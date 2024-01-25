Aberdeen Grammar teacher becomes champion rower after taking up the sport at 48

Nothing ventured, nothing gained were the words swirling round Nicola Brooks head when she first dipped her toe into the wonderful world of rowing.

That willingness to push herself out of her comfort zone and learn how to row from scratch at the age of 48 proved to be a monumental moment for the high school teacher.

As just one year after completing the Learn to Row programme at Aberdeen Boat Club Nicola took home a gold medal from the Scottish Championships.

“If you’d told me that I’d win a gold medal at the Scottish Championships in my first year of rowing I would never have believed it in a million years,” laughs Nicola.

“I was part of the novice coxed eight team so to win a gold medal was so exciting.”

Taking the plunge

As a maths and engineering teacher at Aberdeen Grammar School and a busy mum of two, Nicola, who was shortlisted as Scotland’s Teacher of the Year in 2023, has spent years giving up her time to help others to reach their full potential.

But after lockdown, she knew it was time to do something for herself.

“During lockdown I was working from 5am in the morning until 10pm at night,” says Nicola.

“I was really unfit so when we came out the other side of lockdown, I knew I had to get fit.

“I’d always fancied rowing and by chance Aberdeen Boat Club were holding Learn to Row sessions just after my birthday.

“So I just thought nothing ventured nothing gained, I’m going to sign up.

“In the end I absolutely loved it and I’ve not looked back since then.”

Healthier and happier than ever

Fitter and stronger both mentally and physically, rowing has transformed Nicola’s life.

“I absolutely loved it, the minute you go on the river everyone is working as a team and you can’t think about how rubbish your day was or that you’ve got marking to do or a meeting to prepare for, all you can focus on is what you’re doing in the boat at that time so it’s really freeing,” says Nicola.

“It has also completely changed my whole physique as it’s a full body work-out.

“People think that rowing only works your arms but all the hard work is done by your legs and your arms are really just getting the blade or the oar in and out of the water.

“I’ve never been as fit as I am now.

“It has also given me a whole new friendship group that I didn’t know was out there.

“So rowing has been great not just from the fitness aspect but from a de-stressing and health and wellbeing aspect – it’s such a great all-round sport.”

Competing at major events

In the space of just three months, Nicola’s raw talent and passion for rowing saw her earn a place in the club’s women’s masters squad which is coached by Gary Bain.

“I was really lucky that Gary Bain saw I had some potential,” says Nicola.

“So I joined his squad in January last year and since then my rowing just got better and better as I get to row with people who have been rowing for over 20 years.

“Being in a boat with such experienced rowers has really brought my rowing on.”

Last year, Nicola and her team not only brought home gold at the Scottish Championships but they also had the chance to race at the Henley Masters Regatta in Oxfordshire.

“The Henley Masters was amazing,” says Nicola.

“There were teams from Italy, America, Canada so it was such a brilliant way of meeting people from all over the world.

“A group of more than 20 of us travelled down and it was a great weekend.

“It was great team building so we become even more of a tight-knit family.”

Working as a team is one of the elements of rowing that Nicola really embraces.

“It’s a real team sport as in order to make the boat go fast everyone has to be rowing in sync,” says Nicola.

“If one person is a little bit off then it’s going to put the whole boat off.

“So it’s important to get feedback, improve our fitness and be the best that we can be.

“You take responsibility not just for yourself but for everyone in your crew.”

No Spain no gain

So inspired after her experience at Henley that Nicola has taken her rowing to the next level by undergoing further training that allows her to row in sculling boats with two to four people.

“When I came back from Henley, I was determined I was going to complete further training/awards so I can row in a sculling boat as it’s my favourite boat,” says Nicola.

“It’s just such good fun.”

Healthier and happier than ever, Nicola is positively buzzing about her rowing future.

“Next September the world masters is in Barcelona and so we’re all gearing up towards that,” she says.

“I definitely want to compete as how good would it be to be able to say you’re a world master champion.”

For anyone who is keen to find out more about Aberdeen Boat Club, check out their website abc-dee.co.uk or Facebook page, Instagram @aberdeenboatclub1865 or phone 01224 871074.