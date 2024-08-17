6 stylish Aberdeen shoppers talk us through their summer outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

6 stylish Aberdeen shoppers talk us through their summer outfits

The weather is heating up and so is the Granite City's fashion barometer as we scour the streets to find the city's most stylish residents.

By Rosemary Lowne
We find Aberdeen's most stylish shoppers and find out what they're wearing. Image: Rosemary Lowne

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this summer, look no further.

This week we spoke to six stylish shoppers in Aberdeen who shared what they love about fashion.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Rebecca Russell, 26, from Aberdeen, now lives in East Sussex

Rebecca loves to shop in places like Zara and H&M. Image: Rosemary Lowne/ DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a teacher.

What are you wearing?

My sunglasses are from Gucci, my dress and sandals are from Zara and my bag is from Coach.

How would you describe your style?

Girly. I just pick things I like.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, Anthropologie, H&M, & Other Stories, Free People and independent boutiques.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have anyone, I just look at different outfits on Instagram.

Robert Nairn, 29, from Aberdeen

Robert describes his style as casual. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a business development manager.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt and shorts are from M&S and my trainers are from Dune.

How would you describe your style?

I have no idea – casual.

Where do you like to shop?

It’s very varied. I do prefer to go to the shops so I can try outfits on. When it comes to online shopping, I would shop at ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

Nobody in particular, I just look online.

Claire Philpott, 35, originally from Ayrshire but lives in Aberdeen

Claire says good accessories can jazz up any outfit. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m an accountant.

What are you wearing?

My cardigan is from Massimo Dutti, my trousers are from Next (they’re about 10 years old and are my oldest pair of trousers), my wedges are from Zara, my handbag is from Louis Vuitton and my earrings are from Dior.

How would you describe your style?

I would say plain/classic as I’m not into patterns. But I’m very influenced by what I see on Instagram.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t spend too much money on clothes but I like to invest in accessories as they can elevate your outfits. I’ve actually got a Chanel handbag I bought years ago for £1500 which is now worth £8,000. If I’m buying clothes then I would tend to look at Net-a-Porter, Massimo Dutti, Zara and Cos.

Who is your style icon?

Kate Middleton – her style is unreal. I also like Chloe Rose, an Instagram influencer and I also like the Instagram accounts @wearetwinset and @watthebrand.

Greg Hartley, 27, from Perth but lives in Aberdeen

Greg describes his style as comfortable but stylish. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a contract manager.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from ASOS, my shorts are from Zara and my trainers are from Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and semi stylish.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, ASOS and Hobo Jack for t-shirts.

Who is your style icon?

I’ve not really got anyone. Most of my fashion tips came from my ex girlfriend.

Lene Belcher, 28, from Aberdeen

Lene likes fashion brands such as Pretty Little Thing and ASOS. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in the oil industry.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Selfridges, my top is from Pretty Little Thing, my skirt is from Vinted and my boots are from Guess.

How would you describe your style?

Chic.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS, Pretty Little Thing and BrandAlley.

Who is your style icon?

Nobody, I just tend to look in my wardrobe and pick out what I like.

Lorraine Bennett, 63, Cults

Lorraine loves fashion and enjoys shopping in places like New Look. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My dress and trainers are from M&S and my bag is from Debenhams.

How would you describe your style?

Oh I’m not sure. I enjoy fashion so I usually wear dresses during the day and dress up if I’m going out somewhere.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Wallis, New Look, M&S and Debenhams online. It’s a shame that we lost our Debenhams in Aberdeen. I also love Tiger Lily Boutique in Aberdeen. That’s where I get a lot of my dresses.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Conversation