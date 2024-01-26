Dream penthouse with roof terrace on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £539,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dream penthouse with roof terrace on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £539,000

Live the high life in this luxury penthouse apartment in Aberdeen's west end.

By Rosemary Lowne
The penthouse at King's Gate has its own roof terrace.
The plush penthouse apartment is sleek and stylish throughout. Image: Cala Homes

Imagine watching the sun go down from the comfort of your own luxurious roof terrace.

That dream could become a reality as the property team at Cala Homes are selling a plush penthouse showhome apartment at their new development at 22 King’s Gate.

Located in the city’s sought after west end, the modern and impeccably stylish penthouse features high ceilings, two ensuite bedrooms, walk-in wardrobes and bespoke, premium fittings and finishes throughout.

The roof terrace with an outdoor furniture set and plants
The roof terrace is the perfect place to relax and enjoy views over the city. Image: Cala Homes

Emma Gelati, the marketing manager at Cala Homes (North), says the sleek apartment is understated but luxurious.

“This is a unique property proposition for Aberdeen – there is nothing quite like this apartment in the city and we’re thrilled to see it come to market,” says Emma.

“The penthouse at 22 King’s Gate is truly magnificent, it has space, incredible views and is in a terrific area of the city – and the quality, bespoke nature of the apartment really can’t be matched.”

The living room in the luxury Aberdeen penthouse
The interiors are sleek and stylish throughout. Image: Cala Homes

Immaculate interiors in this luxury Aberdeen penthouse

Designed by the creative team at Envision interior design, the apartment features a warm colour palette with neutral and classic tones which is perfectly balanced by charcoal and earthy mushroom tones.

First impressions are excellent as the attractive entrance hallway instantly creates a warm and homely environment.

At the heart of the home is the superb open plan kitchen and living room which features designer-inspired amtico spacia statement flooring, a beautiful marble and iron table and a slim column media wall.

The bedroom in the property with a double bed and built in wardrobe
Who knew catching forty winks could be so stylish. Image: Cala Homes

Stylish yet homely

From the living room there is access to a fantastic terrace area where breathtaking views over Aberdeen can be savoured.

The dream home vibes continue in the first bedroom which has regal looking bronze scroll mural wallpaper by Élitis, a striking lacquered bed and smoked glass globe lighting fixtures.

With its mix of charcoal, olive and jade accents, gold scroll wall lamps and hotel style curtains, the second bedroom is also the epitome of style.

The kitchen in the luxury Aberdeen penthouse, monochrome tones and a modern feel
Chic and contemporary interiors give this penthouse the wow factor. Image: Cala Homes

Emma says the interiors create a stylish yet homely feel.

“The team at Envision have transformed it into an understated but luxurious haven that matches the prestige of the address,” says Emma.

“And of course, the private terrace is just the perfect finish.”

The 22 King’s Gate penthouse is on the market at £539,000.

To find out more or to book an appointment visit the website cala.co.uk

Conversation