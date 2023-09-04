Aberdeenshire couple breathe new life into 180-year-old farmhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeenshire couple breathe new life into 180-year-old farmhouse

Kim Stephen and Ryan Carter have restored Cairnton Farmhouse, near Inverurie, to its former glory.

By Rosemary Lowne
Cairnton Farmhouse is been beautifully restored to its former glory.
Kim Stephen and Ryan Carter have worked tirelessly to transform the period property into their dream home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While the thought of DIY may send shivers down your spine, for Kim Stephen and her partner Ryan Carter, they relished the opportunity to transform their period farmhouse into their dream home.

Here Kim shares the ups and downs of their renovation journey, giving handy hints and tips along the way.

Cairnton Farmhouse

Who: Kim Stephen, 36, head of sales at P&J Live (business events) and her partner Ryan Carter, 34, who works as an offshore contractor plus their two Cocker Spaniels Baxter and Mabel.

What: 1840s granite farmhouse.

Where: Between Kemnay and Inverurie.

Cairnton Farmhouse dates back to the 1840s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cairnton Farmhouse

“Browsing the property website ASPC is definitely a hobby of mine and that’s where I first spotted Cairnton Farmhouse. It wasn’t the right time for us to buy it then but a year later we were visiting friends in Inverurie and we drove past it for a nosy and decided to arrange a viewing. When we first went inside it was clear it had been empty for a while but the house itself was really solid and I loved the high ceilings and the cornicing – those are things that have always attracted me to older properties. The size and proportions of the rooms were also very appealing.

The snug is the perfect place to relax. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kim and Ryan have loved putting their own touches on their farmhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ryan and I both had flats in Aberdeen which we had renovated so we sold those and got the keys for Cairnton Farmhouse in October 2019, just before the pandemic. It was a big project so we moved in with my parents while we carried out the work before we eventually moved in in March 2021.

We had hoped to move in quicker but we discovered there were maternal roosting bats in the roof which you can only move at certain times of the year so we had to delay getting a new roof. But the ecologists we worked with were very supportive, giving us permission to still carry out work inside the house, including our rear extension, as long as we weren’t disrupting anything on the roof. Another project that was bigger than we anticipated was work to replace the floor joists as we had to actually dig out the floor underneath. On a positive note it gave us the opportunity to put underfloor heating in the entire downstairs.

The bathroom is awash with stylish features. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The striking free standing bath perfectly complements the marble floor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When we bought the house it was five bedrooms but it’s now four bedrooms as we opened up one of the bedrooms on the ground floor so we could create more of a communal space. The house also has four bathrooms, a living/dining room and a snug.
My favourite room is probably the snug even though it’s probably the room that we use the least. We’re trying to use it more though. In this room we have lovely furniture, including a Chesterfield sofa, that we got from Annie Mo’s in Aberdeen. I really love old furniture as it has so much character so Facebook Market Place is one of my favourite places to shop or any antique shops.

In terms of décor, I’ve gone for the classic look but with a modern twist.
When it came to paint, I probably drove my other half mad with all the testers I got. All the paint that I’ve used is from Valspar and we both love bold colours so I’ve used a terracotta colour called Tuscan Rooftops in the utility room. The front door is a colour called Red Wine Chilli which we’ve also used in the hallway while in the snug we’ve used a shade called Thames Fog. The other room we went quite bold on is the bedroom where we used a dark shade called Under the Eaves while the kitchen is a bit more neutral as we used a colour called Goose Feathers.

The kitchen has all the right ingredients. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The dreamy master bedroom features bold colours. Image:Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inside, the house is pretty much there it’s just about making it more homely now. We’re now focusing our attention outside as we have about six acres of land.  My advice for anyone who is renovating their home is to never be afraid to try something yourself. There are obviously things you’ll need professional support with as you don’t want to be messing about with electrics but it’s amazing what you can do on your own. Places like Instagram and You Tube have given is a lot of inspiration.

The lounge is a subtle palette with bold accents. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Photos of the couples adorable Cocker Spaniels Baxter and Mabel adorn the walls. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For more information on Cairnton Farmhouse check out their Instagram page @cairntonfarm

More from Lifestyle

Professor Claude Wischik is the co-founder of TauRX and leads the Aberdeen company's world-class Alzheimer's treatment research
TauRx: Aberdeen's world-beating Alzheimer's drug shown to boost brain function
A leading doctor has warned babies will be hospitalised due to a delay in a vaccine for RSV (PA)
More babies will need hospital treatment over RSV vaccine delay, says top doctor
The Canadian wildfires engulfed New York City with smoke this year, putting respiratory patients at greater risk, say experts (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
Lung conditions will be made worse by climate change, say researchers
Joint pain was found to have a significantly higher impact on women (Alamy)
Joint pain ‘affecting women more than men’
More targeted help is needed for people living with MND who require a lot of electricity to power special medical devices, a charity has said (Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Targeted help needed for those choosing between heat and medical equipment’
Scottish SPCA inspector Alison Simpson
Helper, social worker and voice for the voiceless: A day out in Aberdeenshire and…
Stunning coastal views surround the Golf View Hotel.
The Golf View Hotel is a breath of fresh air for those in need…
Mr Jenkins the ferret standing up.
Meet Lorenzo, Mr Jenkins and Zombie who are looking for their forever homes
Ginger Gairdner: What makes a successful apple crop?
Adeline Reid, left, chairs one of the monthly meet-ups of Keith Cancer Link. Adeline started the cancer support group 40 years ago. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Adeline Reid: The nurse who has helped Moray cancer patients for 40 years

Conversation