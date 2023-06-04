My week in 5 pictures: Go behind the lens with photographer Zoe Rae

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zoe Rae is an Ellon-based photographer who turned her passion into her job.

She specialises in family, baby and wedding photography in the north-east, but won’t hesitate to venture further afield to get that perfect shot.

Zoe has been named Top Tier Wedding Awards’ Best Photographer for the last three years, so we were keen to go behind the lens and see what a week in her life looks like.

Here’s me shooting Ellon Academy’s prom, which was at Schivas House.

This was a Newborn Training Session with the cutest little guy. I’ve made sure I’ve darkened his wee bum so he’s decent, bless him!

It was an honour doing Hayley and Andrew’s wedding photography at the beautiful Maryculter House.

This is me and my 19-year-old daughter, Evie, at Top Tier Awards. These are local wedding awards held annually. I took Evie with me as she’d modelled for me at a styled wedding shoot at Union Kirk (the venue for the awards!) so this was a treat night out for her to say thanks.

This was taken at a family shoot at Pitfour Loch. You can see the couple’s four-year-old scampering away in the distance! We had a lovely stroll round the loch with this young family.

On nights like this, being a photographer is the best feeling in the world. I get to spend my time in beautiful places capturing precious family moments. It a joy and a privilege really.

Find out more about Zoe at www.zoeraephotography.com.