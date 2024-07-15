Marjory Clyne, the Aberdeen maternity hospital worker who raised cash for kids with toffee and tablet

It was an act of sweet charity by an Aberdeen woman which spiralled into a successful fundraising drive across the city nearly 40 years ago.

Marjory Clyne, who worked at the city’s maternity hospital from the 1970s to the 1990s, was always interested in the wellbeing of children and not only created significant amounts of delicious toffee and tablet, but persuaded her family to spread the gospel.

Even after she died in 2022 at the age of 92, she is continuing to support the important work carried out by The Archie Foundation through a bequest in her will.

And now, her efforts are being carried on by her son, Graeme, who is urging as many people as possible to realise how they can help others after they have gone.

A classically trained singer, Marjory loved performing with concert party bands at the Music Hall and the Beach Ballroom and won a talent contest with a much-praised rendition of Doris Day’s Secret Love at Butlin’s in Blackpool in 1953.

Nowadays, this was akin to appearing on Britain’s Got Talent or the X Factor, but following the premature death of her mother, she knuckled down to finding a job.

Every penny was a prisoner

Her son said: “Mum was always keen to do what she could to help others.

“My parents came from a working-class background, where every penny was a prisoner, but they always thought about other folk and especially children.

“So, when she started work at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, it wasn’t long before she was making a name for herself with her toffee and tablet charity initiative.”

During her time at the hospital, Marjory made many friends and was renowned as a social convenor, organising nights out and coach trips, in addition to her day job.

She had a particular fondness for the little kids in the children’s hospital and, in 1986, started making tablet, which she sold to colleagues, to [her husband] Bill at his work in the Co-op and for [her sons] John and Graeme to sell at their places of work.

Her efforts raised £1,000, which was donated to the Foresterhill Special Nursery Appeal. Then, following her passing, Marjory left a portion of her estate to The Archie Foundation to benefit the sick and special needs kids.

This acclaimed charity aims to transform experiences and outcomes in healthcare and bereavement for babies, children and families across the North of Scotland, including the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee and the Highland Children’s Unit in Inverness.

We are helping so many in the area

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said: “Legacy gifts such as the incredibly generous donation which Marjory left us in her will is one of the most valuable and lasting ways to support the charity.

“It allows us to carry on our vital work making the difference for more than 50,000 babies and children every year across the north and north-east of Scotland.

“We know the most important thing is to provide for loved ones, but many people find that after they’ve done this, they can leave a gift for a cause or charity they care about.

“Money we’ve received in this way has made a huge difference for children and their families and continues to have a powerful impact for years to come.

“Some of those who have given Archie a gift in their will have done so because a loved one was helped by the charity, while others have supported us simply in celebration of the difference we make for babies, children and families when they need it most.

“We hope Marjory’s family will take comfort from the knowledge that the fantastic fundraising she did for us will carry on through her legacy gift.”

Life was a beach for Marjory

When the Beach Ballroom celebrated its 90th birthday in 2020, Marjory made it onto STV News across her homeland in an interview about singing there in her youth.

As Graeme recalled: “Coincidentally, it was also Marjory’s 90th year and she talked about her days of dancing at the venue. I was more worried about needing the Fire Brigade to get Marjory back up the three flights of stairs as there were no lifts.”

In her later years, Marjory would often enjoy what she described as a “spirited drive” by Graeme in the country around Deeside and other parts of her cherished region.

He said: “Mum didn’t mind the speed, providing that her hair and her nails had been

done. She said that she wanted to look her best when it was her time to go.”

What a remarkable woman – and somebody who is still helping kids in her city.

For more information on legacy giving, visit www.archie.org, or call 01224 559559.