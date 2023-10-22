Ex-Aberdeen academy chief Gavin Levey reveals Barry Robson’s ‘I’m ready’ pledge before last season’s phenomenal interim spell

Departed Aberdeen Youth Academy director Gavin Levey revealed Barry Robson knew he was “ready” for first-team management before even starting the phenomenal interim spell which led to his appointment as permanent Dons boss last term.

Robson stepped up from his role as under-18s boss in the wake of Jim Goodwin’s sacking in late January, leading a Reds resurgence where they claimed eight wins from his first 10 Premiership matches.

As a result, 44-year-old Robson went from caretaker to the irresistible choice to take the reins permanently, and was ultimately appointed permanent Pittodrie gaffer on a two-year deal before securing European group stage football for Aberdeen – for the first time since 2007 – ahead of this season.

In an interview with The Press and Journal to mark the end of his 17-year stint in the Dons’ development setup, Levey – who has left Cormack Park to take over the running of Swansea City’s youth department – said: “During my time working with Baz, I’ve seen him be interim manager three times, and we’ve had some really deep conversations – especially in the evening when he was working with the under-18s.

“This time, we’re sitting in my office together and chatting, and we could tell maybe the (first-team) opportunity was about to come his way, and he just said to me: ‘I’m ready Gav. I know what I need this time and I’m ready to give it my best shot.’

“And, you know, for him to go on and achieve what he achieved last year – and from someone who’s come in, and I suppose he’s progressed not just as a player, but he’s progressed through the academy – that’s something that I’m incredibly proud of.

“And I’m sure he will do exceptionally well, as he’s showing already.”

Levey on the tactical approach boss Robson has taken from his youth team to first-team

In addition to Europa Conference League group stage football this term, Robson’s Aberdeen – who are eighth in the Premiership, but only six points off St Mirren in third – are also through to a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs early next month.

As a player, Inverurie-raised Robson turned out for the likes of Caley Thistle, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Scotland, before ending his playing career with Aberdeen – as a 2014 League Cup winner – in 2016.

Moving into youth coaching with the club’s U18s, Levey says, gave former central midfielder Robson “a great platform to try things” and plot out his own tactical ideas to “prepare himself for stepping into management”.

Levey added: “He was incredibly passionate about developing a game model.

“He took the work that I’d done in previous years gone by and put another layer on it, which would help bridge the gap between U16s and first-team players.”

According to Levey, you can see Robson’s ideas about the way the game should be played which were cemented in his mind during his time in the youth academy in the way he now has his Dons first-team operating.

The “intensity” which Robson demanded from his youth team and now the first team in training and in matches was heavily inspired by his experience playing (and scoring) in a Champions League loss against Barcelona for Celtic in 2008, and the Catalan giants’ speed of movement with and without the ball.

Levey explained: “He wanted to devise a model, which was exciting, energetic, and to get players moving really well.”

Levey added: “I think that’s what hopefully you see now. Most of the times – when it’s right – a higher pressing game.

“And then other times, when you need to adapt, he’s more than capable of doing that.”

Robson’s ‘really good grip’ on talent coming through academy is an asset to Aberdeen

Having been responsible for developing homegrown players at Aberdeen for close to two decades, Levey thinks it is an asset to have a first-team manager who, via his coaching background, is familiar with the talent coming through the youth ranks.

Although he says Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training ground – opened in 2019 – has brought the senior and youth arms of the club into closer contact and makes it “difficult to ignore” youngsters with first-team potential, Levey said: “He’s got a really good grip on what’s going on.

“That’s what I love about Barry is he’ll happily take a 15 or 16-year-old out to first-team training, and not just as a token gesture to stand on a wall for a match prep. It will be to come in and train with the boys.

“He’ll move them around into situations where they’re uncomfortable and see how they handle it.

“And that’s (assistant manager) Steve Agnew’s way as well.

“I think Barry’s really impressed with what’s coming through. He knows, and he’s probably had a hand in their development as well.”

