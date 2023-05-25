Why this is a great shopping experience in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why this is a great shopping experience in Aberdeenshire

Store offers personal touch and a great day out.

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
Celebrations of Turriff restaurant

The beautiful town of Turriff lies on the River Deveron amidst some of Aberdeenshire’s most picturesque scenery.

It’s a focal point for the area and a great place to base yourself as you explore the beautiful surroundings and its many attractions.

At the heart of it is Celebrations of Turriff, a furniture and home store that has been serving the community for decades.

It’s that sense of community that makes Celebrations of Turriff a unique shopping experience. It’s a world away from the soulless chain stores that litter high streets or scrolling through endless online products. Shopping here can be part of a great day out in Aberdeenshire. You can get that new bed, sofa or dining set while also enjoying a tour of the local sites and time with friends and family.

Here we reveal how to make the most of your day in Turriff while indulging in a bit of shopping.

Recipe for a perfect Sunday

Cakes and scones at Celebrations of Turriff
The wholesome and delicious food on offer is just one the reasons Celebrations offers one of Aberdeenshire’s best shopping experiences.

You can start off with a bite to eat at Celebrations’ award-winning Conservatory Restaurant and Coffee Parlour. It seats more than 120 people and is a great place to meet for a Sunday lunch or a chat with pals. The food is delicious, homemade and wholesome, with daily specials, paninis, snacks and treats such as freshly grilled pancakes, scones and meringues.

You can happily while away an hour or two there as part of your Aberdeenshire shopping experience before browsing the store’s products or visiting some of Turriff’s surrounding attractions.

A priceless personal touch to your shopping experience in Aberdeenshire

The bed department at Celebrations of Turriff
You can try out the products as part of your shopping experience at Celebrations. But be careful not to nod off.

While many people will make their purchases online these days, there’s some things you just can’t get from a virtual store. For a start you can never be sure of exactly what you’re getting. Colours, sizes and quality can all be hard to gauge when you’re looking on a phone or tablet.

At Celebrations you can take your time browsing what’s on offer, wandering from department to department. As you stroll around you’re encouraged to ask for advice and try out the products. They’ve got 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture. There’s more than 30 beds and bedroom furniture ranges alone. And their gift and homeware department is one of the largest, if not the largest, in the North East.

Celebrations owner Robert Stephen says: “The staff are always on hand to advise on anything you’re unsure about. You can come in and try the sofas, beds and chairs. You can feel the fabric and textures and ask questions, find out the answers from a real person.”

Be careful not to snooze off on the beds though. As Robert says: “Unfortunately we don’t do bed and breakfast yet.”

So what’s next?

Delgatie Castle. A great addition to your shopping experience in Aberdeenshire.
Taking a tour of Delgatie Castle is a great addition to your shopping experience in Turriff.

Once you’ve snapped up that perfect product in Celebrations, it’s time to see what else is on around Turriff. You won’t be disappointed. The town is at the centre of a host of fun, picturesque and fascinating sites.

Nearby Delgatie Castle, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm, is a big draw. It dates back to 1049 and was rebuilt in the 16th Century. Visitors can view painted ceilings from 1575 and soak up the family history of the site.

Fyvie Castle is another local attraction. It’s an 800-year-old fortress with Raeburn paintings and some great walks on its estate. There’s an ice house and bowling alley. It’s also said to have two curses and a resident ghost – The Green Lady.

There are other great walks in the area including around the Forglen Estate where you can enjoy a 5km circular route. There are woodland walks around the town’s Haughs too.

And don’t forget to pay a visit to the town’s most famous resident, The Turra Coo. This statue is a monument to a cow that became central to a dispute between the local community and the government in the early 20th Century. It’s a fascinating tale and one you need to find out about for yourself after enjoying a unique shopping experience in Aberdeenshire.

So if you’re looking for a great day out, why not start at Celebrations of Turriff? It’s more than just a store.

 

