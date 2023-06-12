My Scotland: Edinburgh-based photographer shares a sprinkle of Scotland Magic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh-based photographer Gabby Secomb-Flegg shares her favourite places she has found while running her business and blog, Scotland Magic.

Black Box Cabin

The Black Box Cabin in Skye is the very definition of luxury.

Nestled in the hills of Glendale, this boutique accommodation is the perfect respite after a day of exploring what the beautiful Isle of Skye has to offer.

The two bedroom property is also equipped with a fireplace, fully stocked kitchen, an outdoor bathtub and views that bring the incredible outdoor views inside. A dream location for any traveller wanting a taste of modern luxury on a Highlands and Islands adventure.

Sea cliffs at Yesnaby

The dramatic sea cliffs of Orkney are some that need to be seen to be believed.

A whole day can be spent at this magnificent location, watching the waves crash upon the cliffs, exploring the coast line and spotting local wildlife.

Pack a picnic and your walking shoes, you’re going to want to stay in this magical spot all day long.

Glendye Wild Wellness & Bushcraft School

How often do you get the chance to start a fire from scratch? Or brew your own pot of pine tea? Or throw an axe out in the wild?

If the answer is “rarely”, then Glendye Estate may be your next perfect adventure.

The estate boasts many properties onsite and an array of wilderness and bushcraft activities to suit any explorer. From wild swimming to bushcraft, whisky flight tasting to their community cinema, it’s the ultimate spot for a weekend away.

Follow Gabby on her adventures or find out more about her photoshoots at @scotlandmagic on Instagram.