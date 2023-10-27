5 things to do this weekend: Hotel California, Cursed Carnival and the Ghosts of Crathes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Hotel California, Cursed Carnival and the Ghosts of Crathes

Embrace the spooky season this weekend.

By Jenna Scott
Swing into action this weekend with The Big Easy. Image: Nairn Community and Arts Centre.
Swing into action this weekend with The Big Easy. Image: Nairn Community and Arts Centre.

With Halloween just days away, you’re bound to be looking to get into the spirit.

And to help out, we’ve pulled together some of the most exciting tricks and treats for you to enjoy over the weekend.

Travel down the dark desert highway at the Tivoli

The Eagles may not be visiting Aberdeen any time soon, but fans of the rock band still have the chance to hear some of their greatest hits live from The Tivoli Theatre.

Named after the iconic title track, Hotel California are a tribute band ready to take audiences down the dark desert highway, cool wind in their hair, and give them plenty of room to enjoy the ultimate Eagles experience.

Fans should look forward to hearing timeless classics such as Lyin’ Eyes, Desperado, Boys of Summer, and of course, the iconic guitar solo from the eponymous single.

The band take to the stage on Saturday 28. Tickets are available from Eventbrite, 01224 592755, or info@thetivolitheatre.com.

Join the band for an unforgettable evening. Image: Jim Bowie.

Whip up your very own pumpkin soup

Perhaps you’d much prefer to relax in the comfort of your own home over the weekend and avoid the Halloween hustle of pumpkin patches and costume parties.

Don’t panic if you’ve yet to find the perfect pumpkin, just pop along to your local supermarket and find the one for you.

This is an ideal activity for the whole family to get involved with whether you’re looking to carve and decorate or cook up a delicious treat – why not do both!

Carve up your own creation. Image: Shutterstock.

Trick or Treat at The Cursed Carnival

Following a series of successful horror events and conventions across the region, Northern Frights is back with a more family-friendly experience for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The Cursed Carnival event on Sunday awaits with spooky thrills and interactive attractions, and a magician will boggle your minds with whimsical tricks and sleight-of-hand encounters.

Exhibitions also include a zombie Nerf shooting range, a photo booth which features Halloween-themed props, and a cursed clown zone that leaves you questioning which clowns are statues and which are real.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

The ultimate family-friendly Halloween outing. Image: Northern Frights.

Swing into the 20s with The Big Easy

Swing yourselves back into the 1920s as The Big Easy prepare to take guests on a journey of jazz and jive.

The Leeds-based band have an impressive repertoire that covers classic New Orleans hits to household names like Louis Armstrong and Nina Simone to their own exciting arrangements.

The group will perform at Nairn Community and Arts Centre on Sunday.

Tickets are available from 01667 453476, or contact@nairncc.co.uk.

Pay a visit to the Ghosts of Crathes

Have a wander through the halls of Crathes Castle, a fortress filled with myths and terrifying tales of ghosts and ghouls and decide whether to debunk fact from fiction.

Each tour, led by a guide, last between 45 minutes to an hour, and you may be fortunate – or unfortunate – enough to run into a ghastly apparition this weekend.

There will be low lighting, steep staircases and potential scare tactics throughout the tour, so sensible footwear is advised.

This event is for adults aged 16 and over.

Tickets are available online.

Explore the haunted halls of Crathes. Image: Shutterstock.

