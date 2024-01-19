11 board games to play on a rainy day – including Aberdeen Monopoly

How many board games did you unwrap at Christmas? And more importantly, how many have been played so far?

They are the utmost form of entertainment on a rainy day, so instead of venturing out at the weekend, have a quiet afternoon competing with your friends and family.

Monopoly Aberdeen

Monopoly is that one classic board game you either love or loathe. Nevertheless, it can be a whole load of fun.

The Aberdeen edition is similar to what everyone is used to from the iconic game, but this time there’s the chance to purchase and sell the best properties and businesses from the north-east.

Outsmarted

Outsmarted is the latest ‘live quiz show’ game to hit the shelves and it has been well-received by players of all ages.

Players must connect with their mobile devices, tablets or laptops in order to take part in a set of interactive questions and collect rings to claim their victory.

Topics can be selected through a customised setting prior to starting the game with quiz subjects including everything from space to Marvel movies.

Settlers of Catan

Settlers of Catan, or simply Catan, has become a modern classic since it first launched in 1995.

It is ultimately a game of strategy as players attempt to dominate the island of Catan by building their own settlements, cities and roads.

The aim of the game itself might seem daunting at first, but once the basics are down players will thrive with their own communities and even learn compelling tactics that ensure no game is the same as the next.

The Traitors

The hit BBC series has taken viewers by storm, but now is their chance to get involved and have a go at becoming the traitor themselves.

Both faithfuls and traitors will embark on a series of tasks to earn gold for the final prize fund and players must work together to banish the traitor.

The game is targeted towards four – six players, but as everyone may know, the more involved, the better – and harder – it will be.

Jaws

Fans of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 blockbuster can transport themselves to Amity Island with one player taking on the role of the infamous killer shark and others embodying the film’s heroic trio: Chief Brody, Hooper and Quint.

The narrative of the game is defined by character and event cards that present all players with abilities and actions.

It is divided into two acts: Amity Island and The Orca as the shark torments swimmers and evades capture; then, the game shifts towards the climatic battle aboard the sinking boat with players battling the shark.

The 1% Club

Fans of the popular TV gameshow can put their knowledge to the test on the most obscure questions that will have them scratching their brains for the answer.

Every viewer wants to know whether they would be part of the illusive 1% club, so now is their chance to gets involved and beat their friends and family purely for bragging rights.

Up to six players can take part.

Who Knows Where

This award-winning board game quizzes players on their geographical knowledge as they race around the world to name iconic places on the map.

There are more than 1,000 questions across five categories, which includes capitals, major cities and towns, famous tourist sites and facts.

Clipology

Clipology is the game that unites movie buffs and casual cinema goers.

Players can take part through a multitude of platforms, including their TV, tablet or phone – no app is required.

The quick-time game explores a wide variety of questions in addition to 12 interactive categories such as Name that Movie and Freeze Frame.

Soundiculous

Soundiculous adopts a simple aim: make and guess ridiculous sounds and gain as many points as possible.

It’s quick and easy to narrow down the basics and players will soon find themselves imitating animals, vehicles, musical instruments and even wrestling!

The game is almost guaranteed to have players roaring with laughter as they put on their best impressions – or at least what they thought was their best.

Ticket to Ride

Ticket to Ride takes players on a cross-country train adventure as they compete to lay railway routes along a mop of North America.

Each player will take turns at collection cards, purchasing tickets and or claim routes – the longer the distance, the higher the points.

It’s a game of strategy that can be learned very easily and encourages players aged eight and above to get involved with the fun.

Logo

The Logo Game has a number of variations to be played, including TV and Movies, Best of British and a kids edition.

Or players can also stick with the original.

It’s a party classic that’s always fun to come back to time and time again.