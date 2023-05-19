Activists to hold public meeting on ways to tackle cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents will have an opportunity to share their personal experience and have their voices heard on the cost-of-living crisis.

Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered will hold a public meeting with the local community in Tillydrone tomorrow, offering families a platform to share their concerns.

It comes as thousands across the north and north-east bear the brunt of a rapid increase in food and petrol prices, as well as electricity bills.

Members of the Aberdeen Trades Union Council, Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered and other organisations will gather to hear families’ worries about the impact of the cost of living.

People will be able to share how this is affecting them and discuss ways they could access further support within their community.

‘Enough is enough’

The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre, on Gordon’s Mills Road, from 11am tomorrow.

Tommy Campbell, of the Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered group, said: “We are looking forward to meeting people at this community-based event.

“We are very concerned about how this crisis is affecting people living in the Tillydrone area.

“We will stand together to say loudly that enough is enough and that we want to see an end to this cost-of-living crisis sooner rather than later.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting in Tillydrone and can just turn up on the day or contact aberdeenisjistscunnered@gmail.com in advance.