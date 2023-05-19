Retirement planning: How cash flow modelling can help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Retirement planning: How cash flow modelling can help

Why pension planning is key to living the life you want.

In partnership with Atholl Scott Financial Services
A photo of hand saving money in a jar. Article about how much should I save for retirement.

How much should I save for retirement? This is a question most of us ask at some stage in our lives.

And that fact that there has never been so much choice when it comes to pensions and their flexibility, makes retirement planning rather daunting. Making important decisions about what to do and when, is always advisable with some sound professional advice.

Planning is key. So, perhaps speaking to a financial planner is something you should consider if you have concerns about whether you have enough money to live comfortably in retirement.

A photo of Lesley Pottinger at Atholl Scott who is helping people with retirement planning.
Lesley Pottinger at Atholl Scott Financial Services helps people live comfortably during their retirement.

Unfortunately, many people seek professional financial advice when it’s too late, explains Lesley Pottinger. Lesley is a chartered financial planner at Atholl Scott Financial Services in Aberdeen. In her role, she has advised clients (of all ages) on how not to run out of money when they retire. And she would encourage people across the North East not to put off essential planning.

One way Lesley and the team at Atholl Scott Financial Services scope out a future plan for retirement for clients is by ‘cash flow modelling’.

What is ‘cash flow modelling’?

It is beneficial to work out if you are saving enough for retirement to achieve your desired lifestyle. It can also help to identify any potential shortfall or surplus in cash flow pre- and post-retirement.

Lesley explained: “We use cash flow modelling to help us demonstrate how long our client’s money is likely to last in retirement. This is a personalised planning service that we base on current finances, how much you are saving and investing, spending patterns and our clients’ goals and aspirations for the future.”

“This can be used during working life and in retirement.”

What could affect your future finances?

A man stacking coins in a pyramid as a representation of Scottish wealth
Image: Shutterstock.
  • projected inflation
  • investment performance
  • life expectancy

“It gives our clients a powerful visual insight into the health of their current and future finances, helping them to understand whether their goals are achievable and where we might need to make changes,” added Lesley.

Do you have a financial plan in place? Find out how to do this today.

How much should I save for retirement? What should I do with my pension?

When you are approaching retirement, pensions are complicated, they offer more options now than ever before. One of the options available is being able to access your pensions when you want to – flexible access. Along with the flexibility comes choice and tax planning. However, because there are so many options, it is understandable why so many pre-retirees seek advice from financial planning professionals.

As well as a cash flow modelling service, Atholl Scott Financial Services review your existing pensions that you may have accumulated through your lifetime. The retirement option advice will be suited to your requirements, taking into account the health of your current and future finances.

Pensions: You need to know your options

People receive their annual statements from their pension providers and all pensions have a set retirement age. As they are approaching that selected retirement date they may assume that they have got to take the pension benefits at this time. However, there are options and it is essential for anyone who is approaching retirement and do not know their options to seek professional advice.

pensioners looking at laptop
You have four options for your pension, which one will you choose?

You have four options, advises Lesley. They are:

  1. Flexible (or flexi) access drawdown: pension pot remains invested and you withdraw money when you need it. You can vary the income you take, which means you can manage the tax you pay.
  2. A guaranteed income (annuity): provides a guaranteed, regular income for life.
  3. Take it all in cash (25% tax-free)
  4. Keep it invested if you don’t need it.

Don’t take it all in cash!

The most tempting, but most potentially damaging, is option number 3: Take it all in cash.

Lesley explains why: “You can withdraw money from your pension as a lump sum.  However, only the first 25% is tax-free and doesn’t affect your personal tax allowance.  Withdrawing anything more than this is taxable. It’s also added to any other income you have, which could push you into a higher tax bracket.”

“Also, an important factor is that in most cases, any pensions you have can be passed outside of your estate and won’t be subject to Inheritance Tax.

“Some people prefer option 1: flexi access to your pensions, where you can take a lump sum, set up regular withdrawals, stop and start, increase or decrease payments to suit your spending requirements.

“On death, with this retirement plan you can pass your pension fund to your nominated beneficiaries. However, the biggest risk with his type of arrangement is you could run out of money without the correct professional advice. Planning is key,” she added.

How professional advice with my pensions gave me peace of mind

Like most of us, Carol Wright wondered: how much should I save for retirement? So, she contacted Atholl Scott Financial Services because living the same lifestyle they were used to, once retired, was something both she and husband Kevin wanted.

A photo of retired Carol Wright who did retirement planning.
Carol Wright is glad she contacted Atholl Scott Financial Services for retirement planning.

Now 59, retiree Carol, from Ellon, is very glad she did. Here’s her story:

“I have dealt with Atholl Scott for many years for pensions, investing and ISAs so we trusted them from an investment portfolio point of view. We wanted to know how best to use our investments and pensions. Our main goal was that we wanted to have the lifestyle we were used to when we retied.

“People often think this is not possible, but it is. And it was for us, with proper planning.

“My top tip would be to put as much as you can into a private pension fund, from your mid-forties.

“I retired at 56, because we could afford to, after working for Aberdeen City Council for 20 years. My husband ran his own business.

“I found Atholl Scott Financial Services very good at advising on private and workplace pensions and what you can afford to put into your ISAs each year, because you can take income from these investments too.

“I took as much as I could from my tax-free pension when I retired. More recently, I have used Atholl Scott Financial Service’s cash flow modelling tool. It really did give peace of mind as it showed that based on the finances we currently have, it will allow us to live to 95 and not worry about money.

“Debbie, Lesley and the team at Atholl Scott are all very knowledgeable and quick to respond to your queries. I will continue to use their services throughout my retirement as circumstances, taxation and legislation (such as the recent reduction in capital gains tax) change.”

If you are nearing retirement and would like to make your money work for you, in the best way possible, contact Lesley at Atholl Scott Financial Services. Email: lesley@asfs-ltd.co.uk

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Editor's Picks