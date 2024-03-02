Jacqueline Wake Young: Thousands of Stonehaven petitioners try to give Orangemen their marching orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jacqueline Wake Young: Thousands of Stonehaven petitioners try to give Orangemen their marching orders

Proposals for an Orange walk in Stonehaven have prompted thousands of people to sign a petition and MSP Kevin Stewart to write a letter urging councillors to block it.

An Orange walk going through Glasgow City Centre, now one is proposed for Stonehaven.
An Orange walk going through Glasgow City Centre, now one is proposed for Stonehaven.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

I do enjoy a good circus and now three have set their sights on Stonehaven.

One is an actual circus, Zippos, and that will be at Baird Park in July.

Another is a Belgian microbrewery called De Circus Brouwerij which will be a newcomer to the Midsummer Beer Happening in June.

The third is a proposed Orange walk on March 16 involving more than 200 people being bussed in from other parts of Scotland to take part.

All three events involve music, interesting costumes and their fair share of spectators.

An Orange Lodge is forming in Stonehaven and will gather in the town hall. Image: DC Thomson.

I’m all for the beer thing, that sounds great, sitting out on a summer’s day with friends, enjoying a frosty jar or two.

It’s being twinned with the International Streekbierenfestival in Flanders and three breweries from Belgium will be heading to Stoney with their best beverages.

I’ll also be thrilled to watch those dare-devil trapeze artists and motorbike acrobats in the Big Top.

Call me a philistine but I’m not as keen on watching a bunch of grim-faced blokes in bowler hats marching to a cemetery on a Saturday afternoon.

Orange walk in Stonehaven is not an interactive event

As an Edinburgh Festival Fringe fan, I’ve turned up to some strange shows in my time, but as far as Orange processions go, I can’t find a five-star review for any of them.

It all sounds a bit dull and I wondered if they could liven things up by making it more of an interactive event.

However, I have it on good authority that audience participation is not to be encouraged.

On the other hand, Zippos encourages people to join in and there’s a chance to buy a glow stick in the interval.

The Lucius Troupe, from Brazil, performing the Globe of Death at Zippos Circus.

As far as I can tell, the only fluorescent items at the parade would be high-viz vests but only the Orange Order stewards get to wear those, so where’s the fun in that?

The main advantage the proposed walk seems to have over Zippos and the Beer Happening is that it’s a free event, so that’s good of them, what with the cost-of-living crisis and all.

Orange walk in Stonehaven is a serious issue

I jest of course about a serious matter that is currently vexing much of the population of a peaceful and picturesque north-east town.

The petition urging councillors to prevent the march from going ahead had gained almost 7,000 signatures within days of it being set up.

This is in a town of 11,060 residents at last count, and while not all signatories will be from within Stonehaven, it gives some context to the strength of feeling around this issue.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart pointed out that the north-east of Scotland has no tradition of such marches.

Kevin Stewart MSP for Aberdeen Central has called for the proposed march to be blocked.

He warned the walk could be so disruptive and cause such stress among residents it might “force people to leave the town”.

I would leave town if I thought I’d be able to cross the road or move my car in a place already swamped with weekend traffic without a fleet of coaches adding to that.

Those with long memories may recall trouble flaring at an Orange march in Aberdeen in 1987.

It would be 14 years before another was held in the city and police had to lock 60 protesters inside a public bar for an hour after trouble erupted again.

The Midsummer Beer Happening at Baird Park, Stonehaven, last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Obviously there are worse ordeals than being stuck in the pub for an hour; a soft-play warehouse I once had to endure for an afternoon without earphones springs to mind.

Had they locked them into that, I’m sure we would have seen sparks fly and we might have understood if some had tried to make a run for it.

After all, we all sympathised with Honshu the monkey who led everyone on a merry dance when he escaped from Highland Wildlife Park in January.

Honshu, the Japanese macaque monkey is starting a new life at Edinburgh Zoo. Image: RZSS.

This week the Japanese macaque was transferred to Edinburgh Zoo after he caused “too much trouble” to be accepted back by his old troop.

He is moving to the city with his new friends, the three other male monkeys he has been living with since he was caught.

I’m sure he’ll have a great time in the capital and no doubt he’ll think twice about going on the run again once he sees the price of an Edinburgh taxi fare.

Honshu at Highland Wildlife Park before his move to Edinburgh. Image: RZSS.

Conversation