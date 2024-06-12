Huntly singer Iona Fyfe: How Robbie Shepherd inspired my career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly singer Iona Fyfe: How Robbie Shepherd inspired my career

The Huntly-raised folk singer, who grew up listening to Robbie Shepherd, is set to return to the Blue Lamp this month.

Iona Fyfe. Image: Elly Lucas
Iona Fyfe. Image: Elly Lucas
By David Pollock

North-east singer Iona Fyfe has become a champion of the Scots language – particularly Doric in the tradition of the late Robbie Shepherd.

The Press and Journal columnist and BBC broadcaster died last year, but Iona has fond memories of listening to him as a child.

Iona said: “I grew up listening to Robbie Shepherd on Take the Floor every Saturday with my grandmother.

“She read his Doric columns, she thought they were just wonderful.”

Raised in Huntly, the 26-year-old folk singer’s parents weren’t musical, but her cousins performed Doric poetry and played fiddle, and the family got together at the Buchan Heritage Society festival in Strichen each year.

Learning from tradition bearers

Iona began performing Doric poetry herself, before moving into singing and playing music. She went to Wednesday night folk clubs at the Blue Lamp in Aberdeen, where she plays this week.

“In my teenage years I’d annoy my dad to give me lifts to folk clubs in the north-east,” she says.

“I learned loads of songs and ballads from older tradition bearers there, which was such a natural way to get into it. The Blue Lamp is a great venue, I’m glad it’s still open, because a lot of venues are closing. In Aberdeen there’s not many mid-sized grassroots venues.”

Iona Fyfe accepts the award for Scots Singer of the Year, sponsored by Traditional Music and Song Association. Supplied by Iona Fyfe.

Iona is inspired by bothy ballads

Iona studied for a Bachelor of Music in Traditional Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow. “I spent four years learning from Rod Paterson, who passed away last week, who was in a band called Jock Tamson’s Bairns,” she says.

“I auditioned when I was 16 and got in, went the following year in 2015, then graduated in 2019. During that time I released my first album and EP, and got to tour Germany and lots of other places.”

Her original inspirations were the bothy ballads of Aberdeenshire, but as her reputation has grown (she was Scots Singer of the Year at the 2018 Scots Trad Music Awards, has been a semi-finalist for the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award, and twice a finalist for the BBC Young Traditional Musician Award), her song choice has become more contemporary.

“It was cool that a lot of the bothy ballads named places in Aberdeenshire that I grew up singing in,” she says. “In folk clubs in the south of England they’d say, ‘I know where Huntly is, there’s a ballad about it’. There’s a universalism to balladry, and the whole world over, folk artists and academics recognise Aberdeenshire as being home to a wealth of these songs.”

Singer Iona Fyfe champions the Scots language. Supplied by Elly Lucas.

Bringing trad music to the younger generation

At first she interpreted those ballads herself. “I made them more contemporary,” says Iona. “Then trying to make it more accessible, especially to the TikTok generation, I started performing songs by Richard Thompson, Fairport Convention and Taylor Swift.”

Before she went to see Swift in Edinburgh recently, Iona covered a Scots language version of her song Love Story. The Scots language is hugely important to her, and she recently helped campaign for the Scottish Languages Bill to become law.

“At school in Huntly, even our registration teachers were like, ‘speak proper’,” she says. “For a week in January they’d be like, okay, time for Burns now, but we wouldn’t hear about it for the rest of the year. Then there was the idea that if you speak like that, you mustn’t be educated, it’s ‘ned speak’, you’re not going to get a job. There was class stigmatisation too.

Iona Fyfe will perform at the Blue Lamp in Aberdeen on June 13. Image: Iona Fyfe.

Where is Iona Fyfe performing this month?

“You wouldn’t see yourself represented in the media, but now it’s completely different. Even in the last five years, with TV comedies like The Scotts or Two Doors Down, it’s good to see that happening.

“It’s totally changed, even from when I was at school in 2015, but getting the legislation is important. Scots isn’t there as a language yet.”

Anyone who has read X/Twitter posts by Iona (who has sat on boards and committees of the Musician’s Union and the Scottish Trades Union Congress) knows she’s bold and unflappable when it comes to demanding change.

“What’s the point in being a folk singer if you’re not going to call out injustices?” she says.

“Maybe I get too thrawn about these things, but it feels like an injustice to not speak about what you’re passionate about.

“Even those bothy ballad men, who were talking about how rubbish it was, the way they were being treated by the foreman or the grieve [superintendent], were the protest singers of their generation.”

  • Iona Fyfe plays the Blue Lamp, Aberdeen, on Thursday June 13 and the Sound of Iona Festival on the Isle of Iona, on Saturday June 22.
  • See ionafyfe.com for more information.
Iona Fyfe sang at the National Trust for Scotland's AGM.
SInger songwriter Iona Fyfe performed at the National Trust for Scotland’s AGM. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

 

.

Conversation