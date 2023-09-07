Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise international dream with Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise international dream with Aberdeen

Former Senegal under-20 international chasing place in national team following his move to the Dons.

By Paul Third
Pape Habib Gueye on the pitch
Pape Habib Gueye made his debut against Hibernian on Sunday. Image: SNS

Pape Habib Gueye believes his move to Aberdeen can help him realise his dream of playing for Senegal.

The 23 year-old striker, who made his debut for the Dons in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Hibernian at Pittodrie, has represented his country at under-20 level but has yet to make his full international debut.

However, Gueye, who joined Aberdeen from Belgian club KV Kortrijk, hopes the chance to play in Scottish football and the Europa Conference League can help him achieve his international aim.

He told RedTV:  “We have tough games, but they will be exciting for the players.

“We have to believe in our own team and I can see we have good players so I don’t worry about it.

“Like every young player it is a dream to play on the national team and I am fighting for that.”

Fishing enthusiast Gueye believes European experience has prepared him for Pittodrie

Gueye was spotted at under-20 level by Norwegian club Aalesund prior to his move to Belgium in 2020, and the 6ft 2in forward believes his time in Europe has prepared him well for the challenge of Scottish football under Dons boss Barry Robson.

He said: “I was playing in Senegal for the under-20 side and the team spotted me and took me to Norway.

“I was used to travelling a lot to many countries, but Norway is different. It was freezing and it was difficult for me in the beginning, but over time I got used to it.

Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye in action
Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye. Image: SNS.

“I did a lot of things over there like ski-ing and fishing and it was fun. Three times I’ve caught fish. It’s nice and I enjoy it.

“Belgium was a very nice country and everyone was happy with me over there. Coming from Norway to Belgium was a different culture but I found a lot of Senegalese people so it was good.

“I was doing well in Belgium and there was interest in me from England and other countries, but I had a back injury and didn’t play for almost one year.

“I need to show myself again and Aberdeen is a fantastic club. Barry believes in me and I believe I can do good things here and we can have a great season together.”

Striker anticipating a big season for the Dons

Gueye’s 15-minute cameo from the bench at Pittodrie was not enough for the Dons to avoid defeat on Sunday.

However, the striker is confident he can help his new club have a successful season.

Gueye said: “I’m really happy to be here and it’s really exciting. Aberdeen is a fantastic club and I’m coming here to learn and to help the team.

“I want to play for Barry and hope we’ll have a good season together in the league and the Conference League.

New Aberdeen striker Pape Habib Gueye at Cormack Park
New Dons striker Pape Habib Gueye at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

“Everybody has shown me a big welcome so I don’t have any problem.

“Sometimes the accent is difficult, but I’m learning for sure. I’m getting used to it.

“I think I’ve brought the weather.

“I’ve been out running through the city which has been good for me. I’ve been living in a hotel, so it’s nice to be out and get around.

“I came on for the last 15 minutes on Sunday and it’s physical. It’s no problem for me as I like that.

“The fans showed me a very good welcome and from what I see they support the players and push them on.

“What I see, I like.”

