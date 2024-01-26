Dream penthouse with roof terrace on the market in Aberdeen’s west end for £539,000

Imagine watching the sun go down from the comfort of your own luxurious roof terrace.

That dream could become a reality as the property team at Cala Homes are selling a plush penthouse showhome apartment at their new development at 22 King’s Gate.

Located in the city’s sought after west end, the modern and impeccably stylish penthouse features high ceilings, two ensuite bedrooms, walk-in wardrobes and bespoke, premium fittings and finishes throughout.

Emma Gelati, the marketing manager at Cala Homes (North), says the sleek apartment is understated but luxurious.

“This is a unique property proposition for Aberdeen – there is nothing quite like this apartment in the city and we’re thrilled to see it come to market,” says Emma.

“The penthouse at 22 King’s Gate is truly magnificent, it has space, incredible views and is in a terrific area of the city – and the quality, bespoke nature of the apartment really can’t be matched.”

Immaculate interiors in this luxury Aberdeen penthouse

Designed by the creative team at Envision interior design, the apartment features a warm colour palette with neutral and classic tones which is perfectly balanced by charcoal and earthy mushroom tones.

First impressions are excellent as the attractive entrance hallway instantly creates a warm and homely environment.

At the heart of the home is the superb open plan kitchen and living room which features designer-inspired amtico spacia statement flooring, a beautiful marble and iron table and a slim column media wall.

Stylish yet homely

From the living room there is access to a fantastic terrace area where breathtaking views over Aberdeen can be savoured.

The dream home vibes continue in the first bedroom which has regal looking bronze scroll mural wallpaper by Élitis, a striking lacquered bed and smoked glass globe lighting fixtures.

With its mix of charcoal, olive and jade accents, gold scroll wall lamps and hotel style curtains, the second bedroom is also the epitome of style.

Emma says the interiors create a stylish yet homely feel.

“The team at Envision have transformed it into an understated but luxurious haven that matches the prestige of the address,” says Emma.

“And of course, the private terrace is just the perfect finish.”

The 22 King’s Gate penthouse is on the market at £539,000.

To find out more or to book an appointment visit the website cala.co.uk