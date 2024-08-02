From city council leader to Cove Rangers, Jenny Laing’s new life as head of team’s new community foundation

At Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium, a new football organisation is finding its feet thanks to the unlikeliest of sources… a former politician.

Jenny Laing has found a new life post-politics as the chief executive of the Cove Rangers Community Foundation.

As the former leader of Aberdeen City Council, this woman realises the difference which sport and exercise can make to families at a time when money is tight and society is grappling with a rise in dementia cases and mental health problems.

Jenny lost her husband, Mike – an avid Aberdeen and Manchester United fan – earlier this year, but spoke about how football had been “front and centre in my life” for decades, and waxed lyrical about her son Jordan’s involvement in Champion Street, a school event which brought together primary age children from all over the city.

This can be a force for good

And it’s evident she believes the development of the foundation in Cove can make a positive difference in myriad different ways in the future.

Her knowledge of council affairs was one of the reasons why Cove Rangers chairman, Keith Moorhouse, invited Jenny to become involved in the pioneering initiative.

And she hasn’t let the grass grow under her feet since taking on the chief executive role and creating a series of ventures which reflect the direction in which she wants to travel.

I know the challenges people face

She said: “The pandemic and the more recent cost-of-living crisis have both negatively impacted many people living in City and Shire.

“As a result, we have seen rising levels of poverty among individuals and families and an increase in health inequalities.

“Through our strategy, I am confident the foundation can play a key role in helping communities in the south of the city and Portlethen tackle the ongoing challenges they face and motivate and empower them to live happier, healthier, and longer lives.”

Already, in just a matter of months, pathways have been laid and plans prepared for expansion. And the glint in Jenny’s eye testified to her determination to push forward.

She told me: “We currently have a couple of groups up and running at Balmoral Stadium which are proving popular with the local community.

“The first is Football Memories, which is designed for people living with dementia.

Sport brings back lost memories

“The group meets monthly and materials including programmes, books, film clips, photographs and newspaper cuttings are used to trigger personal memories in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

“Our second group is Men In Mind which is a peer-to-peer support group which aims to provide a safe space for men to discuss their mental health challenges.

“Through regular meetings, online resources, and partnerships with mental health professionals, Men In Mind seeks to promote mental wellbeing and reduce the stigma associated with men’s mental health [at the weekly Thursday meetings].

Bringing generations together

“The foundation is now looking to build on these early successes and develop a programme of activities which are designed to reduce social isolation, improve child nutrition, and promote healthy lifestyles across generations.

“In the next few weeks, we will launch a young supporters club and arrange for them to design and name a new mascot for the club and the foundation. Then, on August 9, we are inviting young fans to watch the team train, meet the players and tour the stadium.”

Jenny recognises that she and her confreres will require sponsorship from the local business sector and is appealing to interested parties to contact her directly.

She also appreciates that, for the foundation to encompass so many diverse strands, involving people from all generations, volunteer recruits will be a crucial component.

We’ll provide opportunities for them

She said: “Like many charitable organisations, they will be key to our success and we will need them to give us their valuable time, passion, and energy to achieve our goals.

“In return, we aim to provide a nurturing, supportive and collaborative environment where every volunteer is empowered to share their expertise and be inspired to develop their skills and help us deliver on our objectives.

“The activities we are running are led by a group of very dedicated volunteers and, as our programme expands, there are likely to be a variety of volunteering opportunities.”

Jenny scarcely gives the impression that she misses the yah-boo-sucks world of the council chamber with rival party members routinely flinging abuse at one another.

In stark contrast to the foundation, which encourages positive alliances and close collaborations, political life too often seems blighted by negativity and bad faith.

Politics should trump pantomimes

But I had to ask her: what did she make of the ongoing recriminations over the local authority’s insistence on constructing bus gates in the centre of Aberdeen?

And, while she strove to be diplomatic, her feelings were pretty obvious.

She said: “I am not overly surprised by the controversy. When new traffic schemes are brought in, it is normal to have a bedding-in period.

“But clearly, the traffic changes made in the city centre have caused considerable confusion and the level of fines being issued would appear to indicate that both local people and visitors remain unsure about how they can navigate the city centre by car.

The council must back business

“Given the various challenges which the high street is facing, it’s important that the council does all it can to support local businesses and boost the local economy by encouraging greater footfall into the city centre.

“Whilst many of the factors playing into the decline of the high street are totally outwith the council’s control, they do have the ability to make changes to the bus gates.

“So, given the real concerns raised by local businesses, it would be sensible to review the current layout and implement the changes being suggested by businesses for the sake of the local economy.”

However, for the forseeable future, her focus is on nurturing the foundation and transforming lives for the better through the influence of football.

As she recalled: “I’ve had some great highs and lows over the years depending on the results, but one really positive memory is when Jordan took part in Champion Street.

“The kids played various matches over a number of weeks and made it all the way to the final which, coincidentally, was played at Cove Rangers‘ old ground. Unfortunately, they didn’t lift the trophy, but it was still a great experience for players and parents alike.

“The youngsters gained the opportunity to be physically active throughout the holidays and forge new friendships with teammates.

“And parents got the chance to see our kids develop greater self-confidence and learn more about the importance of teamwork in a fun and safe environment.”

That’s her new objective. And Jenny is less interested in spinning than winning for the people she cares about in her local community.

Anybody who wants to find out more should email: jlaing@coverangersfc.com