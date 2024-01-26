Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson says ‘one or two’ players may leave before transfer window closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson says ‘one or two’ players may leave before transfer window closes

New signings add healthy competition as Inverness go for victory away to second-placed Raith Rovers on Saturday.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson might let Caley Thistle players leave his Championship club – after signing three defenders within 24 hours.

The Inverness manager, who takes his eighth-placed team to second-top Raith Rovers on Saturday, completed a hat-trick of deals on Thursday.

Dundee’s Cammy Kerr and Leeds United and Scotland under-21 defender Jeremiah Mullen joined on loan while Newcastle United centre-half Remi Savage arrived on a permanent deal.

For defensive options, ICT already have on-loan Livingston defender Morgan Boyes, Wigan Athletic loan player James Carragher, vice-captain Danny Devine, full-back Wallace Duffy, as well as Nikola Ujdur, Jake Davidson, David Carson and Cammy Harper. Lewis Nicolson is another strong performer once he returns from his long-term injury.

The new defensive trio of Kerr, Chilokoa-Mullen and Savage join loanee Ross County striker Alex Samuel and Carragher as the five January signings so far.

With the window closing next Thursday, it’s expected that more new faces will join ICT and others will depart.

‘Football moves very quickly’ – boss

With Sean Welsh, David Wotherspoon, Cillian Sheridan, Zak Delaney and Harry Hennem leaving Inverness, it means Ferguson has matched the numbers, albeit mainly in one area.

And the ICT boss has not ruled out some of his current squad moving on.

He said: “There is always a possibility that players might leave.

“I am happy with what I’ve got, but once you start bringing players in the squad becomes that wee bit bigger.

“In the main, one or two (more) might go out.

“Football moves very quickly. You are always looking to bring in good players.

“We feel the players who have come in on Thursday are good players.

“It keeps everyone on their toes. It’s part and parcel of the game.

“Some move on, some come in and hopefully you are stronger for it.”

Caley Jags kick off in eighth position

Ferguson, meanwhile, wants Caley Thistle’s slick passing game to result in more league points – starting on Saturday at second-top Raith Rovers.

Since replacing Billy Dodds in the Inverness hot-seat in late September, Ferguson’s team have collected 20 points from 15 league fixtures. They had just one point on the board before that.

The former Everton caretaker boss got off to a strong start, with ICT winning three and drawing three before losing 2-1 late on against Raith in December.

His team’s displays have earned plenty of plaudits, but just two victories in their last eight league games leaves them in eighth position, just one point in front of Queen’s Park and three points ahead of rock-bottom Arbroath.

Raith have beaten ICT twice with late turnarounds this season, but they go into Saturday on the back of successive league defeats against Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

Having led the division over the festive period, they now trail Dundee United on goal difference and have played one match more. 

Convert good play into wins – boss

Ferguson, whose side beat Lowland League Broomhill 4-0 on Saturday to line up a fifth-round home tie with Hibs on February 10, sees his plans coming together, but wants more points to show for it.

He said: “People can see our style of play very clearly, how we keep possession, make passes and build through the pitch and create overloads in certain areas.

“We create chances and we’re starting to take more chances. We have scored seven goals over the last three games, albeit one was the Scottish Cup game against a lower division team.

“Our style of play is there for all to see, so I am happy with that. The squad is definitely fitter and we have a certain style of play. We have to try and convert that into wins, but we’ve not been far away in many of the games.

“The only game we struggled in was the defeat at Airdrie on their plastic pitch.

“I am well aware we’re going to play on another plastic pitch on Saturday against Raith Rovers.”

There are no fresh fitness concerns for Ferguson, with forward Harry Lodovica the main absentee due to an ankle ligament injury, which sidelines him for several months.

More from Caley Thistle

Cammy Kerr, left, in action against ICT's Aaron Doran in December 2022.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson thrilled to land 'class act' Cammy Kerr
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson bolsters defence with THREE signings in one day
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup.
Charlie Gilmour keen for any late drama to favour Caley Thistle
Former Inverness manager John Hughes.
John Hughes: Caley Thistle will fancy their chances against Hibernian in Scottish Cup
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks scores the first of his two goals against Broomhill in the Scottish Cup fourth round.
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks targets starts after Scottish Cup brace
Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Sean Welsh.
Sean Welsh on the highs and lows of six years at Caley Thistle
Inverness' Alex Samuel and Broomhill's Joe Murphy in action. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Alex Samuel could prove a shrewd addition
On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is determined to add to his debut goal while on loan at Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel hungry for games and goals with Caley Thistle
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
Cliftonville's Ben Wilson celescoring against Dungannon Swifts. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle linked with in-form Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson and loan move for Dundee's…