Aberdeen University’s Pat Ballantyne on her lifelong love of Scottish music and dance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Aberdeen University’s Pat Ballantyne on her lifelong love of Scottish music and dance

Scottish dance and music expert Dr Pat Ballantyne has taught around the world, and features in a new podcast about women in traditional dance Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts
Step dance teacher Pat Ballantyne (pictured with her dancing shoes) is tarting up a step dance club at the Potarch Hotel, Deeside, this weekend. Picture by KAMI THOMSON .03-12-10
Step dance teacher Pat Ballantyne (pictured with her dancing shoes) is tarting up a step dance club at the Potarch Hotel, Deeside, this weekend. Picture by KAMI THOMSON .03-12-10

Dr Pat Ballantyne has always loved Scottish music and dance – in fact when she was a child if she heard the sound of pipes she would start dancing in the street.

Pat, who is an honourary research fellow at Aberdeen University’s Elphinstone Institute, is a dancer and dance teacher specialising in Scottish dance and music. She is is also the author of Scottish Dance Beyond 1805 : Reaction and Regulation.

She has a PhD in dance and been a research fellow at the university for around eight years.

Pat has performed and taught dance around Scotland, Europe and Canada, and has also played in a ceilidh band.

More recently she’s been sharing her expertise in a podcast. As part of the two-part podcast launched by the Pomegranates Festival to highlight the role of women in traditional dance, Pat discusses Isabel Murray and Betty Jessiman, and the impact the north-east women made on the traditional dance scene.

Dr Pat Ballantyne. Supplied by Emma Henderson/Pat Ballantyne.

 Love of dance started as a child

Speaking about her own enduring love of Scottish dance and music, Pat said: “I remember my mother telling me that she used to get horribly embarrassed when she had me as a small child out in the street – if I heard any Scottish dance music of any sort, whether it was the accordion or pipes, emanating from anywhere I would start dancing in the street. She found this quite an affront!”

Pat, who now lives in the Netherlands, is not able to play as regularly with the ceilidh band as she used to when she stayed in Aberdeen, something she misses “very much” and takes any opportunity to play.

She still teaches and last summer was in Germany, something she is doing again this year – and more recently teaching brought her back to her home city.

Pat says that while she had noticed a dip in interest in Scottish music and dance in the past few years, things have now picked up, something she says is “so important”.

Pat discusses Isabel Murray in the podcast.

Dance teacher was a ‘character’

Speaking of the podcast for the Pomegranates Festival – an event which celebrates international traditional dance,  Pat said she didn’t have “any hesitation” in picking the two women to speak about, saying: “they came to mind straight away”.

Describing Isabel Murray, Pat said she was “quite the character”.

Murray was born in 1883 and trained at the Aberdeen Physical Training College where she was later appointed Principal in her 20s.

Her father was a publisher and published a physical training manual written by Isabel which explained drills, dances and exercises for primary school teachers. She also ran dance classes, fitted Spirella corsets and had a shooting gallery.

Meanwhile, Betty Jessiman, who was born in 1921 was a Highland dancer and the first female dancer to enter an all male dancing competition in the 1950s.

The Pomegranates Festival will run from April 25 -30 in Edinburgh.  This year’s festival features artists’ residencies and social dance sessions, exhibitions, tours, and more – for further information go to linktr.ee/pomegranatesfest.

The Feisty Women of Traditional Dance podcast is available to listen to on Spotify.

Pat Ballantyne has a PhD in dance.</p> <p>

More from Lifestyle

Ministers are being urged to reinstate the hard shoulder on smart motorways (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Call to reinstate hard shoulder on smart motorways a year after projects axed
NHS Providers warned that the ‘safety of patients and staff is at risk’ (Alamy/UK)
More than 2,000 NHS buildings ‘older than health service itself’
Limiting what new drivers can do on the road will cut ‘needless deaths’, ministers have been told (Alamy/PA)
Restrict what new drivers can do on the road to cut ‘needless deaths’ –…
Aberdeen University’s Pat Ballantyne on her lifelong love of Scottish music and dance
Hospices call on Government to help fund rising staff bill
Campaigners hold placards calling for compensation for victims (PA)
Government bought cheaper blood products with higher risk, document suggests
Eric Cantona gives a raw and rousing performance at P&J Live. Image: Jacqueline Wake Young.
Review: Eric Cantona bares his soul in song at P&J Live in Aberdeen
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Hotel review Picture shows; Dornoch Station. N/A. Supplied by Bacchus Agency (Bacchus) Date; Unknown
Is Dornoch Station Sutherland's finest seaside resort?
Michelle Jenkins at home in Stonehaven. The mum-of-four is determined to meet cancer with a smile. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'We’d just treat the whole thing as a joke': Stonehaven mum, 49, laughs in…
Thomas Tait ran the Inverurie paper mill which employed more than 500 people at its peak. Pic: DCT Design/Sheila Tait
Thomas Tait: Inverurie paper mill owner's widow reflects on the life of a 'country…
The ginger chicken and rice.
Review: Aberdeen's new Vietnamese restaurant Viet An, in former Bonobo Cafe