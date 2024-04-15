Cammy Harper’s special Caley Thistle Hampden winner highlighted by text from aunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cammy Harper’s special Caley Thistle Hampden winner highlighted by text from aunt

The Inverness star smashed home a free-kick to seal the points to lift them above Queen's Park into eighth spot.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Harper celebrates his winner for Inverness against Queen's Park at Hampden.
Cammy Harper celebrates his winner for Inverness against Queen's Park at Hampden. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

Cammy Harper never considered how special scoring his winner for Caley Thistle at Hampden on Saturday – until his aunt sent him a text at full-time.

The 22-year-old crashed home an unstoppable first half free-kick to earn his home-town team a massively important 1-0 victory against relegation rivals Queen’s Park at the national stadium.

It hauled Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders out of the relegation drop-zone, leaving the sinking Spiders two points poorer than them in ninth spot on a weekend where basement side Arbroath were demoted after a 5-0 defeat at Ayr United.  

Cammy Harper’s winning free-kick a Hampden. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group

More ‘positive’ times at Hampden

Harper, who was part of the ICT team which reached last season’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic (losing 3-1), and helped beat Queen’s 4-1 at Hampden in December, admitted he didn’t consider the surroundings at the time.

He said: “I never thought about it until my Aunt Caroline texted me afterwards. She was at the game, and she was buzzing to see me score at Hampden.

“Wallace Duffy and I were speaking about it in the changing room on Saturday. We’ve had positive times at Hampden on our visits.

“We always seem to be in that (away) changing room when we win, so keep us in there if we play Queen’s Park away again.

“I am just buzzing for the boys because we know how much it means and we care a lot, so we’re delighted.”

Harper eager to hit the net more

It was only Harper’s second goal of the season and he concedes he should really hit the net more often.

He said: “I should probably score more, but I am just delighted to have got the win – it was massive.

“It was well documented how big a win would be for us.

“It was huge for us to get out of the relegation play-off position. We were delighted.”

Successive victories stat is ‘shocking’

After beating Arbroath 2-1 at home the week before, the Hampden victory marked the first time this term they had won two successive league matches.

The 22-year-old explained that’s a statistic which underlines how tough a campaign it has been.

He added: “Every game is like a final for us right now.  The gaffer said that before the game at the weekend.

“For that to be the first time we’ve had back-to-back wins this season is shocking. In my professional career, I don’t remember us ever going too long without two wins.

“My dad texted me to say we had to win back-to-back at some point, so luckily we did that on Saturday.”

Cameron Harper after ICT’s Hampden win. Image:  Paul Byars/SNS Group

Key to maintain ICT’s momentum

Harper knows, however, that they have to build upon that when they host second-placed Raith Rovers on Friday.

The Fifers trail leaders Dundee United by six points with just three games left, so a defeat for Rovers would all but seal the Championship for the Tangerines.

Harper expects their opponents to come at them, but stressed that ICT must keep the heat on their own rivals, Queen’s Park and Morton, with the Ton now just three points in front of them.

He said: “We are two points clear of Queen’s Park and that was massive psychologically to get the win to move above them.

“However, there are still three games to go.

“We need to keep this momentum going. We’ve hit form right now.

“Anything can happen in these last three games. Strange things happen in football.

“It looks like Dundee United will get over the line to win the league, but Raith will still come up to win and we will have to win. We need to at least take something from the game.”

