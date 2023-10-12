Adorable alpacas are bringing joy, calm and kisses to Aberdeenshire

Cuddly, caring and kissable, if this sounds like your match made in heaven then an alpaca may hold the key to your heart.

Meet Monty Don, Happy Hamish, Bruce and Baby Douglas, the pampered princes of Aberdeenshire who are melting hearts left, right and centre.

Adorable in every sense of the word, the fluffy foursome are in fact a formidable force in the wellbeing world as their affectionate nature and non-judgemental characters are helping people who suffer from stress and anxiety.

Harnessing the therapeutic power of the alpacas, Emily Coull invites people to enjoy bespoke experiences with the beautiful boys who are living their best life in an ancient pine forest behind her house in the village of Millbank, on the road to Alford.

“To have an alpaca in your lap, feeding out of your hand while you stroke it is quite an experience,” says Emily.

“It’s very therapeutic and they’ve been known to alleviate any feelings of tension, anxiety, and stress.

“You can have the worst day but then you see the alpacas and it’s an instant relief.

“You can’t not fall in love with these guys, they’re lovely and they just lift you.”

Rescuing the woodland

Bored with the banality of nine to five, mum-of-two Emily, left her office job and instead poured all her energy and focus on leading a more sustainable life.

Terrified that the forest behind their family home would be demolished by developers, Emily and her husband Nick jumped at the chance to own it when it suddenly went on the market six years ago.

“We had this fear that someone would buy it and knock it down as we’ve seen it happen elsewhere,” says Emily.

“It’s such a stunning ancient pine forest, it really is so beautiful.

“So we reached out to the company selling the woods and we negotiated four acres of land directly behind the house.”

Tree planting, beekeeping and alpaca experiences in Aberdeenshire

On a mission to do their bit for the environment and with an awareness that native woods and trees are one of the best ways to tackle the climate crisis, Emily initially set up a tree planting company.

“I started the business when I was pregnant with my little girl and it has since grown arms and legs,” says Emily.

“I’m constantly at our little post office in Monymusk with boxes upon boxes of trees.”

Inspired by their children, Oscar, seven, and five-year-old Everlyn, Emily and her husband took their new eco-friendly life to a new level when they started beekeeping and making their own honey.

Alpacas show unconditional love to their visitors

Their new way of life has certainly rubbed off on Oscar who hit the headlines as being one of the youngest beekeepers in the UK.

“We started beekeeping with him just as a hobby when he was three but he now teaches P6 and P7 how to beekeep,” says Emily.

“He’s got seven hives of his own now and he sells his honey as he’s trying to save up for his own sausage dog.”

Discovering she had more time on her hands after both her children started primary school, Emily started thinking about other ways she could put the forest to good use which is when she came up with the idea for alpacas.

“I just thought there was something else we could do,” says Emily.

“So I started researching what animals like low grazing and alpacas popped up.”

Despite being warned by her loved ones that it would be hard work, nothing could hold Emily back from her alpaca dream.

“People were saying to me it’s too much work but I was determined,” says Emily.

“So I fenced in two acres of land and luckily I’ve got a very supportive hubby who saw my vision.”

Pampered princes

After visiting five alpaca farms, Emily finally got four alpacas from a breeder who is based in Fife.

“There’s Monty Don, who is the sweetest alpha in the world,” says Emily.

“He sits in the doorway of the paddock with his head in the mud falling asleep as he keeps watch for any predators and makes sure the other alpacas have enough food before he eats – he’s a sweetheart.

“We also have happy Hamish who has a constant smile on his face and Baby Douglas who loves to sit in a pink paddling pool when it’s hot.

“Then there’s Bruce after the character Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda as all he cares about is food.”

Therapeutic effect on people

From 11-week-old babies to 83-year-old pensioners, the alpacas have brought joy to people of all ages since June.

“I’ve had an 11-week-old baby giggling at the alpacas thinking it was hilarious,” says Emily.

“And I’ve also had an 83-year-old man who couldn’t stop smiling.

“He turned to me and said he hadn’t been that happy in months.

“There’s no age limit for who can enjoy them.”

Positive impact on children with additional support needs

Children with additional support needs have also benefitted from visiting the alpacas.

“One grandmother brought her grandson and told me he might scream or walk away when he sees the alpacas,” says Emily.

“I just said that we would do things at his pace and reassured her that the alpacas are very aware of different noises.

“But he had this huge smile on his face and his grandmother said she hadn’t seen him smiling like that for ages.

“The look of calm on his face when he was stroking their long necks was amazing.”

Alpacas are trained to kiss on command

The alpacas have also made quite an impression on teenagers.

“The amount of teenagers who get out the car and say ‘I didn’t want to come this morning’ but by the end they have the biggest grins on their faces,” says Emily.

“One of the biggest ice breakers is that I’ve set up an alpaca kissing booth as I’ve trained the alpacas to kiss on command.

“It’s a bit of a joke and novelty to see who can get the best smooch picture.”

Wonderland walk launch

As part of the experience, people can walk the alpacas through an obstacle course as well as feed them and stroke them.

But Emily already has exciting new plans ahead.

“I’ll be launching an extended wonderland walk with the alpacas in November,” says Emily.

“I’m basically creating a magical wonderland in the forest so I’ve got things like a piano covered in moss with flowers coming out as well as an Alice in Wonderland table set with moss chairs, a chandelier and a tea set.

“I’ve also decorated a fallen Phoenix tree with hundreds of painted birds and bird cages.

“So this is going to be a really immersive feast for the eyes.”

Together with the wonderland walk, Emily is also planning to launch picnic with the alpaca sessions in the Spring and also mindfulness walks.

“I’ve just completed a mindfulness course and I’m halfway through a second course so next summer I’ll be launching evening mindfulness sessions with the alpacas,” says Emily.

Wellbeing diary with Emily Coull

What therapeutic benefits can alpacas bring to children and adults?

Walking stroking or cuddling an alpaca even just being in their company watching them or listening to their gentle noises can reduce stress and anxiety. They can reduce blood pressure and heart rates and I have loved watching children with additional support needs visibly relax and bond with my herd, surprising their parents with their happiness – they have made me so proud.

As well chilling with your wonderful alpacas, how else do you like to switch off and relax?

A good Audible book and a long dog walk in the woods with my wolf pack every day is my happy place.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your daily life?

I spend a lot of time in nature, be it with the alpacas, dogs, chickens or ducks as well as tree planting and beekeeping which are my other jobs. I also use our fresh produce as much as possible, be it fruit and vegetables or honey from the hives in our woodland.

Have you read any books or listened to any good podcasts recently?

I’ve recently read The Three Sisters By Heather Morris. It’s the third book in the Tattooist of Auschwitz series and is a sad and beautiful story about love and survival.

What are your three tips for a happy and healthy life?

Surround yourself with beautiful animals and treat them well; replace your co-workers with alpacas; and always have something to look forward to be it a holiday booked in the future or even a coffee date and a catch up with a friend. Life feels so much better when you have something to look forward to.

For more information check out Coull Alpacas Facebook page @Coull Alpacas or website coullalpacas.co.uk