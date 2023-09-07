Man Shed: One-man show looking at comfort and loss to start Scottish tour in Inverness

With a background in social work, Euan Martin is well qualified to appreciate the benefits of Men’s Sheds.

The co-founder of the north-east’s Right Lines production company spent around 18 months piecing together a play based around the widely praised communal craft hubs, which have become a familiar part of daily life on his Morayshire patch and far beyond.

More than three years after plans to take it out on the road were originally dashed due to the pandemic, a Scottish tour of one-man show Man Shed kicks off tomorrow at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness.

Euan, 62, tells me he spent time in some local men’s sheds, including at Forres and Fochabers, while researching the play. “I had a chat and got some stories, which gave me inspiration,” he explains.

‘It’s a great place to meet up’

“There’s a lot of really interesting people in these sheds. For guys that have a lot of skills that they’re maybe no longer using because they don’t work any more, it’s a great place to meet up and have a natter or a bit of craic with other like-minded guys.

“I spent 35 years in social work and the Men’s Sheds organisation appealed to me. Quite often in that sphere you’re looking for things that can help people experiencing social isolation or loneliness and the kind of mental health issues that can affect people at that stage in their life.”

A slightly abbreviated version of the play, which is directed by Euan’s Right Lines partner Dave Smith, has just completed its second Fringe Festival run, attracting rave reviews.

“We had to cut some bits out of it for Edinburgh to get it down to the hour, some of which have gone back in,” says Martin.

“We’re also working with a slightly bigger set for the tour. The Fringe version was very tight in a tiny little venue with a pared-back set.

“The advantage of the tour is it’s playing in bigger venues, and also we have a bigger set to perform on. So it’s more like an actual man-shed, with an entrance door and everything.”

Themes of loss and comfort

With the pain of loss and the comfort of friendship as its themes, Man Shed’s sole character is a loner who shuts himself away in his own garden shed as he seeks purpose in retirement.

The irony of Man Shed having first appeared just as the pandemic hit is not lost on Euan, who says lockdown brought the work’s issues into sharp focus.

“The whole thrust of the message of the story is perhaps he should get himself out and about and go and socialise more in men’s sheds rather than staying where he is,” he says.

“During the pandemic, of course, the message was don’t leave your own house or mix with anybody.”

Euan is at pains to point out that comedic elements play into Man Shed’s more tragic aspects.

“There’s definitely funny moments, and the character kind of oscillates back and forth between self-deprecating humour and making fun of his pals, and more darker moments where he talks about the loss of his wife and that kind of thing.

“It’s almost like watching in real time a guy wrestling with his own thoughts and demons and also seeing the funny side at the same time. It’s just like normal day to day life in that sense.”

‘It’s quite an emotional performance’

Man Shed’s nameless everyman character is played by Ron Emslie, whose appearance in Nairn on Wednesday will coincide with the 50th anniversary of his stage debut at Harbour Arts Centre in his native Ayrshire.

Euan says the veteran thespian, who’s worked closely with Right Lines since 2004, was the only person he ever had in mind for the Man Shed role. “Ron’s just a great character and a very fine actor,” he adds.

“We did another one-man show with him a few years ago called Watching Bluebottles – the life and times of an old village hallkeeper – and he was absolutely outstanding, so he’s tried and tested.

“We knew he had the skills to pull off the role and he’s very comfortable doing the show on his own. Actors always like to bounce off other actors on stage but Ron knows that he can do it.

“It’s quite an emotional performance and he’s definitely the best man for the job.”

Euan reveals that Emslie moved to Nairn earlier this year after a lifetime spent in the south of England.

“He’s going to be playing in his new home town, so he’s worried that people won’t speak to him afterwards,” he jokes.

Man Shed tour set for venues across the region

“But seriously, we’ve put on most of our previous shows locally, although we’ve never actually played in Nairn. The little theatre there is a lovely intimate space and perfect for this particular show.

“The other advantage of playing so close to home is that it allows a lot of friends and family to come along. It’s nice to be able to get your own supportive audience in.”

After Inverness Man Shed will be at Kyle of Lochalsh Skye Bridge Studios on September 9. It will then take to the stage at Elgin Town Hall on September 12, and Nairn Little Theatre the following day.

The tour continues in Ardross Community Hall on September 14, Findochty Town Hall on September 15, Aboyne Theatre on September 16. It will be in Ullapool at The Ceilidh Place Venue on September 27, the Fochabers Institute the next day and Findhorn Universal Hall on September 30. For more information go to rightlines.net