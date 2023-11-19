‘I make videos about rocks’: Meet the Scottish geologist educating thousands on Highlands’ rocky history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘I make videos about rocks’: Meet the Scottish geologist educating thousands on Highlands’ rocky history

Luisa Hendry has 200,000 followers on Instagram, thanks to her videos about rocks and the complicated history they can reveal.

By Ellie House
Scottish geologist, Luisa Hendry, has gained thousands of followers online with a rather niche subject. Images supplied by Luisa Hendry.
Scottish geologist, Luisa Hendry, has gained thousands of followers online with a rather niche subject. Images supplied by Luisa Hendry.

Luisa Hendry warns me that she talks fast, her green acrylic nails tapping on the desk as she launches into our topic of choice.

Barely drawing breath, it’s easy to see why she has succeeded where many a dry lecturer has failed.

The 31-year-old can often be found in the Highlands, roaming the beautiful terrain and joyfully running her hands over rocky surfaces.

Luisa Hendry has gained thousands of followers online thanks to her love of rocks. 

For rocks are Luisa’s passion, and she believes Scotland offers one of the most incredible landscapes where rocks can reveal a complicated past.

Whereas the average person would look out to sea, the beach is Luisa’s idea of heaven and it’s rare that she goes home without a new rock to add to her collection.

Complex history

From the Lewisian Gneiss which is the oldest rock in Scotland, found of the Isle of Harris, to the metamorphic rocks of the Highlands, Luisa spends most weekends touring the region in a campervan in search of rocky delights.

After deciding to “wing it” and upload short educational clips to her Instagram page, Luisa has gained thousands of fans from around the globe.

It’s not just the fact that her enthusiasm is infectious; Luisa is hopeful that she is lighting the way for the next generation of young girls.

Luisa believes she is showing the next generation that you don’t need to “wear waterproofs” to be a geologist. 

As a senior engineering geologist working in a male-dominated field, she believes you do not have to look “like Indiana Jones” in order to discover Scotland’s secrets.

From a fresh manicure to revealing the geology of Glencoe, we caught up with Luisa and found out why 200,000 followers and counting have come along for the ride.

“I grew up watching films like Volcano starring Tommy Lee Jones alongside documentaries about geology,” says Luisa.

“I remember thinking I would love to do something like that, but for a while I decided I wanted to be a fashion designer.

“I went to an open day when I was 15 and there was a stall with rocks on it for earth science.

“I had no idea you could study something like that.”

Secrets of the past

Luisa now works across Scotland managing ground investigations, and she is also building a geotech team.

“I did videos about rocks on the side, and just wow,” she says.

“There are people who love rocks just as much as me.

“I try to get out at the weekend; the geology of Scotland is amazing.

“The Isle of Harris for example has the oldest rock in Scotland – The Lewisian Gneiss.

“It’s so beautiful and there’s so much complicated history.

Luisa spends her spare time exploring Scotland and promoting the geology of different regions. 

“Scotland offers some of the oldest rocks in Europe, up to 3 billion years old.

“We used to have mountain ranges as big as the Himalayas; rocks can enable us to look back in time and know what the weather was like.”

Luisa believes that once people understand the secrets that rocks can reveal, it’s easy to get hooked.

“I’ve bumped into people and I’ll say, did you know the rocks you’re walking on are 3 billion years old,” she says.

“When they realise, they’re fascinated because they’ve never realised how interesting rocks are.

“You can look at rocks in a different way – I think geology has been forgotten about in recent years though.”

Challenging stereotypes

Luisa believes that it is now a struggle to get geology graduates, with numbers dropping from 70 to just 10 students on a recent university course in Glasgow.

“Geology isn’t talked about in schools, I’d love it if youngsters were taught about the geology of individual islands such as Harris or Shetland,” says Luisa.

“65 million years ago, Scotland had volcanos for example.

Rocks can reveal the history of Scotland’s rich past. 

“People are starting to question things they may not have thought about before.”

Is there such a thing as having a favourite rock, when almost every surface is adorned with Luisa’s finds though?

“It changes every week, but right now my favourite is a piece of fresh lava from Iceland,” she says.

“I also love metamorphic rocks, they’ve undergone a huge amount of pressure buried deep in the ground.”

Luisa’s love of rocks has struck a chord with people online. 

When it comes to challenging stereotypes in a male-dominated industry, Luisa tackles it one manicure at a time.

“I get comments from men about my nails. Just because I have acrylics it doesn’t mean I can’t do my job,” she says.

“I’ve done numerous workshops with girls in the past two years, and a lot of them are surprised that you can have nails and do what I do for a living.

“I think a lot of people imagine this Indiana Jones character, or assume I should be wearing waterproof trousers.

Luisa is hopeful that young girls will consider a career in geology. 

“That tends to be what you see on documentaries, not someone like me.”

When it comes to celebrity followers, Luisa counts Nick Frost as a fan.

At the heart of her content though, is her passion for helping people to realise that rocks have not only formed our history, but continue to play a role today.

“It’s mental to think that everything from laptops to phones contains rocks,” she says.

“When Lewis Capaldi follows me, I know I’ll have made it.”

More information

You can follow Luisa on Instagram @scottishgeologist 

More from Lifestyle

Debbie Stewart recovers in hospital, left, after donating a kidney. The Bristow Helicopters planning manager wants more people to know about altruistic donations. Image: Debbie Stewart/DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
Colpy woman, 34, donates kidney to stranger — and wants you to do the…
The church held its last regular service in January 2022
Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week
MacDonald Cardrona
Stunning scenery at Cardrona and why you shouldn't bypass The Borders for your golf…
1973: The construction of Aberdeen's New Market Union Street entrance, flanked by Van Allan on the left and Grants furniture store on the right. Image: DC Thomson
Pictures: Bombsites, bars and bulb-planting - November days gone by in Aberdeen
Tourist friends on a top of mountains in a Scottish Highlands. Scotland nature. Tourist people enjoy a moment in a nature.
Could packing extra items for staycations to save on waste help save our 'buckling'…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0043826 Story by Lottie Hood His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen Cast of HMT Panto Sleeping Beauty Pictured are Greg McHugh (Gary Tank Commander) and Alan McHugh (Nurse Nellie Macduff) Tuesday 11th July 2023 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Can panto save Aberdeen and Inverness theatres? Oh yes it can!
Gayle Ritchie joined The Grampian Club to walk Jock's Road from Glen Doll to Braemar. Picture shows members of the club on the banks of Loch Callater; and Gayle along the route.
Walking Jock’s Road: a dramatic 14 mile hike from Angus to Braemar
We went to try out Kohinoor in Aberdeen, and we were not disappointed. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson
Tuck into warming curries and authentic Indian cuisine at Kohinoor in Aberdeen
The area has some of Scotland's finest mountains.
Highland area with some of the finest glens and bens 'overdue' national park status,…
Archaeologists have received confirmation their dig has uncovered the long-vanished Deer Monastery. The green circle is the village of Old Deer; the blue area is the ruins of Deer Abbey (which was built later than the monastery); the red marks the approximate area of the two trenches for the archaeological dig. Pic: Midas Media.
'We've found the monastery!': Archaeologist on moment discovery of 'missing' Deer Monastery was confirmed

Conversation