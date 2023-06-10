Profile: Karen Berry’s crop of north-east dancing talent are making their mark all the way to Hamburg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Profile: Karen Berry’s crop of north-east dancing talent are making their mark all the way to Hamburg

The Danscentre stalwart has helped nurture an Aberdeen success story with several male dancers joining major ballet companies.

Karen Berry founded Danscentre in 1987 and has watched it go from strength to strength.
By Neil Drysdale

Karen Berry is in love with dance and encouraging others to pursue it.

And she has been spreading that passion for rhythm and fluidity to youngsters from all over the north of Scotland – and further afield – since the late 1980s.

It’s a journey which has taken her around the world and one where she has witnessed plenty of negative reactions to the idea of boys developing a passion for the paso doble.

And yet, as the head of Aberdeen’s thriving Danscentre establishment, she is delighted that the old stereotypes are being dismantled while young men flock to the dance floor.

Nurturing young talent

Indeed, Karen, who is also involved as senior teacher training manager at the Royal Ballet School in London, is proud of the fashion in which her organisation has helped nurture gifted youngsters who are making waves in major companies across Europe.

Karen Berry demonstrates the Arabesque to young students in Aberdeen.

It’s a long time since she graduated with a BSc in chemistry from Aberdeen University and quickly realised a job in the oil industry wasn’t going to fuel her artistic ambitions.

So she founded Danscentre in 1987, whilst also freelance dancing and choreographing, and poured her heart and soul into the venture. Some of her early students have gone on to enjoy successful careers in different branches of culture and entertainment: Angela Towler is a renowned performer with the Rambert company, while actress Laura Main is known to millions of TV viewers from her role in Call the Midwife.

Her dissertation was controversial

As a quietly-spoken coiled spring of ebullience and effervescence, Karen has never been interested in sticking with the status quo. When she achieved a BA Hons (1st Class) in Classical Ballet Teaching in 2000, her dissertation was controversial because it critically reviewed the way dance was currently taught worldwide to young children.

She told me: “I remember my tutor saying that I would either be disregarded by the dance profession or employed by them.” Fortunately, it was the latter.

Karen Berry is an internationally-acclaimed dance teacher.

Over the years, despite working for many prestigious organisations, Karen still feels “extremely rooted” to Aberdeen and the young dancers who flock to Danscentre.

She is enthralled by teaching people of all ages and abilities, whatever the reason, whether for recreation, love of movement and physical exercise, or those who harbour dreams of becoming professionals and joining the ranks of the biggest companies.

The boys have fire in their bellies

As she said: “I have worked in Scotland and abroad and I honestly think there is something special about Aberdonians when it comes to dance.

“You don’t find the same prejudices here as in some other places. There isn’t any trace of the notion that dance classes are just for girls.

“If anything, it is the boys who have the fire in their bellies and have the right build to do well, whereas it’s the girls who tend to be a bit more meek and mild.”

Karen Berry speaks effusively about the talent of Harris Beattie and Rachael Gillespie.

The track record, in this respect, is phenomenal. Harris Beattie, 24, from Cults, is a past winner of myriad awards and is now a classical dancer with Northern Ballet in Leeds; Alfie Mcpherson, 22, from St Machar, is a classical dancer with Hamburg Ballet Company; and Cameron Macdonald, 24, from Westhill, has emerged as one of the leading lights with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures.

Talents set to be showcased

There are plenty of others, whose talents will be featured in the Danscentre Senior Review which is being staged at The Lemon Tree from June 22 to 24 and features an eclectic mix of classwork, original choreography and different dance genres.

Karen said: “I can’t take credit for this, because it has been managed and run by our talented co-principal, Michelle Whyte, and the teachers within the school (which has a main centre in Hutcheon Street and six other satellite studios in the north east).

“But it’s a reminder that dance is being taught without barriers and boundaries.”

Alfie Mcpherson from St Machar has graduated from Danscentre to the Hamburg Ballet Company.

Danscentre and diversity have gone hand in hand during the past three and a half decades. In which light, perhaps the emergence of this burgeoning generation of Doric dance maestros is only to be expected.

But it wouldn’t have happened without the grand vision of that Granite City youngster with a science degree in her pocket who decided to channel her energies elsewhere.

Tickets are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com or by phoning 01224 641122 or visiting the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall.

 

 

