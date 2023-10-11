Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months

Roadworks at Thurso’s Castletown junction, along the busy North Coast 500 tourist route, are expected to cause disruption for 14 weeks.

Road maintenance firm Bear Scotland has announced it will be carrying out safety improvements on the trunk route at the crossroads junction with the A836 Castletown Road and the access to the Tesco store.

It is the main route into the town for people coming from nearby Wick.

The works aim to modernise the traffic signals and provide additional dedicated controlled crossing points, to improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians at the junction.

What else will be happening at the Castletown junction in Thurso?

A new footway will be created on the grass verge from the south towards the junction.

There will also be short lengths of new footway on the A836 side, to link up to the new controlled crossing points.

During the works, which will start on October 23 and are expected to be completed by January 26 next year, four-way temporary traffic signals will replace the existing permanent ones.

Bear explained that additional pedestrian facilities will also be included to ensure the safety of both road users and workers.

Work at the Castletown junction in Thurso during non-busy period

The work hours are 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, although some evening and weekend work may be required, with noisy operations finishing by 11am.

Ian Stewart, Bear’s north-west representative, said: “We are carrying out the works at this time of year to limit disruptions as the junction is a key point on the NC500 tourist route and this is the most opportune time.”

He added: “Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and minimise delays and inconvenience to the local community.”