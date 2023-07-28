5 things to do this weekend: Belladrum, Tall Ships and MacHamLear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Belladrum, Tall Ships and MacHamLear

There are plenty of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Tall Ships
Two tall ships were in Aberdeen last weekend before heading north. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

Can you believe we are coming to the end of July already?

With summer flying by, we are keen to make the most of every last moment.

Luckily, there are lots of fun events happening across the north and north-east this weekend to make that easy.

Whether you fancy a trip to the cinema or an evening of live theatre, we’ve got something for you.

Tall Ships

Tall Ships
Tall Ships celebrations in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

People from across the north-east flocked to Aberdeen harbour last weekend to climb aboard two tall ships as they made their way north.

Now, a whole fleet of vessels have docked in Lerwick to take part in this year’s legendary Tall Ship Races.

The event started on July 24 and is continuing until Saturday, with musical performances and stunning ships promising to deliver a weekend of fun for all.

If you can’t make it north to the islands, you can watch the races on a livestream at tallshipslerwick.com.

Nairn Show

Nairn Show
Nairn Show in 2019. Image: Andrew Smith

Nairn Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the town’s calendar.

Various livestock will be showcased, with a craft fair, food stalls and plenty of entertainment to keep all ages occupied.

The event runs from 9am to 5pm, but the bar will remain open for those keen to have a boogie with Dark Horse Band until 1am.

The shows will be held at Davidson Park for the first time, with tickets available upon entry. More information can be found at nairnshow.co.uk. 

Belladrum

Belladrum
Crowds at Belladrum in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

There’s still a chance to get along to Belladrum if you want to fill your weekend with live music.

Thousands flock to the Tartan Heart Festival every year as a form of musical Highland pilgrimage. This year’s line-up includes Bastille, Travis, Peat and Diesel – and that’s just the Saturday night.

Tickets are available at tartanheartfestival.co.uk.

Barbenheimer

Barbie film
Barbie is in cinemas now. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Were you keen to get on the Barbenheimer trend last weekend but failed due to fully-booked cinemas?

Do not fear, your chances this weekend are looking better.

Highly anticipated movies Barbie and Openheimer were both released on July 21, making for cinema’s most successful weekend since the pandemic.

Both are still in cinemas, with showings likely to be a little quieter now the hype has calmed down, so get yourself along to one – or both – to see what all the fuss is about.

MacHamLear

Cawdor Castle
Cawdor Castle dates abck to the 15th century. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

In terms of a place to stage Shakespeare’s Macbeth, there isn’t one more perfect than Cawdor Castle.

Though the Bard may have taken some creative liberties – the real Macbeth was never actually Thane of Cawdor and the castle didn’t even exist when he was around – we’re happy to pretend if you are.

MacHamLear is a farcical piece of new writing from award-winning playwright Michael Davies that pits Macbeth, Hamlet and King Lear against each other.

Heartbreak Productions will perform the piece Cawdor Castle on July 30, with tickets available at cawdorcastle.com. 

More from Lifestyle

The woman was told there was no space for her at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DARRELL BENNS.
'The experience felt inhumane': Elgin mum's waters break in hotel car park after being…
Kenzie Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom - and she's…
Five councils have lost their High Court challenge against the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What happens next with London’s ultra low emission zone?
The Firepit is hoped to encourage people back into the city centre. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Smoke and Soul at The Firepit: New images show transformation plans for Aberdeen's Six…
Social care leaders have welcomed funding confirmation for the sector (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Social care funding ‘will relieve hard-pressed councils and struggling staff’
Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard leaves Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United player given six-month driving ban
The new proposed Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils lose High Court challenge against expansion of Ulez in London
Gary Mclean judging the Taste of Grampian.
Award-winning chef Gary Maclean to visit Inverness
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent
AI is currently being used in a number of ways in the NHS, including aiding clinicians in reading images such as mammograms (Rui Vieira/PA)
Health experts call on public to ‘trust’ artificial intelligence