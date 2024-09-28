Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Oban

Oban is one of Argyll’s biggest towns and sits to the very north of the region on the coast in the Firth of Lorne.

Starting out as a handful of dwellings – including people who set up homes in caves! – it has become the throbbing heart of the tourism industry in the north of the county.

While many people believe it is a place to go to the islands aboard one of CalMac’s ferries to the Western Isles, Mull, Coll, Tiree, Colonsay or Islay – it is becoming a holiday destination in its own right.

It’s also famous for its seafood, with many boat-to-plate places to grab scallops, or a prawn sandwich or a sit-down meal.

Among its 8,500 residents is Iain MacKinnon, a former environmental health manager for Argyll and Bute Council for 45 years who now advises on hosting big events in the region, such as Tiree Music Festival.

Iain was responsible for helping to make some of the area’s biggest events happen – from royal visits to outdoor events and festivals including Oban Hogmanay.

He has a reputation for finding ways to allow events to take place, and find solutions for things that would otherwise have derailed them.

Born in Oban, he grew up on the shores of Loch Fyne, before taking up a student placement with the council 46 years ago.

He retired from the council in July 2023 and he hung up his waterproofs as a volunteer with the coastguard, and since then has been volunteering with The Dove Centre, part of the Oban Hospice charity, and is an active member of Oban Rotary Club.

Here are Iain’s five best things about Oban.

1. The people

The folks that live here there are such really nice people.

This is a generous town that supports other people. People go out of their way to support charity causes.

But there is also a wealth of talent in our sportspeople, like champion golfer Bob MacIntyre, as well as musicians, artists and enterprising people.

Oban is really is so supportive, and so many good people live here.

Of course, it is not all rosy, but for the most part it is a relaxed place to live in, and most people make the very best of the town.

You can go out for a walk any time of day or night and not give it a second thought.

I have lived in Oban for over 40 years and would never leave the town, I love living here. I am now in with the bricks.

2. The walks

I would say to anyone who comes here or lives here to go a walk.

A walk in Oban can be really quite special.

I often go for a walk in the evening with my dog Ben, and my son’s dog Bill.

Not only is there spectacular sunsets there is also the slight sea salt spray on your face.

When you are out walking it is so relaxing and you meet so many people that you can stop and talk to. There is no rush or stress.

You don’t have to worry about the time of day you are out walking, and you can spend time talking to people you meet.

Not only locals but the tourists as well, it is a really sociable way to get out and about and to meet people.

3. The food

The choice of food in Oban is fabulous.

From Indian food to seafood and everything in between – there isn’t a place in Oban that I would not recommend.

Even in the middle of winter there are great choices for places to eat, in that respect Oban is open all year round.

Some of my favourites are the Taj Mahal on George Street and the Olive Garden on the railway pier.

But there is nowhere I wouldn’t go – staff are lovely throughout the town.

4. Volunteering

Oban is a great place to volunteer.

People here really support fundraising and charity events.

After I retired I joined the board of The Dove Centre as we are opening a new centre.

It is incredible what the centre does for those who need support, including counselling and other therapies, like massage. It is also incredible how many tradespeople in the town are willing to offer their time, or materials at cost price or free of charge to help with the new centre we are opening.

The Dove Centre is going to be something that we in Oban are all truly proud of.

I also volunteered with the coastguard for 35 years, and I can remember a time before the helicopter when we would do a breeches bouy manoeuvre to help people on stricken vessels.

A breeches buoy is a rope-based rescue device used to extract people from wrecked vessels, or to transfer people from one place to another in situations of danger.

I have found volunteering in Oban so rewarding; it gives you hope and purpose. Even doing the smallest thing for someone can make all the difference.

In my time with the coastguard and in the council I have dealt with so many incidents, rescues and fatalities, each time you just hope you can make a difference to the person and their friends and families.

5. Unique location

Oban is a very unique position and location.

Here on the west coast of Scotland, we have places of such interest both scenically and historically.

It is a wonderful port town, and at one time I was told that because of our location and the sheer volume of boats of all shapes and sizes that come here, we have more boat movements than Dover.

We also have CalMac on our doorstep which allows us to visit the islands. That is a lovely part of living here, that the islands are so easy to visit.

That also means that people from all over the world come to Oban and they like to speak to people who live here – but we also get to speak to them and learn more about the world.

Oban is a nice friendly place where there is no agro. Come and visit us soon.