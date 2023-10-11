8 fun things to do in Aberdeen on a rainy day

Don’t let bad weather stop you from having a good time and making a day of it in the Granite City. Here are fun things to do in Aberdeen on a rainy day.

There’s nothing like autumn in Aberdeen. The city glows as the leaves on the trees turn into the warm colours of the season. Seeing the golden leaves alone is a great reason to go for a wander around the city.

But there is a chance you’ll be caught in some showers. No worries! That’s all part of the magic of this time of the year.

Even if a rainy day makes you reconsider your outdoor plans, there are still many things to do in Aberdeen for a wonderful day out.

Top things to do in Aberdeen on a rainy day

1. Go see a movie

Head to Cineworld Cinema at Union Square to see the latest blockbuster hit. For a truly immersive experience, try out 4DX Extreme Cinema. Your seat will move according to what’s happening in the movie, whether it’s a crazy car chase or a storm in the middle of the ocean. You’ll also get to feel other effects like wind and water; you’ll even be able to smell scents!

After watching your movie, grab a bite to eat in one of the many independent restaurants nearby then spend the rest of the day shopping.

Another option is Vue Cinema on Shiprow where you can easily extend your movie night to a fun night out.

2. Curl up with a good book and some coffee

A rainy day is the perfect time to get lost in the pages of a good book. Find your engrossing page turner at Aberdeen Central Library, a beautiful building at the end of Union Terrace. You can also attend events there like panel discussions, reminiscence sessions and advice clinics.

From the Central Library, you can head to Books and Beans, a quirky café on Belmont Street to enjoy a great cup of coffee while you enjoy your book in a relaxed atmosphere.

Another great option is the café in Sir Duncan Rice Library at the University of Aberdeen. This amazing modern space on the ground level of the library is open to the public, offering superb architecture and a quiet space to relax.

3. Distil your own bottle of gin

Do you know that there’s a distillery under a historic railway arch in Aberdeen city centre? Step inside the City of Aberdeen Distillery where you’ll also find a Gin School and learn the history of distilling in the city. You can also see how the distillery hand crafts fruit-based Aberdeen gins using locally sourced produce.

Even better, you can become a distiller yourself and create your very own full-sized bottle of gin to take home. A master distiller will guide you in selecting from over a hundred botanicals to come up with your own unique gin recipe.

4. Make a daring escape

Grab your friends to test how good you are on your feet at The Locked Door Escape Games. You and your team must work together and solve a series of puzzles to figure out how to escape a witch trial or a malfunctioning spaceship. Will you be able to keep your wits about you and escape in time?

After testing your wits and problem-solving skills, you’ll definitely need to refuel. Head to the nearby Ferryhill House Hotel for a meal and drinks as you talk all about your day’s adventures!

5. Play while learning something new

Families with children can spend an entire day at the Aberdeen Science Centre, which is open seven days a week. There are many activities here that will allow kids to play while learning about space, volcanoes, dinosaurs and robots!

Since the centre is located near the beach esplanade, you can pop into one of the cafes and restaurants there in case you need snacks for your curious kiddos!

6. See history come alive

A rainy day is a great opportunity to wander around Aberdeen’s museums; many of them tell interesting stories about the city’s rich past.

A must-visit is the Aberdeen Maritime Museum where interactive exhibits will help you understand how the local sea-based industries have helped contribute to the city’s wealth.

Another great one to see is the Gordon Highlanders Museum which celebrates one of the finest regiments of the British Army. See what life was like during World War I by checking out the museum’s full-size replica of a trench.

If you need to give your feet some rest, take a break and have some coffee at Cognito at the Museum.

7. Feed your inner art lover

It will be easy to forget the rain outside if you duck into one of Aberdeen’s galleries and performance venues.

Marvel at the pieces displayed at the Aberdeen Art Gallery which form one of the finest collections in the UK. Admission is free so you can keep going back to discover new favourites and rediscover old ones.

Then catch one of the many exciting shows at His Majesty’s Theatre, which has played host to numerous international touring companies as well as homegrown talents.

The theatre has a newly refurbished bar and café, The Terrace where you can enjoy pre-show drinks; you can even have refreshments served to your seat in the theatre during the interval!

But if you’re not seeing a show, you can still sit down to a delicious meal at The Terrace while admiring the stunning views over Union Terrace Gardens.

8. Visit the tropics

The David Welch Winter Gardens in Duthie Park provide a tropical escape in the city. Inside, you’ll understand why its indoor plant collections is one of the most visited in Scotland. Arid House has one of the largest collections of cacti and succulents in Britain. You’ll also see many rare plants, including the world’s only talking cactus.

For more inspiration to discover the Granite City as you’ve never seen it before, check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Download your free guide to 42 fun things to do in Aberdeen.