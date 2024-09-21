Street Style: 6 stylish students at RGU Freshers Fayre talk us through their outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street Style: 6 stylish students at RGU Freshers Fayre talk us through their outfits

Fashion-forward freshers tell us about their style.

This year's Freshers' Fayre at Robert Gordon University was teeming with stylish students. Image: Kirstin Brown/DCT Design
By Kirstin Brown

There were plenty of fashionable freshers at Robert Gordon University for the Freshers’ Fayre this year.

Keep reading to find out what this year’s students are wearing, where they get their inspiration from and where they shop.

Sabina Porter, 22, from Aberdeen

Sabina Porter wears a lot of alternative clothes with a girly twist. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

I study Digital Marketing. I’m in my fourth year and I’m doing a bit of freelance stuff on the side. I’m at the stall for the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Society.

What are you wearing?

I’ve got my buffaloes on, my cargoes are from Hollister I think. Then this top is from Urban Outfitters.

I feel like my tattoo is also a main piece of the outfit.

How would you describe your style?

I think my style is alternative but also cutesy. I wear a lot of black, it’s rarely that you’ll catch me wearing something colourful.

Where do you like to shop?

I do a lot of shopping online. I really like Hollister and Urban Outfitters as well but it’s expensive.

Who is your style icon?

Probably Instagram, I like alternative Instagram models but I mainly just wear what I like.

Kayla Masson, 18, from Aberdeen

Kayla Masson enjoys shopping second-hand. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

I’m in my second year studying Computing and Creative Design.

What are you wearing?

My fleece is from Skinny Dip. The jeans are from a charity shop but originally from Bershka. The trainers are Adidas Gazelles.

How would you describe your style?

I like bright colours. I quite like fun and unique stuff.

Where do you like to shop?

I quite like charity shops where I can find one-off pieces and stuff you won’t be able to find anywhere else. I love a bargain as well.

I suppose I also like H&M and New Look but mainly charity shops, I like that it’s more sustainable than fast fashion.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure I have one. I love Pinterest and I get a lot of ideas on there.

Cameron Evans, 17, from Falkirk but just moved to Aberdeen

Carmeron Evans is an Ed Hardy fan. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Art and design, it’s my first year.

What are you wearing?

I’m wearing an Ed Hardy zip-up from Urban Outfitters, my t-shirt is the same. Red wash jeans from Jaded and cream Converse.

How would you describe your style?

I’d probably say unique.

Where do you like to shop?

Definitely Urban Outfitters and those types of places.

Who is your style icon?

The first one that comes to my head is Paris Hilton – I know that’s nothing like me though.

I get inspiration from Pinterest as well.

Dimitri Karkahov, 17, from Russia but living in Aberdeen

Dimitri Karkahov loves Y2k fashion. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

I’m studying Fashion Management here at RGU.

What are you wearing?

I’m trying to get out of fast fashion trends but I don’t really have the funds at the moment. My top is thrifted, my jeans are from Temu. My shoes are New Rocks, they’re authentic. My belt is from Shien and my boyfriend gave me the hoodie.

How would you describe your style?

Today isn’t a very good show of it but I like very opium and Y2k sort of stuff.

Where do you like to shop?

I support quite a few brands on Instagram that I’m saving up for so I can shop there when I can afford it.

Who is your style icon?

I get most of my inspiration online.

Chloe Grant, 18, living in Aberdeen

Chloe Grant’s style changes day-to-day. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

Fashion management.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from H&M, my hoodie is also H&M. The bow in my hair is from Claires and I have my rings from Pandora and random independent shops. My shoes are Converse and my socks are from online.

How would you describe your style?

It depends each day. I can go from one extreme to the next.

Where do you like to shop?

H&M obviously. Primark as well for accessories and layering pieces.

Who is your style icon?

The singer Ayesha Erotica – very 2000s and has the whole ‘be yourself’ thing that I like.

Pinterest is a big help when I’m not sure what to wear.

Holly Ann Cooper, 19, from Laurencekirk but living in Aberdeen

Holly-Ann Cooper likes to have fun with her fashion. Image: Kirstin Brown/DC Thomson

What are you studying?

I’m studying Criminology and I work at Farm Stop in Portlethen.

What are you wearing?

I got the orange skirt from Vinted, the Crocs are from Sports Direct, my top is from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

I’m very outgoing and outdoorsy. I like to have fun a lot.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second-hand and vinted. I do like Hollister, very flowery and bright patterns.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure. I do like Olivia Rodrigo, her outfits are quite funky.

Conversation