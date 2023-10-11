Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Roadworks at busy NC500 junction in Thurso to last for three months

The works will start on October 23 and are expected to be completed by January 26 next year

By Alberto Lejarraga
Road safety improvement works at a Castletown busy junction in Thurso, a key one on the NC500, will be carried out for 14 weeks. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 11/10/2023
Road safety improvement works at a Castletown busy junction in Thurso, a key one on the NC500, will be carried out for 14 weeks. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 11/10/2023

Roadworks at Thurso’s Castletown junction, along the busy North Coast 500 tourist route, are expected to cause disruption for 14 weeks.

Road maintenance firm Bear Scotland has announced it will be carrying out safety improvements on the trunk route at the crossroads junction with the A836 Castletown Road and the access to the Tesco store.

It is the main route into the town for people coming from nearby Wick.

The works aim to modernise the traffic signals and provide additional dedicated controlled crossing points, to improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians at the junction.

What else will be happening at the Castletown junction in Thurso?

A new footway will be created on the grass verge from the south towards the junction.

There will also be short lengths of new footway on the A836 side, to link up to the new controlled crossing points.

During the works, which will start on October 23 and are expected to be completed by January 26 next year, four-way temporary traffic signals will replace the existing permanent ones.

The Castletown junction is always a bus one and it is a key one on the NC500 road. Image: Google Maps.

Bear explained that additional pedestrian facilities will also be included to ensure the safety of both road users and workers.

Work at the Castletown junction in Thurso during non-busy period

The work hours are 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, although some evening and weekend work may be required, with noisy operations finishing by 11am.

Ian Stewart, Bear’s north-west representative, said: “We are carrying out the works at this time of year to limit disruptions as the junction is a key point on the NC500 tourist route and this is the most opportune time.”

He added: “Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible and minimise delays and inconvenience to the local community.”

Owners of popular Inverness pub MacGregor’s sell North Coast 500 hotel after two years

More from News

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange wear Birkenstock sandals during the company’s IPO (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Birkenstock set for US stock market debut
Damien Bendall was given a whole life order for murdering his pregnant partner and three children, aged between 11 and 13 (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Probation services officer ‘only in role months before being given Bendall case’
Scientists have used x-rays to examine the chemical structure of Leonardo’s Mona Lisa (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa
Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
The major training exercise was held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams 'prepare for the…
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
Elgin Community Council wants £20m announced by the UK Government for the town to be used to tackle illegal parking. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community council wants £20 million spent on tackling Elgin's illegal parking woes
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis to close Fort William store and move to online sales only
A house in Aberdeen all decorated for Halloween.
Aberdeen gran who has decorated garden for Halloween for 20 years cuts back amid…
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was charged with disobedience to law enforcement for the second time (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Conversation