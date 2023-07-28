5 things to do this weekend: Belladrum, Tall Ships and MacHamLear

Can you believe we are coming to the end of July already?

With summer flying by, we are keen to make the most of every last moment.

Luckily, there are lots of fun events happening across the north and north-east this weekend to make that easy.

Whether you fancy a trip to the cinema or an evening of live theatre, we’ve got something for you.

Tall Ships

People from across the north-east flocked to Aberdeen harbour last weekend to climb aboard two tall ships as they made their way north.

Now, a whole fleet of vessels have docked in Lerwick to take part in this year’s legendary Tall Ship Races.

The event started on July 24 and is continuing until Saturday, with musical performances and stunning ships promising to deliver a weekend of fun for all.

If you can’t make it north to the islands, you can watch the races on a livestream at tallshipslerwick.com.

Nairn Show

Nairn Show is one of the most highly anticipated events in the town’s calendar.

Various livestock will be showcased, with a craft fair, food stalls and plenty of entertainment to keep all ages occupied.

The event runs from 9am to 5pm, but the bar will remain open for those keen to have a boogie with Dark Horse Band until 1am.

The shows will be held at Davidson Park for the first time, with tickets available upon entry. More information can be found at nairnshow.co.uk.

Belladrum

There’s still a chance to get along to Belladrum if you want to fill your weekend with live music.

Thousands flock to the Tartan Heart Festival every year as a form of musical Highland pilgrimage. This year’s line-up includes Bastille, Travis, Peat and Diesel – and that’s just the Saturday night.

Tickets are available at tartanheartfestival.co.uk.

Barbenheimer

Were you keen to get on the Barbenheimer trend last weekend but failed due to fully-booked cinemas?

Do not fear, your chances this weekend are looking better.

Highly anticipated movies Barbie and Openheimer were both released on July 21, making for cinema’s most successful weekend since the pandemic.

Both are still in cinemas, with showings likely to be a little quieter now the hype has calmed down, so get yourself along to one – or both – to see what all the fuss is about.

MacHamLear

In terms of a place to stage Shakespeare’s Macbeth, there isn’t one more perfect than Cawdor Castle.

Though the Bard may have taken some creative liberties – the real Macbeth was never actually Thane of Cawdor and the castle didn’t even exist when he was around – we’re happy to pretend if you are.

MacHamLear is a farcical piece of new writing from award-winning playwright Michael Davies that pits Macbeth, Hamlet and King Lear against each other.

Heartbreak Productions will perform the piece Cawdor Castle on July 30, with tickets available at cawdorcastle.com.