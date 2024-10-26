Forget Strictly Come Dancing, here’s why Tango Aberdeen will really sweep you off your feet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forget Strictly Come Dancing, here’s why Tango Aberdeen will really sweep you off your feet

If you've ever fancied giving tango a whirl, now is your chance as there's a class in Aberdeen for all ages and abilities.

By Rosemary Lowne
Tango Aberdeen runs classes at St Margaret's Church Hall.
Tango Aberdeen runs classes at St Margaret's Church Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was at Aberdeen’s iconic Beach Ballroom where Phil Fisher first fell in love with Argentine tango.

“Years ago, a friend of mine dragged me along to a ceroc/jive dance session at the Beach Ballroom,” says Phil, who lives in Aberdeen.

“At the event there was an incredible tango demonstration by Alexandra Wood, who is an international tango star, and her partner.

“It was so impressive that they got a standing ovation at the end of it and I thought ‘I’ve really got to try to get into that’.”

Hotfoot it to today and Phil’s love of tango dancing is stronger than ever as he shares his passion for the dance at Tango Aberdeen, a weekly Argentine tango class run by volunteers at St Margaret’s Church Hall in the city’s Gallowgate.

Phil Fisher fell in love with Argentine tango after watching a demonstration at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Tango is for everyone’

From complete beginners to sophisticated seasoned dancers, Phil says the class is for all ages and abilities.

“The hardest steps that you’ll ever take in tango is actually walking to a class,” says Phil.

“People often say ‘I’ve got two left feet or I can’t dance’ but anybody can do tango.

“The first lesson is about how to walk in tango, it’s as simple and basic as that.

“Then it depends on what level you want to take it to as you can do the flamboyant/intricate stuff or you can keep it simple.”

Phil Fisher, pictured, loves the partnership element to tango dancing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tango is all about partnership…

So what does Phil love about tango so much?

“It’s unique, it’s not like any other dance,” enthuses Phil.

“It’s spontaneous, you react and respond to the music and to the environment.”

Phil also loves the fact that it’s all about working with your dance partner.

“Tango is all about partnership,” says Phil.

“When you get that connection with somebody and you’re moving on the same wavelength, it’s fantastic.”

Tango is great for your physical and mental health, says Phil. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘It’s not like what you see on Strictly Come Dancing’

While many of us have undoubtedly tuned in to see celebrities take on dances like the tango on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Phil says the dance is quite different from what you see on the TV screen.

“It’s not like the flamboyant Strictly stuff you see on TV, it’s a social dance,” says Phil.

“I’ve stopped watching Strictly, I’m not a fan.

“There’s too much showmanship.

“Tango shouldn’t be a competitive sport.”

Dancers take to the floor at St Margaret’s Church Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tango can take you across the world

For Phil, a retired helicopter pilot, tango has taken him across the world.

“I’ve enjoyed tango in Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada – all sorts of places,” says Phil.

“I’ve been to Buenos Aires where you’ve got hundreds of people on the dance floor – it was fantastic.

“In tango, everyone speaks the same language even if there are no words, which is a great appeal to me.”

Tango Aberdeen has proved popular. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Tango is good for your mental wellbeing

Phil says tango is also beneficial for your mental health.

“There’s been studies that have proved that dance and music go a long way to mental fitness and mental alertness and staving off all sorts of pressures and problems,” says Phil.

Over the years, Tango Aberdeen, a non-profit making group, has been going from strength to strength, but Phil is keen to welcome new members.

“When I initially joined, the group was run by a young student from Edinburgh who was an enthusiastic tango dancer and teacher,” says Phil.

“Over the years, it has been up and down with numbers, and when Covid came along we had to stop, so we’re trying to build our numbers up again.”

Phil Fisher, pictured, says that if he can tango then anyone can. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘If I can tango then anyone can’…

At their class, Phil says there are members from all backgrounds.

“We’ve got professors, scientists and people who work as labourers,” says Phil.

“For me, it’s all about the social interaction.

“Some people just enjoy walking to the rhythm of the music while others enjoy sophisticated and elaborate routines, it’s entirely up to the couple who are dancing.

“Once you get the basic steps you can go into any tango venue in the world and be able to dance.”

Tango is good fun. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But do you need a partner to come along?

“No, a lot of people come along without partners,” says Phil.

Anyone who is keen to try tango is encouraged to come along to their weekly class at St Margaret’s Church Hall in the city’s Gallowgate area at 7.30pm every Wednesday.

“If I can do it anyone can,” says Phil.

“Just come along and give it a go.”

As well as classes, the group also brings world renowned Argentine tango teachers to Aberdeen for special workshops.

Next month, the group are hosting the 2021 Argentine tango world champions, Barbara Ferreyra and Agustin Agnez, who will be taking workshops in Aberdeen on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November.

For more information about the classes check out their Facebook page @TangoAberdeen or website tangoaberdeen.org

Phil says tango has changed his life. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation