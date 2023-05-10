Bungling workers ‘fixed wrong pothole’ while leaving bigger crater untouched on riddled Royal Deeside route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bungling workers ‘fixed wrong pothole’ while leaving bigger crater untouched on riddled Royal Deeside route

Councillor Geva Blackett reported one pothole but was left bewildered as the local authority filled the one next to it instead.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Geva Blackett and the A93 junction at Crathes where she reported the pothole.
Councillor Geva Blackett and the A93 junction at Crathes. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Geva Blackett “couldn’t believe it” when she realised a pothole in dire need of repair had been ignored while bungling workers filled a smaller cavity inches away.

The Aberdeenshire councillor called in the roads team to fix damage on a popular tourist route near Balmoral Castle.

After being told the work at Crathie was complete, she arrived to discover the blunder.

The Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside member revealed the episode as the council launched a review of its road inspection policy.

The guidance is reviewed every five years to ensure Aberdeenshire Council is able to manage and maintain the 3,467 miles of roads it is responsible for.

Councillor raised concerns after pothole repair error

A draft of the latest review went before the Marr area committee recently.

Mrs Blackett, fresh from an appearance on Masterchef, said workers had made a meal of repairs on stretch between Ballater and Braemar.

The recent pothole blunder took place at the junction of the A93 and B976, between Ballater and Braemar.

She asked: “How economical is it, in terms of the pound and also carbon footprint, to fill a pothole but leave the one next to it?”

The B976 and A93 junction where councillor Blackett reported the pothole.
The B976 and A93 junction where Aberdeenshire councillor Blackett reported the pothole to be repaired. Image: Google Street View

Ms Blackett went on to explain that the council’s roads team filled a pothole but missed the one right next to it – the crater she had initially reported.

She said: “One Sunday I came to to the junction where the B976 meets the A93 at Crathes.

“There were a couple of quite bad potholes and they were only going to get worse.”

Council’s current pothole repair method not ‘good practice’

The councillor reported the larger pothole online and almost immediately got a response back saying it had been fixed.

Doubting the quick reply, Ms Blackett took it up with the service and discovered they had filled the one next to it instead.

“I couldn’t believe it… You need common sense,” she said.

Map with markers showing the location of road faults reported by residents in Ballater.
Road faults in Ballater reported by residents. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

“If you have multiple potholes in one place, you would think they would fill them all at once to save them coming back.

“To come out to remote rural roads and ignore other potholes in the area doesn’t seem to be good practice.”

She added: “Why fill one if two are in the same place?”

‘They’ve got to get on top of this huge issue’

Road repairs had faced a delay due to the pandemic as team members were either off work or diverted to help in other departments.

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett.
Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett says the council needs to resolve roads issues like pothole repairs in the “most efficient way”. Image: Andrew Cawley

But Mrs Blackett said time must be of the essence in resolving the problem.

She said: “Roads have deteriorated substantially and many councils don’t have the money to fix them.

“But they’ve got to get on top of this huge issue.

“Aberdeenshire Council has to work in the most efficient way to the public pound and as effectively as possible.”

Council’s roads team hailed for keeping roads in top condition

Committee chairman Robbie Withey agreed.

He said: “If you are coming out to fix a pothole and there’s another one next to it, we do get a lot of complaints saying ‘why on earth didn’t they fix that while they were there?'”

But he also praised the roads team in Aberdeenshire for their maintenance efforts.

Councillor Robbie Withey.
Councillor Robbie Withey asked officers to consider the points made by Ms Blackett in the meeting. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

He said: “Our roads have always ranked very highly in terms of other local authorities in Scotland for condition.

“Having just driven back from Glasgow, I can certainly say that some of the roads down there are treacherous at best.”

Feedback from the meeting will be passed on.

Champagne popped to mark end of pothole plague in Fordoun

