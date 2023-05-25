Sir David Puttnam sends video message talking about his ‘wonderful’ experience of working on Local Hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Puttnam sends video message talking about his ‘wonderful’ experience of working on Local Hero

The producer of Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire has spoken of how he and the cast and crew loved making Local Hero in Pennan and Morar. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
Burt Lancaster in discussion with Bill Forsyth during the filming of "Local Hero".
The man who produced the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire has sent a special message to those attending the 40th anniversary celebrations of Local Hero.

David Puttnam, who was involved in both films, described working in communities such as Pennan and Morar as “wonderful” and spoke of how the movie, which was released on May 28 1983, has remained one of his favourites from his long career.

Although he is unable to attend this weekend’s special screenings and events in Banff and Portsoy, he delivered a heartfelt eulogy to the enduring appeal of the film, starring Burt Lancaster, Peter Riegert, Denis Lawson and Peter Capaldi, and praised the script and direction of his long-time friend Bill Forsyth.

‘It was a great experience’

Puttnam said: “It was a great experience and I think that Bill is as proud of it as I am. Indeed, most of the people who worked on the film regard it as one of the more important moments in their lives.

“Everyone has got memories of what was a great time. The weather was wonderful, the sun shone on us all, and the beauty of Pennan and Morar is one of the reasons why I live on the coast in Ireland.”

Peter Capaldi, Burt Lancaster, Peter Riegert all shone in “Local Hero”. Pic: Shutterstock.

His message will be shown before the screenings, which form part of a series of events to mark the anniversary of one of the highest-regarded works in Scottish cinema.

Puttnam added: “Enjoy the festival. I’m sorry I can’t be there with you, but I’m glad to have the opportunity, even by video, to have had the chance to remember what was a great time and a great movie.

Peter Riegert, the American actor who played Mac the Oilman, will join the audience at Banff Springs Hotel on May 26, via video link, live from his home in Hudson Valley in New York; and Jimmy Yuill, Jonathan Watson and Tam Dean Burn will attend Q&As and special screenings in person and will also meet S1-S3 pupils from Banff Academy to discuss the film’s impact and how it evokes such an abundance of happy memories.

Further information about the 40th anniversary events can be found at cinescapes.co.uk

 

 

 

 

