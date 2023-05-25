Why this is a great shopping experience in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The beautiful town of Turriff lies on the River Deveron amidst some of Aberdeenshire’s most picturesque scenery.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

It’s a focal point for the area and a great place to base yourself as you explore the beautiful surroundings and its many attractions.

At the heart of it is Celebrations of Turriff, a furniture and home store that has been serving the community for decades.

It’s that sense of community that makes Celebrations of Turriff a unique shopping experience. It’s a world away from the soulless chain stores that litter high streets or scrolling through endless online products. Shopping here can be part of a great day out in Aberdeenshire. You can get that new bed, sofa or dining set while also enjoying a tour of the local sites and time with friends and family.

Here we reveal how to make the most of your day in Turriff while indulging in a bit of shopping.

Recipe for a perfect Sunday

You can start off with a bite to eat at Celebrations’ award-winning Conservatory Restaurant and Coffee Parlour. It seats more than 120 people and is a great place to meet for a Sunday lunch or a chat with pals. The food is delicious, homemade and wholesome, with daily specials, paninis, snacks and treats such as freshly grilled pancakes, scones and meringues.

You can happily while away an hour or two there as part of your Aberdeenshire shopping experience before browsing the store’s products or visiting some of Turriff’s surrounding attractions.

A priceless personal touch to your shopping experience in Aberdeenshire

While many people will make their purchases online these days, there’s some things you just can’t get from a virtual store. For a start you can never be sure of exactly what you’re getting. Colours, sizes and quality can all be hard to gauge when you’re looking on a phone or tablet.

At Celebrations you can take your time browsing what’s on offer, wandering from department to department. As you stroll around you’re encouraged to ask for advice and try out the products. They’ve got 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture. There’s more than 30 beds and bedroom furniture ranges alone. And their gift and homeware department is one of the largest, if not the largest, in the North East.

Celebrations owner Robert Stephen says: “The staff are always on hand to advise on anything you’re unsure about. You can come in and try the sofas, beds and chairs. You can feel the fabric and textures and ask questions, find out the answers from a real person.”

Be careful not to snooze off on the beds though. As Robert says: “Unfortunately we don’t do bed and breakfast yet.”

So what’s next?

Once you’ve snapped up that perfect product in Celebrations, it’s time to see what else is on around Turriff. You won’t be disappointed. The town is at the centre of a host of fun, picturesque and fascinating sites.

Nearby Delgatie Castle, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm, is a big draw. It dates back to 1049 and was rebuilt in the 16th Century. Visitors can view painted ceilings from 1575 and soak up the family history of the site.

Fyvie Castle is another local attraction. It’s an 800-year-old fortress with Raeburn paintings and some great walks on its estate. There’s an ice house and bowling alley. It’s also said to have two curses and a resident ghost – The Green Lady.

There are other great walks in the area including around the Forglen Estate where you can enjoy a 5km circular route. There are woodland walks around the town’s Haughs too.

And don’t forget to pay a visit to the town’s most famous resident, The Turra Coo. This statue is a monument to a cow that became central to a dispute between the local community and the government in the early 20th Century. It’s a fascinating tale and one you need to find out about for yourself after enjoying a unique shopping experience in Aberdeenshire.

So if you’re looking for a great day out, why not start at Celebrations of Turriff? It’s more than just a store.