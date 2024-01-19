11 board games to play on a rainy day – including Aberdeen Monopoly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 board games to play on a rainy day – including Aberdeen Monopoly

Get your thinking caps on with these range of board games.

By Jenna Scott
Bring out your competitive streak. Image: Shutterstock.
Bring out your competitive streak. Image: Shutterstock.

How many board games did you unwrap at Christmas? And more importantly, how many have been played so far?

They are the utmost form of entertainment on a rainy day, so instead of venturing out at the weekend, have a quiet afternoon competing with your friends and family.

Monopoly Aberdeen

Monopoly is that one classic board game you either love or loathe. Nevertheless, it can be a whole load of fun.

The Aberdeen edition is similar to what everyone is used to from the iconic game, but this time there’s the chance to purchase and sell the best properties and businesses from the north-east.

Get your hands on Monopoly: Aberdeen Edition. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Outsmarted

Outsmarted is the latest ‘live quiz show’ game to hit the shelves and it has been well-received by players of all ages.

Players must connect with their mobile devices, tablets or laptops in order to take part in a set of interactive questions and collect rings to claim their victory.

Topics can be selected through a customised setting prior to starting the game with quiz subjects including everything from space to Marvel movies.

Test your knowledge on all things Marvel. Image: Marvel/Gareth Gatrell.

Settlers of Catan

Settlers of Catan, or simply Catan, has become a modern classic since it first launched in 1995.

It is ultimately a game of strategy as players attempt to dominate the island of Catan by building their own settlements, cities and roads.

The aim of the game itself might seem daunting at first, but once the basics are down players will thrive with their own communities and even learn compelling tactics that ensure no game is the same as the next.

Create your own settlement. Image: Shutterstock.

The Traitors

The hit BBC series has taken viewers by storm, but now is their chance to get involved and have a go at becoming the traitor themselves.

Both faithfuls and traitors will embark on a series of tasks to earn gold for the final prize fund and players must work together to banish the traitor.

The game is targeted towards four – six players, but as everyone may know, the more involved, the better – and harder – it will be.

Claudia Winkleman has returned for season two. Image: BBC/PA Wire.

Jaws

Fans of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster can transport themselves to Amity Island with one player taking on the role of the infamous killer shark and others embodying the film’s heroic trio: Chief Brody, Hooper and Quint.

The narrative of the game is defined by character and event cards that present all players with abilities and actions.

It is divided into two acts: Amity Island and The Orca as the shark torments swimmers and evades capture; then, the game shifts towards the climatic battle aboard the sinking boat with players battling the shark.

Steven Spielberg’s classic blockbuster is now a board game. Image: BBC/PA Wire.

The 1% Club

Fans of the popular TV gameshow can put their knowledge to the test on the most obscure questions that will have them scratching their brains for the answer.

Every viewer wants to know whether they would be part of the illusive 1% club, so now is their chance to gets involved and beat their friends and family purely for bragging rights.

Up to six players can take part.

Lee Mack hosts the popular quiz show.

Who Knows Where

This award-winning board game quizzes players on their geographical knowledge as they race around the world to name iconic places on the map.

There are more than 1,000 questions across five categories, which includes capitals, major cities and towns, famous tourist sites and facts.

Thinking caps on. Image: Shutterstock.

Clipology

Clipology is the game that unites movie buffs and casual cinema goers.

Players can take part through a multitude of platforms, including their TV, tablet or phone – no app is required.

The quick-time game explores a wide variety of questions in addition to 12 interactive categories such as Name that Movie and Freeze Frame.

Quiz your pals on all the greatest blockbusters. Image: PA Photo/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures/Kerry Brown.

Soundiculous

Soundiculous adopts a simple aim: make and guess ridiculous sounds and gain as many points as possible.

It’s quick and easy to narrow down the basics and players will soon find themselves imitating animals, vehicles, musical instruments and even wrestling!

The game is almost guaranteed to have players roaring with laughter as they put on their best impressions – or at least what they thought was their best.

Board games are a great family activity. Picture: Shutterstock.

Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride takes players on a cross-country train adventure as they compete to lay railway routes along a mop of North America.

Each player will take turns at collection cards, purchasing tickets and or claim routes – the longer the distance, the higher the points.

It’s a game of strategy that can be learned very easily and encourages players aged eight and above to get involved with the fun.

Explore North America. Image: Shutterstock.

Logo

The Logo Game has a number of variations to be played, including TV and Movies, Best of British and a kids edition.

Or players can also stick with the original.

It’s a party classic that’s always fun to come back to time and time again.

Lots of editions to choose from. Image: Shutterstock.

More from Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that Charles’s condition was benign (Joe Giddens/PA)
Surge in men checking cancer risk after King’s prostate diagnosis, says charity
Helen Goss with her daughter Anna, who has suffered from long Covid for four years. Image: Helen Goss.
Westhill family sue NHS Grampian alleging 'medical negligence' over daughter's four-year long Covid battle
Try stargazing this weekend. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
5 things to do this weekend: Wedding Exhibition in Aberdeen and stargazing in the…
Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise and Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders
Cinders!: Scottish Ballet's new take on Cinderella set for Eden Court Theatre and HMT
The lowest take-up of the MMR vaccine is in Birmingham and parts of London (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Proportion of children who have received MMR vaccine, by local area
Health chiefs are warning about a spread of measles cases (PA)
National ‘call to action’ needed to prevent spread of measles – health chief
CHAP Homes Aberdeen house
Would £20,000 help your move to a new home?
Bentley’s global sales fell by 11% last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luxury car maker Bentley suffers 11% fall in annual sales
Removing largest wine serving ‘reduces amount of wine sold in bars and pubs’, according to researchers (Yui Mok/PA)
Removing largest wine serving ‘reduces amount sold in bars and pubs’
A car covered in snow on the side of the road.
Do Scots just need 'to man up and use their brains'? Our readers react…