.”

Buffy Revamped is at the Music Hall on Wednesday May 17. For tickets and information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

David Boreanaz and Sarah Michelle Gellar starred in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Photo: 20th Century Fox Television.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told