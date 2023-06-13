Scott Smith: Comfrey is captivating if you can ignore the smell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith: Comfrey is captivating if you can ignore the smell

Comfrey is a herb with many uses, it has a rich history, along with medicinal uses and a great range of garden applications today

Comfrey 'Bocking 14' doesn't spread too wildly.
Comfrey 'Bocking 14' doesn't spread too wildly.
By Scott Smith

The smell. The putrid smell. If you recall this is how I started my previous article then 10 points to you, you’re a genius or an avid fan of my articles.

I’m betting it’s the prior. Today I am talking about the outright stench of the magical comfrey tea.

Comfrey is a herb with many uses. It has a rich history, along with medicinal uses and a great range of garden applications today.

At Beechgrove Garden we are trialling a dry and wet method of brewing comfrey tea in order to make an organic fertiliser high in Nitrogen and Potassium for our hungry plants.

Comfrey tincture with fresh symphytum officinale plant and dried root.

Origins

Originating from Europe and western Asia. Comfrey was believed to have been first documented in ancient Europe.

Its rich history goes back thousands of years and it is believed Dioscorides, who was an ancient Greek botanic physician documented the use of comfrey in treating the wounds of the armies of Alexander of Macedonia.

The genus Symphytum comes from the ancient Greek word ‘syumphuo’ meaning ‘to make grow together’.

The species officinale comes from the Latin word ‘officina’ which was the name of the monastery storeroom for botanical drugs in ancient Europe equivalent to a modern day pharmacy.

The wet method is anaerobic.

Medical uses

The leaves contain calcium, potassium, phosphorus, vitamins A, C, B12 and Allantoin.

Allantoin is a protein with hormonal-like properties that stimulate cell proliferation.

Comfrey has more protein in its overall leaf structure than almost any member of the vegetable kingdom.

Its medicinal uses include treatment for rough skin, burns, cuts, sore joints, broken bones, dry skin and sprains.

Alexander of Macedonia (aka ‘The Great’) was known to use comfrey as slings to treat the broken bones of soldiers due to the lignified, stringy nature of the stems.

He also used it to wrap wounds as the allantoin was thought to heal open wounds before infection set in.

A jar of homemade comfrey ointment with fresh symphytum officinale plant and dried root.

Wildfire!

At Beechgrove Garden we grow a sterile version of comfrey called Bocking 14 (Symphytum officinale ‘Bocking 14’).

This means that it does not set seed and spread. Wild comfrey (Symphytum officinale) spreads like wildfire.

There are in fact, apparently up to 35 species of comfrey the main ones of note and comparison to the officinale species are:

  • S.asperum (rough comfrey) has shorter pricklier leaves and more blue coloured flowers.
  • S.x uplanidicum (Russian comfrey) a cross hybrid between officinale and asperum it tends to share characteristics of both parent species.
  • S.grandiflorum ‘Goldsmith’ (goldsmith comfrey) has leaves that are lighter green and have a golden yellow edge.
  • S.officinale ‘Rubrum’ (red comfrey) has smaller deeper red flowers.
The dry method slowly drips into a bucket below.

Comfrey tea

As I said though rather than focusing on the aesthetics or history of the plant we are growing and using it for the fantastic free fertilizer it makes.

How do we do it? Well if you failed to catch episode eight of this season’s Beechgrove Garden then catch me and Carole going over it in all its glory on BBC iPlayer. We trialled a ‘wet’ and a ‘dry’ method to make this.

Dry

In order to make the dry method we harvest 6kg of comfrey leaves and shredded them up. We stuff them into an old tattie sack then placed a bamboo cane through the top of the sack.

A bucket was then placed inside a conventional water butt and the bamboo can ends feed through the two holes near the top pf the water butt that is meant for emergency water overflow.

To go with story by Jacqueline Wake. comfrey Picture shows; comfrey. ?. Supplied by shutterstock Date; Unknown

The lid was then placed on top of the butt as usual. The way this method works is that essentially the shredded leaves in the sack will slow rot down and ferment in then drip, drip, drip pure concentred comfrey juice into the bucket below.

It is so concentrated that it is diluted a rate of 1:100 with water to feed plants.

The advantage of this method is that is stench free. Air naturally gets in through the overflow water holes in the water butt meaning the aerobic nature allows minimal smell.

The lid is still placed on, however, to stop rain ruining this lovely system!

Comfrey tea fermenting away nicely.

Wet

The wet method is started similarly to the dry method. 6kg of comfrey leaves are also shredded.

This time though the water butt is filled right to the top with water. The two holes near the top that is meant for emergency water overflow are taped up with masking tape.

To go with story by Jacqueline Wake. comfrey Picture shows; comfrey. ?. Supplied by shutterstock Date; Unknown

The tattie sack full of shredded leaves are placed in and the lid shut for the next four weeks. This method is anaerobic meaning no air enters.

After a month the mixture will be nicely bubbling and fermented and therefore stinking!

The upside is it ready much faster than the dry method and will also ready to use directly without any diluting.

Take care and happy gardening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Animals are at great risk of disease with heavy bracken.
Hill farmer calls for urgent approval of bracken herbicide
Elton John rocks the crowd at Aberdeen's P&J Live in his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Elton John adds luster to pop legacy with rollicking Aberdeen farewell
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043498. David Mackay 14th June 2023 Hercules with Typhoon escort fly to and from RAF Lossiemouth to mark the craft's retirement. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hercules aircraft stage poignant fly past at RAF Lossiemouth for last time
The teaching roles at The Gordon Schools in Huntly were advertised five times without success. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Scotland
Huntly school drops metal and woodwork due to lack of teachers
Locator of Cairnbulg Harbour
Three engines stolen from boats at Cairnbulg Harbour
27 July 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Aberdeenshire Cup Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT: Paul Young for Fraserburgh and Neale Allan of Banks
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan makes coaching move
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations with an overhead line passing through. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN publishes response to consultation over controversial Mearns plans
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler. Image: NK Radomlje.
Late-season spree shows Ester Sokler can score goals for Aberdeen - after Dons agree…
It was warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: Steve MacDougall /DC Thomson.
More 'innocent lives' will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Men on 'offensive weapon' charge after alleged street fight