Pape Habib Gueye hopes to realise international dream with Aberdeen

Pape Habib Gueye believes his move to Aberdeen can help him realise his dream of playing for Senegal.

The 23 year-old striker, who made his debut for the Dons in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Hibernian at Pittodrie, has represented his country at under-20 level but has yet to make his full international debut.

However, Gueye, who joined Aberdeen from Belgian club KV Kortrijk, hopes the chance to play in Scottish football and the Europa Conference League can help him achieve his international aim.

He told RedTV: “We have tough games, but they will be exciting for the players.

“We have to believe in our own team and I can see we have good players so I don’t worry about it.

“Like every young player it is a dream to play on the national team and I am fighting for that.”

Fishing enthusiast Gueye believes European experience has prepared him for Pittodrie

Gueye was spotted at under-20 level by Norwegian club Aalesund prior to his move to Belgium in 2020, and the 6ft 2in forward believes his time in Europe has prepared him well for the challenge of Scottish football under Dons boss Barry Robson.

He said: “I was playing in Senegal for the under-20 side and the team spotted me and took me to Norway.

“I was used to travelling a lot to many countries, but Norway is different. It was freezing and it was difficult for me in the beginning, but over time I got used to it.

“I did a lot of things over there like ski-ing and fishing and it was fun. Three times I’ve caught fish. It’s nice and I enjoy it.

“Belgium was a very nice country and everyone was happy with me over there. Coming from Norway to Belgium was a different culture but I found a lot of Senegalese people so it was good.

“I was doing well in Belgium and there was interest in me from England and other countries, but I had a back injury and didn’t play for almost one year.

“I need to show myself again and Aberdeen is a fantastic club. Barry believes in me and I believe I can do good things here and we can have a great season together.”

Striker anticipating a big season for the Dons

Gueye’s 15-minute cameo from the bench at Pittodrie was not enough for the Dons to avoid defeat on Sunday.

However, the striker is confident he can help his new club have a successful season.

Gueye said: “I’m really happy to be here and it’s really exciting. Aberdeen is a fantastic club and I’m coming here to learn and to help the team.

“I want to play for Barry and hope we’ll have a good season together in the league and the Conference League.

“Everybody has shown me a big welcome so I don’t have any problem.

“Sometimes the accent is difficult, but I’m learning for sure. I’m getting used to it.

“I think I’ve brought the weather.

“I’ve been out running through the city which has been good for me. I’ve been living in a hotel, so it’s nice to be out and get around.

“I came on for the last 15 minutes on Sunday and it’s physical. It’s no problem for me as I like that.

“The fans showed me a very good welcome and from what I see they support the players and push them on.

“What I see, I like.”