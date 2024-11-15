My Skye: There’s no place like home says Runrig star Donnie Munro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My Skye: There’s no place like home says Runrig star Donnie Munro

We asked the chart-topping singer where he likes to spend time on the island of his birth.

Uig-born Donnie Munro at his Portree home. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Lindsay Bruce

Uig, on the west coast of Skye, is known for a few things: breathtaking scenery, an unpredictable Harris ferry, and being the birthplace of Runrig star Donnie Munro.

Currently a director of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture in Sleat, “Loch Lomond” singer Donnie is also known as an artist, a family man, and as the former frontman of one of Scotland’s most successful bands.

Portree, where Donnie Munro and his wife live, with family nearby. Photo by Robert Seitz/image BROKER/Shutterstock.

We asked Gray’s School of Art graduate Donnie, who has lived in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow over the years, just what keeps him tethered to the Inner Hebrides, and what hidden gems lie in wait for visitors to his beautiful Island of Skye.

‘Go off the beaten track for stunning views,’ says Donnie

Like most people born on the Isle of Skye before the mid-60s, former Runrig frontman Donnie Munro came into the world via the John Martin cottage hospital near his family home in Uig.

On the west coast of the island, being raised on the Trotternish peninsula meant knowing almost everybody, surrounded by some of the world’s most breathtaking scenery.

So it’s probably no surprise that his “go to” place on his home island is off the beaten track.

The Beal, submitted by Sylvia Ladlow of Portree.

“For many years now we’ve made our family home in Portree. There’s a place, not too far from Scorrybreac House where we live. It’s a little bit along the coastline, called Beal.

“It won’t be on any tourist maps, and it’s certainly not famous for any reason, but it does have the most amazing landscape. I go there when I want to get away.

“From there you sit down and look right out over the Sound of Raasay.

“If I have anything to think about that’s where you’ll find me. It’s a special place.”

For an experience like no other, try Skye Live

Actually if you get Donnie talking for any length of time, his passion for Skye is obvious.

“Take the music festival, Skye Live,” he says. “It must be one of the most unique in the world.”

Though, by admission, he may be a little biased.

“My son is one of the co-founders!”

Taking place on Am Meall, a unique peninsula overlooking Portree Harbour, the site is also home to Skye Highland Games since 1877.

Skye Live Music Festival on the iconic Isle of Skye location overlooking the water. Supplied by Skye Live.

“The view is spectacular,” Donnie adds. “You can see right out to the Old Man of Storr on one side and Cuillin Ridge on the other.

“It’s breathtaking, and that’s before you get to the atmosphere and the event itself.”

And Donnie should know. In 1991 he played to 50,000 people at Loch Lomond.

Runrig lead singer Donnie Munro and lead guitarist Malcolm Jones pictured at Aberdeen Music Hall in the late 80s.

“There’s something about Scottish and Celtic music, played in Scotland, to Scottish people. If you get the chance go to Skye Live, go. It takes place each May.”

‘Every road offers something wonderful,’ adds Donnie

Rugged views and stunning coastline continues to be a theme when we asked Donnie what he thinks of the more iconic tourist spots on the island.

“Everything that’s popular seems to have the word fairy before it these days,” he jokes.

“Those (the Fairy Glens and Fairy Pools) are what I call tourist pinch points. All driven by social media of course.

“As a result, people end up complaining about the numbers at these places. I always like to remind visitors to Skye that she’s actually a very big island and there are so many other fantastic places to go to. If you’re willing to walk a bit, that is.”

Just the other side of a trek, for example, is the Cuillin area of the island and lesser known beaches such as Camas Daraich.

The Sheader Road leading to the Fairy Glens.

“But the thing about the Highlands and islands is that even the roads to get to these places offer scenery that makes you think you’re on a film set.”

The Celtic music star’s heart for his home is clear to see, but is there anything you can’t do on Skye?

“Well yes, I’m a Dons man, ever since my days of studying in Aberdeen. I can’t watch them in action from Portree. For everything else, Skye is hard to beat.”

