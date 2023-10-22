Cameron Flynn gets on his toes to return to Aberdeen for star-studded ballet production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Flynn gets on his toes to return to Aberdeen for star-studded ballet production

The Aberdeen dancer is part of Matthew Bourne's acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet which is being staged at HMT.

Aberdeen's Cameron Flynn is one of Scotland's leading ballet dancers. Pic: APA
By Neil Drysdale

Cameron Flynn vividly recalls his early days of falling in love with dance after watching his sister, Erin, perform in a north-east show.

It was the catalyst for the youngster embarking on his own single-minded passion with all different forms of movement and rising up the ladder after taking his initial steps at Aberdeen’s Danscentre: a place which has produced a veritable conveyor belt of talent since it opened its doors in 1987.

Indeed, some of the early students have already gone on to enjoy successful careers in different branches of culture and entertainment: Angela Towler is a renowned performer with the Rambert company, while actress Laura Main is known to millions of TV viewers from her role in Call the Midwife.

And now Cameron is returning to his roots as part of Matthew Bourne’s production of Romeo and Juliet, which will be staged at HMT from October 31 to November 4.

Aberdeen’s Cameron Flynn will be appearing in “Romeo and Juliet” at HMT later this month. Pic: APA.

He said: “I began my journey at Danscentre, which was run by Karen Berry and Michelle Whyte and it started out with a once-a-week jazz class.

“But that rapidly became a full week of classes in various styles including classical ballet, contemporary, tap and hip-hop.

“At the age of 14, I moved to Glasgow to attend the Dance School of Scotland at Knightswood where, after a further two years of training, I moved to London to attend Laine Theatre Arts and received my Diploma in dance.

He’s relishing a return to his roots

“HMT has a special place in my dance journey, starting from local dance shows, being Michael in [the pantomime] Peter Pan, appearing in Lord of the Flies with [Bourne’s ground-breaking British dance-theatre company] New Adventures and now returning as a professional in Romeo and Juliet.

“It’s a full-circle moment and I’m very much looking forward to performing to the people of Aberdeen, many of whom will have watched me from as young as 10.

“I think its important the north east gets dance theatre, because a lot of the big productions only hit the central belt.

“So I’m very excited that New Adventures will be shining on Aberdeen.”

The only way is up for award-winning Aberdeen teenager Harris Beattie

Cameron teaches at dance schools and studios around London and is the co-founder of FLYT Productions, a digital company which shares stories across online platforms.

He is just one of the myriad prodigies who first found his feet with the help of Karen Berry, who told me about her admiration for dancers in the north of Scotland.

Boys have fire in their bellies

She said: “I think that there is something special about Aberdonians when it comes to dance. There isn’t any trace of the notion that dance classes are just for girls.

“If anything, it is the boys who have the fire in their bellies and have the right build to do well, whereas it is the girls who tend to be a bit more meek and mild.

Profile: Karen Berry’s crop of north-east dancing talent are making their mark all the way to Hamburg

“You have timing, co-ordination, movement, basic athleticism….there is definitely a link between sport and dance. And we have boys coming in wearing shorts rather than tights and loving doing what they are doing.”

Cameron is certainly among that number.

Tickets are avialble from:

https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/matthew-bournes-romeo-and-juliet/

