Home Lifestyle

11 festive farms and stores to find real Christmas trees from Aberdeen to North Kessock

The festive season is upon us and there's plenty of places to buy the perfect real Christmas tree

By Jenna Scott
Take the family to tree farm this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Take the family to tree farm this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.

The countdown to Christmas has begun which means it’s time to dig out those decorations from the shed.

And it’s trees galore around the north and north-east right now, so get your order in early to make sure you have the perfect centrepiece for your living room!

Tyrebagger

Tyrebagger on the outskirts of Aberdeen, will welcome hundreds of visitors across the next few weeks as families flock to find their Christmas tree.

The farm opens this weekend  and will remain open seven days a week between 10am – 6pm  (and 10am – 8am on a Thursday).

There is a selection of Fraser Fir trees to choose from as well as Pines, Nordmanns and Frasers.

No booking is required.

The farm is open daily. Image: Tyrebagger.

Dobbies, Aberdeen

A trip to Dobbies, at Whitemyres, Lang Stracht, during the festive season is practically tradition for most people. The store stocks a range of both artificial and real trees to choose from.

There are a number of freshly cut trees readily available as well as a selection to pre-order – all in four separate sizes.

Visit the Dobbies website to order your tree, or go along to the store.

Dobbies are in full festive swing. Image: Dobbies.

Black Isle Christmas Trees, Drumsmittal Farm

Visitors are welcome to visit Drumsmittal Farm  to pick out their tree.

Nordmann Fir trees are homegrown on the farm with online orders – both pot grown and cut trees are available. Stands can also be purchased.

For more information, contact: info@bichristmastrees.co.uk or 07796 662256.

Lots are available to choose from. Image: Shutterstock.

Ardo Christmas Trees, Aberdeenshire

The family-run farm is based just outside Methlick and is owned by Christmas enthusiasts, Jean and Roger Glennie.

Ardo Christmas Trees opened in 2019 and has continued to expand over the years, offering support to local businesses by hosting events and festive fayres for shoppers to browse through handcrafted goods before setting their sights on a tree to take home.

Prices range from £40 – £150.

Tips on tree care and further information is available via their website.

Jean and Roger welcome you to their farm. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Drynie Woodlands, Inverness

Drynie Woodlands has become the UK’s biggest specialist Christmas tree farm.

The farm is popular amongst shoppers with a range of high quality Nordmann Fir trees – both cut and pot grown. Cut trees will have taken around six to ten years to have grown prior to purchase and are often commended for their glossy, dark green appearance.

Drynie Woodlands Christmas trees can be purchased from local retailers or from their website.

Tarradale Christmas Trees, Muir of Ord

Muir of Ord’s Tarradale Christmas Trees are available for purchase from this weekend (NOV 25). The shop will be open seven days a week from 12pm – 4.30pm on Mondays and Tuesday and 10am – 5.30pm from Wednesday – Sunday.

There is a wide selection of Nordmann Fir trees to choose from – varying from £36 – £96.

Visitors can are welcome to purchase a pre-cut tree, which are displayed without netting to capture them in their full glory; or they can ‘choose and cut’ a tree of their choice.

Orders can be made online or in-person.

Take your pick. Image: Shutterstock.

Middleton Farm, Potterton

Middleton Farm offers the highest quality Nordmann Fir trees for families to take home.

Trees are available from November 24 – sizes range from four-feet to 20-feet tall.

Families are welcome to make a day out of their trip with plenty farm animals, including donkeys, sheep, ducks and cows, to visit; photo opportunities in the barn; and on-site catering provided.

The farm is open daily from 8am – 8pm.

Pop along to Middleton Farm. Image: Middleton Farm.

Carnach Christmas Trees, Nairn

The team at Carnach Christmas Trees have a fantastic selection of trees waiting to be picked up right in time for the festive season.

Preparations and planting took place earlier this year to ensure shoppers have the finest quality trees to choose from and take home once again.

Get into the festive spirit. Image: Shutterstock.

Threaplands, Elgin

Stock up on all winter essentials at Threaplands Garden Centre, including an authentic Christmas tree.

Trees are available from £35 – £95 and are sourced locally.

Shoppers can select a tree themselves – make a note when ordering an online delivery – before picking it up between now and Sunday 26, or have a staff member choose a premium tree on your behalf.

Tips on tree care are available online. Orders can be made via their website.

Sylvestrus Christmas Trees Artafallie, North Kessock

This family-run business has been providing Christmas trees to the community for more than 20 years.

The team at Sylvestrus are on-hand to offer tips and guidance whilst you browse their range of trees on the field, or pick out a ready cut tree.

Orders can be made online.

Dietrich Pannwitz, forester and director of Sylvestrus, hopes you find the tree for you. Image: Dietrich Pannwitz.

Simpsons Garden Centre

Find your perfect tree at Simpsons Garden Centre, which has stores at Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire and Inverness.

Their award-winning stock have arrived in store for purchase and are eagerly waiting to find their home for Christmas.

And pick up decorative essentials whilst you’re at it with tree stands and lights available to buy.

Orders can be made online.

Simpsons has a great collection of trees. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

