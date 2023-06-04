My week in 5 pictures: Go behind the lens with photographer Zoe Rae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My week in 5 pictures: Go behind the lens with photographer Zoe Rae

Ellon-based photographer Zoe Rae takes us through a week in her life

By Lauren Robertson
Zoe Rae turned her passion into a business. Image: Zoe Rae Photography
Zoe Rae turned her passion into a business. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

Zoe Rae is an Ellon-based photographer who turned her passion into her job.

She specialises in family, baby and wedding photography in the north-east, but won’t hesitate to venture further afield to get that perfect shot.

Zoe has been named Top Tier Wedding Awards’ Best Photographer for the last three years, so we were keen to go behind the lens and see what a week in her life looks like.

A gorgeous sky is helpful. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

Here’s me shooting Ellon Academy’s prom, which was at Schivas House.

A very cute model. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

This was a Newborn Training Session with the cutest little guy. I’ve made sure I’ve darkened his wee bum so he’s decent, bless him!

A happy bride and groom. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

It was an honour doing Hayley and Andrew’s wedding photography at the beautiful Maryculter House.

An evening with my daughter. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

This is me and my 19-year-old daughter, Evie, at Top Tier Awards. These are local wedding awards held annually. I took Evie with me as she’d modelled for me at a styled wedding shoot at Union Kirk (the venue for the awards!) so this was a treat night out for her to say thanks.

Combining work and an evening stroll. Image: Zoe Rae Photography

This was taken at a family shoot at Pitfour Loch. You can see the couple’s four-year-old scampering away in the distance! We had a lovely stroll round the loch with this young family.

On nights like this, being a photographer is the best feeling in the world. I get to spend my time in beautiful places capturing precious family moments. It a joy and a privilege really.

Find out more about Zoe at www.zoeraephotography.com.

