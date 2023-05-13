What A Week: The King, the bling and a chance to sing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What A Week: The King, the bling and a chance to sing

The King's coronation raised a lot of questions but at least there is something even more dazzling to enjoy

The crowd at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire.
The crowd at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The pomp, the ceremony, the devoted well-wishers and the sparkly regalia – there really is nothing else like Eurovision.

Oh hang on, there is, but as far as dizzying spectacles go, the coronation can’t hold a candle to the glitter-bombing bling of our annual song contest.

I’ll see your street party and I’ll raise you a village – the Eurovision Village to be exact, located at Pier Head in Liverpool where throngs of fans are gathered to enjoy the contest as well as other performances and guest appearances.

And while the Crown Jewels are dazzling, they are nothing compared to Rylan Clark’s teeth.

The BBC is having him host Eurovision on Radio 2, presumably because if those gnashers were on set alongside all that neon and sequins, there’s a chance the television cameras could melt.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet the presenters of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Scott Mills, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Rylan Clark. Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

No pain, no gain

I’m not saying I didn’t enjoy the coronation. I did. I mean, it was one of my favourite episodes in The Crown and this one was almost as good, I just wish they had kept Claire Foy in it.

It was quite a sight seeing King Charles III in all that historic garb with a resplendent woman by his side – Penny Mordaunt.

Imagine if we’d got her instead of Liz Truss? She too might have trashed the economy but at least she would have looked amazing in the process.

Apparently Penny took a couple of painkillers before she had to carry those heavy swords for more than an hour.

We should have done the same to get us through the agony of the Liz Truss era, which lasted about the same amount of time.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Coronation controversy

Of course the coronation was surrounded by controversy. Will Australia and Jamaica break from the monarchy? Did the Metropolitan Police overreact by making 64 arrests? How much is this going to cost the taxpayer during a cost-of-living crisis?

Anti-monarchists argue public office should only be for those elected into it, and as we know, that always works out so well.

President Trump was given a televised platform this week to rehash his “rigged election” claims and ridicule a woman who, days earlier, had won a defamation claim against him, as well as pledging to pardon those who took part in the Capitol riot.

In an appearance on CCN (which was said to enrage many of its own staff) he also refused to pick a side in the Ukraine war.

Zelensky won’t address Eurovision millions

This means President Volodymyr Zelensky has much more to worry about than not being allowed to give an address during the Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Organisers want the spotlight to be on the event, not the politics, and for everyone to have fun, unlike fans of The View who had to witness a punch-up.

The Dundee band apologised after their Manchester gig had to be stopped when frontman Kyle Falconer lashed out at bass guitarist Kieren Webster during the show.

A man sits on a bench with the words ‘You’ll never sing alone’ on his T-shirt near the Eurovision village in Liverpool. Image: Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The stage is set for a showdown over Aberdeen library and pool closures with the first legal challenge launched.

A petition for a judicial review of the closure of Bucksburn pool and Woodside Library has been lodged with the Court of Session with challenges of the closure of five other libraries expected to follow.

The battle to save the Belmont also took a step forward as cinema consultants Mustard Studio outlined plans to help the filmhouse survive a reopening.

Banners at Bucksburn Swimming Pool in the battle over closures. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Pothole woes

Aberdeen City Council will next week vote on how to proceed and councillors are recommended to allow officials to go to the market and find an operator to take on the cinema.

Other options include converting the building to a cultural venue for other, non-cinematic purposes or even take no action at all and live with the embarrassment.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently having to do that after bungling workers fixed the wrong pothole while leaving a bigger crater untouched on the Royal Deeside route.

The B976 and A93 junction at Crathie where councillor Geva Blackett reported the pothole.

Councillor Geva Blackett said she “couldn’t believe it” when she realised a pothole in dire need of repair at Crathie had been ignored while workers filled a smaller cavity inches away.

So for the roads repair team, that’s nul points from the member for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

