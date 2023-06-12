My Scotland: Edinburgh-based photographer shares a sprinkle of Scotland Magic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

My Scotland: Edinburgh-based photographer shares a sprinkle of Scotland Magic

By Lauren Robertson
Gabby Secomb-Flegg of Scotland Magic. Image: Gabby Secomb-Flegg
Gabby Secomb-Flegg of Scotland Magic. Image: Gabby Secomb-Flegg

Edinburgh-based photographer Gabby Secomb-Flegg shares her favourite places she has found while running her business and blog, Scotland Magic.

Black Box Cabin

Black Box Cabin on Skye. Image: Gabby Secomb-Flegg

The Black Box Cabin in Skye is the very definition of luxury.

Nestled in the hills of Glendale, this boutique accommodation is the perfect respite after a day of exploring what the beautiful Isle of Skye has to offer.

The two bedroom property is also equipped with a fireplace, fully stocked kitchen, an outdoor bathtub and views that bring the incredible outdoor views inside. A dream location for any traveller wanting a taste of modern luxury on a Highlands and Islands adventure.

Sea cliffs at Yesnaby

The dramatic sea cliffs of Orkney are some that need to be seen to be believed.

A whole day can be spent at this magnificent location, watching the waves crash upon the cliffs, exploring the coast line and spotting local wildlife.

Pack a picnic and your walking shoes, you’re going to want to stay in this magical spot all day long.

Glendye Wild Wellness & Bushcraft School

Glendye Wild Wellness & Bushcraft School. Image: Gabby Secomb-Flegg

How often do you get the chance to start a fire from scratch? Or brew your own pot of pine tea? Or throw an axe out in the wild?

If the answer is “rarely”, then Glendye Estate may be your next perfect adventure.

The estate boasts many properties onsite and an array of wilderness and bushcraft activities to suit any explorer. From wild swimming to bushcraft, whisky flight tasting to their community cinema, it’s the ultimate spot for a weekend away.

Follow Gabby on her adventures or find out more about her photoshoots at @scotlandmagic on Instagram. 

