Street style: 6 trendy Aberdeen shoppers talks us through their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street style: 6 trendy Aberdeen shoppers talks us through their outfits

If you’re looking for some outfit inspiration this summer, look no further.

By Rosemary Lowne
Six trendy shopers talk us through their outfits.
Six trendy shopers talk us through their outfits. Image: Rosemary Lowne

From chic shirts and colourful skirts to flared jeans and biker boots, there was no shortage of stylish shoppers in Aberdeen this week.

Read on to find out what they’re wearing, where they shop and how they put their outfits together.

Louise Ellis, 47, from Aberdeen

Louise Ellis loves shopping in Zara and H&M. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a marketing and communications officer at North East Scotland College.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Zara, my t-shirt is from H&M, my skirt is from River Island, my bag is from M&S and my trainers are Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I tend to change my style depending on what I’m doing.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Fraser Gilbert, 30, from Aberdeen but lives in the Lake District

Fraser says his style icon is David Beckham. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a welder.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Flannels, my hoodie is from All Saints, my trainers are from Nike and my shorts and top are from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Modern and laid back.

Where do you like to shop?

If I’m in Aberdeen I would go to Zara.

Who is  your style icon?

David Beckham.

Chloe Caldwell, 24, from Glasgow but works in Aberdeen

Chloe’s style icon in the actress Sienna Miller. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a trainee solicitor.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from ASOS, my jeans are from Stradivarius, my trainers are from Veja and my bag is from Yves Saint Laurent.

How would you describe your style?

My style is very 1970s as I love flared jeans, popped collars and rolled up sleeves as well as floaty things.

Where do you like to shop?

I really love Vinted as you can get brands like Massimo Dutti and Cos for cheaper. I also love ASOS, Stradivarius and Mango.

Who is your style icon?

Sienna Miller and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kareen Jolly from Aberdeen

Kareen misses having a Debenhams in Aberdeen. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired. I used to be a customer service adviser for BT.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Tesco, my t-shirt is from Zara, my jeans are from George at Asda, my trainers are from Sketchers and my bag is from a local designer called Butterfly Bags.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable and classic.

Where do you like to shop?

I used to love going into Debenhams when they had a store in Aberdeen but now I have to do it online. I also enjoy looking in Zara and Next.

Who is  your style icon?

Dame Helen Mirren always looks nice and I also like Fearne Cotton’s style.

Anna Weir, 38, from Aberdeen

Anna enjoys putting outfits together on Pinterest. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m an artist.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is an old one from Miss Selfridge, my skirt is an H&M one I found on Vinted, my t-shirt is from Hype and my trainers are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

I’m not sure. I like bright and contrasting colours.

Where do you like to shop?

I mix designer clothes with things I find on Vinted.

Who is  your style icon?

Diane Keaton. I love the way she dresses as she pairs things like stripes and spots. She also has a new collection of designer glasses.

Callum Bage, 29, from Aberdeen

Callum loves his leather jacket from Boda Skins. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I have my own business selling drones online.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Boda Skins, my jeans are Wrangler jeans which I bought from Amazon, my t-shirt is Jack and Jones and my boots are from Nicks Handmade Boots.

How would you describe your style?

A bit rock and roll.

Where do you like to shop?

I like Boda Skins for jackets, Jack and Jones for black t-shirts and Twisted Tailor for shirts.

Who is your style icon?

Peter Steele from the band Typo O Negative and the band Alice In Chains.

More from Lifestyle

Pete and Caitlin, founders of the Lettoch Farm Coffee Company. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Facebook bought caravan turned Moray coffee business still full of steam 5 years in
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
Karen Sabiston with Sadie the black lab and her son Sweyn.
Pet Tales: Meet the black lab Sadie who helped son with ADHD and Elgin…
Mark and his world-beating butteries. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
What does a world buttery champion get up to at the weekend?
the exterior of 40 Whitehall Road, Aberdeen.
John and Shona's wonderful West End apartment with summerhouse for sale in Aberdeen for…
Graham Hunter's lifelong love of football started in Cults. Image: DC Thomson/supplied.
Interview: How Sky football broadcaster Graham Hunter's career kicked off in Cults in the…
Rocpool is a restaurant to consider for great pasta in the Highland capital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Top 5: A guide to the best pasta in Inverness
The exterior of the house
Four homes in one: Steading conversion in Moray countryside hits the market
The buyer can put their own stamp on a period property. Image: Taylormade moves
Inverness 19th century Victorian villa with tower on the market for £575,000
The evening lounge is dark and moody. Image: Aberdein Considine
Aberdeen Victorian townhouse makeover: 'Despite the huge amount of work, we knew we had…

Conversation