Meet the Banchory woman who is changing the lives of people with hair loss

Julie Sangster says her grandmother's battle with alopecia inspired her to help others who have lost their hair.

By Rosemary Lowne
Julie Sangster, pictured left,, has devoted her life to helping people with hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Growing up, Julie Sangster will never forget the moment she saw her beloved grandmother who suffered from alopecia getting fitted for a wig.

“My grandmother Margaret suffered from hair loss from her late twenties,” says Julie.

“As a child I remember her coming to my mum, who was a hairdresser, to get her wigs fitted.

“So I always felt that I wanted to something to help people with hair loss.”

Inspired by her grandmother, Julie has been on a lifelong mission to help people who suffer from hair loss.

And it all started at a fancy salon in Glasgow…

Julie, pictured with one of her clients, has spent years supporting people who have experienced hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Julie is a hair and scalp specialist

Kind and caring but with a fierce determination, Julie followed in her mum Shirley’s footsteps and became a hairdresser, initially cutting her teeth (and hair) working at the prestigious Rainbow Room International salon in Glasgow.

And from moment Julie stepped foot inside the salon, she started to help people who had experienced hair loss.

“It was about 15 to 20 years ago when I started helping people with wigs and then it just evolved from there as I became so passionate about it,” says Julie.

“I just knew I had something to help these people.”

Julie goes the extra mile to support people who have undergone hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Trained by celebrity hairdresser

In fact Julie was so passionate about helping people with hair loss that she attended a special training session with celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie MBE in London.

“Trevor is a very genuine, caring, lovely person,” says Julie.

“He created a charity called mynewhair to support people with hair loss so it was through the charity that I had the chance to train with him.

“It was great as he showed you how to cut and style wigs.

“There’s a technique to it, it’s a bit of an art form.

“I’ve also had training with Macmillan nurses too who gave us an understanding of what it’s like for someone going through hair loss.”

Julie wants to raise more awareness of hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Helping people from the inside out

After building up her experience, Julie moved back to Banchory where she opened Riah Hair and Beauty in her mum’s former salon in Dee Street before it moved to Bridge Street.

Over the years, Julie’s passion for helping people with hair loss grew to the point where she sold her hair salon and now provides a private wig service and runs a hair and scalp clinic from her base at Brathens Eco Business Park in Banchory.

“With hairdressing, there’s a big element of making people feel good because they look good but I wanted to work deeper with the person,” says Julie.

“I feel like as a hairdresser I worked from the outside in but now I want to work from the inside out and go deeper with that person to help them more on an emotional level.”

Julie trained with Trevor Sorbie MBE and the Macmillian nurses to gain a deeper understanding of hair loss and how it can impact people. Image: Deeside Photographics

Julie uses a microscope to analyse the scalp

From people who have lost their hair through chemotherapy treatment to those who suffer from alopecia, Julie tailors her treatment for every single person.

“I support clients with a range of hair and scalp problems,” says Julie.

“Hair loss, hair thinning and scalp concerns can be managed and improved greatly.

“I use a microscope to analyse the scalp and I use the La Biosthetique range of treatments which are highly successful and tackle the root cause.”

Julie uses innovative treatments to help people with hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Having hair is something we take for granted…

Over the years, Julie has helped countless people re-gain their confidence and self worth.

“I can’t change their situation, all I can do is help to make it better for them,” says Julie.

“When I see clients leave with their new wig, their whole body language changes as they feel more confident.

“Often they’ll tell me that they now have the confidence to do things we take for granted like going to Tesco.

“It’s very rewarding, I just love what I do as I’m helping to give back something that they’ve lost.”

Julie says she has found her calling in life. Image: Deeside Photographics

Changing people’s lives

The feedback from one client in particular will always stay with Julie.

“There’s one girl who says I changed her life,” says Julie.

“She told me that through the help I’ve given her she has made changes in her life that she didn’t feel confident to do before because of how she felt about her hair.”

To further support her clients going through hair loss, Julie also offers life coaching sessions both online and in person.

“I wanted to go deeper with it so last year I trained as a life coach to support people going through hair loss,” says Julie.

“So I created an online course which is good for people who are feeling vulnerable as they can do it in their own space and time and not feel intimidated.”

Julie Sangster is passionate about helping people with hair loss. Image: Deeside Photographics

Being a voice for people with hair loss

September is alopecia awareness month and through this article, Julie hopes that she can also raise awareness about hair loss and the impact it can have on people.

“I feel like there’s not enough awareness and understanding about hair loss,” says Julie.

“So I want to be a voice for people with hair loss as it needs to be spoken about more.”

Looking to the future, Julie, 57, who has three grown-up children and four grandchildren, just wants to continue supporting people going through hair loss.

“It gives me a fire in my belly,” says Julie.

“I’ve loved my career as a hairdresser but I feel like I’ve found my calling.”

For more information about Julie’s hair clinics or life coaching, check out her Facebook page @JulieSangsterHub, email juliesangster233@gmail.com or phone 07852353361 or for details about her life coaching go to her website.

