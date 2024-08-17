6 stylish Aberdeen shoppers talk us through their summer outfits

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this summer, look no further.

This week we spoke to six stylish shoppers in Aberdeen who shared what they love about fashion.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Rebecca Russell, 26, from Aberdeen, now lives in East Sussex

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

My sunglasses are from Gucci, my dress and sandals are from Zara and my bag is from Coach.

How would you describe your style?

Girly. I just pick things I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Anthropologie, H&M, & Other Stories, Free People and independent boutiques.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have anyone, I just look at different outfits on Instagram.

Robert Nairn, 29, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a business development manager.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt and shorts are from M&S and my trainers are from Dune.

How would you describe your style?

I have no idea – casual.

Where do you like to shop?

It’s very varied. I do prefer to go to the shops so I can try outfits on. When it comes to online shopping, I would shop at ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Nobody in particular, I just look online.

Claire Philpott, 35, originally from Ayrshire but lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Massimo Dutti, my trousers are from Next (they’re about 10 years old and are my oldest pair of trousers), my wedges are from Zara, my handbag is from Louis Vuitton and my earrings are from Dior.

How would you describe your style?

I would say plain/classic as I’m not into patterns. But I’m very influenced by what I see on Instagram.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t spend too much money on clothes but I like to invest in accessories as they can elevate your outfits. I’ve actually got a Chanel handbag I bought years ago for £1500 which is now worth £8,000. If I’m buying clothes then I would tend to look at Net-a-Porter, Massimo Dutti, Zara and Cos.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Middleton – her style is unreal. I also like Chloe Rose, an Instagram influencer and I also like the Instagram accounts @wearetwinset and @watthebrand.

Greg Hartley, 27, from Perth but lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a contract manager.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from ASOS, my shorts are from Zara and my trainers are from Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and semi stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, ASOS and Hobo Jack for t-shirts.

Who is your style icon?

I’ve not really got anyone. Most of my fashion tips came from my ex girlfriend.

Lene Belcher, 28, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in the oil industry.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Selfridges, my top is from Pretty Little Thing, my skirt is from Vinted and my boots are from Guess.

How would you describe your style?

Chic.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS, Pretty Little Thing and BrandAlley.

Who is your style icon?

Nobody, I just tend to look in my wardrobe and pick out what I like.

Lorraine Bennett, 63, Cults

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My dress and trainers are from M&S and my bag is from Debenhams.

How would you describe your style?

Oh I’m not sure. I enjoy fashion so I usually wear dresses during the day and dress up if I’m going out somewhere.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Wallis, New Look, M&S and Debenhams online. It’s a shame that we lost our Debenhams in Aberdeen. I also love Tiger Lily Boutique in Aberdeen. That’s where I get a lot of my dresses.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.