Alex Geddes helped transform Peterhead Prison Museum from ‘an empty shell’ to five-star attraction

The former police officer turned operations manager at the Blue Toon site has been pivotal in its success as a tourist hotspot.

Alex Geddes, operations manager at Peterhead Prison Museum. Pic: Kami Thomson.
By Neil Drysdale

Alex Geddes has never been somebody to shirk a challenge. And that’s just as well given the scale of the project which he accepted more than a decade ago.

After working with Grampian Police, he left the force the day before the creation of Police Scotland and wondered what next might be on his radar.

However, just a few weeks later, he received a phone call from Score Group, the company which had originally purchased the former Peterhead Prison – which closed in December 2013 – to ask if he was interested in converting it into a museum.

And, though there were many issues to resolve while transforming the former Hate Factory – a place which kept many of Scotland’s worst criminals behind bars for decades – into a venue which tourists might love to visit, Alex knuckled down to the task.

Alex Geddes helped oversee the creation of Peterhead Prison Museum. Pic: Kami Thomson.

Ups and downs along the way

In the role of operations manager, he dealt with different agencies, sought help and advice from local and national bodies and the consequences were extraordinary when the venue opened its doors in the summer of 2016.

As he said: “The task of taking it from an empty shell to a five-star visitor attraction within three years had me facing various challenges, along with many ups and downs.

“Yet the day that the grading officer from VisitScotland announced we had secured our five-star rating saw the tears flow as my dream from day one was finally achieved.”

Filming took place for the C4 drama series “Screw” ar Peterhead Prison Museum.

Alex and his colleagues have worked with everybody from Robert Gordon University to Westhill Men’s Shed and the producers of the Channel 4 drama series Screw, and have been involved in a diverse range of exhibitions, forays into what’s described as “dark tourism” and educational initiatives with schools in the region.

He said: “One visitor I met on week one of our opening summed it up when I asked him if he had enjoyed his visit. He stopped and gazed at the main halls and said: ‘I’ve always wanted to see in it, but never wanted to be in it’.

It’s great to bring the past to life

“The one thing which has given me most satisfaction is speaking to former officers that worked here and hearing their stories converted onto our award winning audio tour.

“Too often in the past, their incredible stories were never heard, but I hope we have given them all a voice for future generations to enjoy and learn from.”

A group of Canadian girl guides enjoyed their visit to Peterhead Prison Museum. Pic: Alex Geddes.

It’s now time for Alex to hand over the day-to-day running of the popular museum to a new business manager while he moves into a public relations role. But there’s no question of this redoubtable fellow stepping away entirely from his cherished site.

He said: “As you may imagine, for a small charity with huge overheads, funding is always a challenge as we try to keep the former prison intact.

We want to keep the place thriving

“Given that the prison was originally built in 1888 and only closed in 2013, we have to do a lot just to keep the place wind and watertight alone.

“So I do hope I can now focus mainly on ensuring our good name is maintained while securing funding to keep the museum alive and moving forward.”

Further information is available from: peterheadprisonmuseum.com

 

 

