Street style: 6 trendy Aberdeen shoppers talks us through their outfits

From chic shirts and colourful skirts to flared jeans and biker boots, there was no shortage of stylish shoppers in Aberdeen this week.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Louise Ellis, 47, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a marketing and communications officer at North East Scotland College.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Zara, my t-shirt is from H&M, my skirt is from River Island, my bag is from M&S and my trainers are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I tend to change my style depending on what I’m doing.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Fraser Gilbert, 30, from Aberdeen but lives in the Lake District

What do you do for a living?

I’m a welder.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Flannels, my hoodie is from All Saints, my trainers are from Nike and my shorts and top are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Modern and laid back.

Where do you like to shop?

If I’m in Aberdeen I would go to Zara.

Who is your style icon?

David Beckham.

Chloe Caldwell, 24, from Glasgow but works in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from ASOS, my jeans are from Stradivarius, my trainers are from Veja and my bag is from Yves Saint Laurent.

How would you describe your style?

My style is very 1970s as I love flared jeans, popped collars and rolled up sleeves as well as floaty things.

Where do you like to shop?

I really love Vinted as you can get brands like Massimo Dutti and Cos for cheaper. I also love ASOS, Stradivarius and Mango.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kareen Jolly from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired. I used to be a customer service adviser for BT.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Tesco, my t-shirt is from Zara, my jeans are from George at Asda, my trainers are from Sketchers and my bag is from a local designer called Butterfly Bags.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and classic.

Where do you like to shop?

I used to love going into Debenhams when they had a store in Aberdeen but now I have to do it online. I also enjoy looking in Zara and Next.

Who is your style icon?

Dame Helen Mirren always looks nice and I also like Fearne Cotton’s style.

Anna Weir, 38, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is an old one from Miss Selfridge, my skirt is an H&M one I found on Vinted, my t-shirt is from Hype and my trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I like bright and contrasting colours.

Where do you like to shop?

I mix designer clothes with things I find on Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Diane Keaton. I love the way she dresses as she pairs things like stripes and spots. She also has a new collection of designer glasses.

Callum Bage, 29, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I have my own business selling drones online.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Boda Skins, my jeans are Wrangler jeans which I bought from Amazon, my t-shirt is Jack and Jones and my boots are from Nicks Handmade Boots.

How would you describe your style?

A bit rock and roll.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Boda Skins for jackets, Jack and Jones for black t-shirts and Twisted Tailor for shirts.

Who is your style icon?

Peter Steele from the band Typo O Negative and the band Alice In Chains.