My Skye: There’s no place like home says Runrig star Donnie Munro

Uig, on the west coast of Skye, is known for a few things: breathtaking scenery, an unpredictable Harris ferry, and being the birthplace of Runrig star Donnie Munro.

Currently a director of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture in Sleat, “Loch Lomond” singer Donnie is also known as an artist, a family man, and as the former frontman of one of Scotland’s most successful bands.

We asked Gray’s School of Art graduate Donnie, who has lived in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow over the years, just what keeps him tethered to the Inner Hebrides, and what hidden gems lie in wait for visitors to his beautiful Island of Skye.

‘Go off the beaten track for stunning views,’ says Donnie

Like most people born on the Isle of Skye before the mid-60s, former Runrig frontman Donnie Munro came into the world via the John Martin cottage hospital near his family home in Uig.

On the west coast of the island, being raised on the Trotternish peninsula meant knowing almost everybody, surrounded by some of the world’s most breathtaking scenery.

So it’s probably no surprise that his “go to” place on his home island is off the beaten track.

“For many years now we’ve made our family home in Portree. There’s a place, not too far from Scorrybreac House where we live. It’s a little bit along the coastline, called Beal.

“It won’t be on any tourist maps, and it’s certainly not famous for any reason, but it does have the most amazing landscape. I go there when I want to get away.

“From there you sit down and look right out over the Sound of Raasay.

“If I have anything to think about that’s where you’ll find me. It’s a special place.”

For an experience like no other, try Skye Live

Actually if you get Donnie talking for any length of time, his passion for Skye is obvious.

“Take the music festival, Skye Live,” he says. “It must be one of the most unique in the world.”

Though, by admission, he may be a little biased.

“My son is one of the co-founders!”

Taking place on Am Meall, a unique peninsula overlooking Portree Harbour, the site is also home to Skye Highland Games since 1877.

“The view is spectacular,” Donnie adds. “You can see right out to the Old Man of Storr on one side and Cuillin Ridge on the other.

“It’s breathtaking, and that’s before you get to the atmosphere and the event itself.”

And Donnie should know. In 1991 he played to 50,000 people at Loch Lomond.

“There’s something about Scottish and Celtic music, played in Scotland, to Scottish people. If you get the chance go to Skye Live, go. It takes place each May.”

‘Every road offers something wonderful,’ adds Donnie

Rugged views and stunning coastline continues to be a theme when we asked Donnie what he thinks of the more iconic tourist spots on the island.

“Everything that’s popular seems to have the word fairy before it these days,” he jokes.

“Those (the Fairy Glens and Fairy Pools) are what I call tourist pinch points. All driven by social media of course.

“As a result, people end up complaining about the numbers at these places. I always like to remind visitors to Skye that she’s actually a very big island and there are so many other fantastic places to go to. If you’re willing to walk a bit, that is.”

Just the other side of a trek, for example, is the Cuillin area of the island and lesser known beaches such as Camas Daraich.

“But the thing about the Highlands and islands is that even the roads to get to these places offer scenery that makes you think you’re on a film set.”

The Celtic music star’s heart for his home is clear to see, but is there anything you can’t do on Skye?

“Well yes, I’m a Dons man, ever since my days of studying in Aberdeen. I can’t watch them in action from Portree. For everything else, Skye is hard to beat.”