5 things to do this weekend: Hotel California, Cursed Carnival and the Ghosts of Crathes

With Halloween just days away, you’re bound to be looking to get into the spirit.

And to help out, we’ve pulled together some of the most exciting tricks and treats for you to enjoy over the weekend.

Travel down the dark desert highway at the Tivoli

The Eagles may not be visiting Aberdeen any time soon, but fans of the rock band still have the chance to hear some of their greatest hits live from The Tivoli Theatre.

Named after the iconic title track, Hotel California are a tribute band ready to take audiences down the dark desert highway, cool wind in their hair, and give them plenty of room to enjoy the ultimate Eagles experience.

Fans should look forward to hearing timeless classics such as Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado, Boys of Summer, and of course, the iconic guitar solo from the eponymous single.

The band take to the stage on Saturday 28. Tickets are available from Eventbrite, 01224 592755, or info@thetivolitheatre.com.

Whip up your very own pumpkin soup

Perhaps you’d much prefer to relax in the comfort of your own home over the weekend and avoid the Halloween hustle of pumpkin patches and costume parties.

Don’t panic if you’ve yet to find the perfect pumpkin, just pop along to your local supermarket and find the one for you.

This is an ideal activity for the whole family to get involved with whether you’re looking to carve and decorate or cook up a delicious treat – why not do both!

Trick or Treat at The Cursed Carnival

Following a series of successful horror events and conventions across the region, Northern Frights is back with a more family-friendly experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The Cursed Carnival event on Sunday awaits with spooky thrills and interactive attractions, and a magician will boggle your minds with whimsical tricks and sleight-of-hand encounters.

Exhibitions also include a zombie Nerf shooting range, a photo booth which features Halloween-themed props, and a cursed clown zone that leaves you questioning which clowns are statues and which are real.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

Swing into the 20s with The Big Easy

Swing yourselves back into the 1920s as The Big Easy prepare to take guests on a journey of jazz and jive.

The Leeds-based band have an impressive repertoire that covers classic New Orleans hits to household names like Louis Armstrong and Nina Simone to their own exciting arrangements.

The group will perform at Nairn Community and Arts Centre on Sunday.

Tickets are available from 01667 453476, or contact@nairncc.co.uk.

Pay a visit to the Ghosts of Crathes

Have a wander through the halls of Crathes Castle, a fortress filled with myths and terrifying tales of ghosts and ghouls and decide whether to debunk fact from fiction.

Each tour, led by a guide, last between 45 minutes to an hour, and you may be fortunate – or unfortunate – enough to run into a ghastly apparition this weekend.

There will be low lighting, steep staircases and potential scare tactics throughout the tour, so sensible footwear is advised.

This event is for adults aged 16 and over.

Tickets are available online.