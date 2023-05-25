Sir David Puttnam sends video message talking about his ‘wonderful’ experience of working on Local Hero

The man who produced the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire has sent a special message to those attending the 40th anniversary celebrations of Local Hero.

David Puttnam, who was involved in both films, described working in communities such as Pennan and Morar as “wonderful” and spoke of how the movie, which was released on May 28 1983, has remained one of his favourites from his long career.

Although he is unable to attend this weekend’s special screenings and events in Banff and Portsoy, he delivered a heartfelt eulogy to the enduring appeal of the film, starring Burt Lancaster, Peter Riegert, Denis Lawson and Peter Capaldi, and praised the script and direction of his long-time friend Bill Forsyth.

‘It was a great experience’

Puttnam said: “It was a great experience and I think that Bill is as proud of it as I am. Indeed, most of the people who worked on the film regard it as one of the more important moments in their lives.

“Everyone has got memories of what was a great time. The weather was wonderful, the sun shone on us all, and the beauty of Pennan and Morar is one of the reasons why I live on the coast in Ireland.”

His message will be shown before the screenings, which form part of a series of events to mark the anniversary of one of the highest-regarded works in Scottish cinema.

Puttnam added: “Enjoy the festival. I’m sorry I can’t be there with you, but I’m glad to have the opportunity, even by video, to have had the chance to remember what was a great time and a great movie.

Peter Riegert, the American actor who played Mac the Oilman, will join the audience at Banff Springs Hotel on May 26, via video link, live from his home in Hudson Valley in New York; and Jimmy Yuill, Jonathan Watson and Tam Dean Burn will attend Q&As and special screenings in person and will also meet S1-S3 pupils from Banff Academy to discuss the film’s impact and how it evokes such an abundance of happy memories.

Further information about the 40th anniversary events can be found at cinescapes.co.uk