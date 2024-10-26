Forget Strictly Come Dancing, here’s why Tango Aberdeen will really sweep you off your feet

It was at Aberdeen’s iconic Beach Ballroom where Phil Fisher first fell in love with Argentine tango.

“Years ago, a friend of mine dragged me along to a ceroc/jive dance session at the Beach Ballroom,” says Phil, who lives in Aberdeen.

“At the event there was an incredible tango demonstration by Alexandra Wood, who is an international tango star, and her partner.

“It was so impressive that they got a standing ovation at the end of it and I thought ‘I’ve really got to try to get into that’.”

Hotfoot it to today and Phil’s love of tango dancing is stronger than ever as he shares his passion for the dance at Tango Aberdeen, a weekly Argentine tango class run by volunteers at St Margaret’s Church Hall in the city’s Gallowgate.

‘Tango is for everyone’

From complete beginners to sophisticated seasoned dancers, Phil says the class is for all ages and abilities.

“The hardest steps that you’ll ever take in tango is actually walking to a class,” says Phil.

“People often say ‘I’ve got two left feet or I can’t dance’ but anybody can do tango.

“The first lesson is about how to walk in tango, it’s as simple and basic as that.

“Then it depends on what level you want to take it to as you can do the flamboyant/intricate stuff or you can keep it simple.”

Tango is all about partnership…

So what does Phil love about tango so much?

“It’s unique, it’s not like any other dance,” enthuses Phil.

“It’s spontaneous, you react and respond to the music and to the environment.”

Phil also loves the fact that it’s all about working with your dance partner.

“Tango is all about partnership,” says Phil.

“When you get that connection with somebody and you’re moving on the same wavelength, it’s fantastic.”

‘It’s not like what you see on Strictly Come Dancing’

While many of us have undoubtedly tuned in to see celebrities take on dances like the tango on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, Phil says the dance is quite different from what you see on the TV screen.

“It’s not like the flamboyant Strictly stuff you see on TV, it’s a social dance,” says Phil.

“I’ve stopped watching Strictly, I’m not a fan.

“There’s too much showmanship.

“Tango shouldn’t be a competitive sport.”

Tango can take you across the world

For Phil, a retired helicopter pilot, tango has taken him across the world.

“I’ve enjoyed tango in Singapore, Hong Kong and Canada – all sorts of places,” says Phil.

“I’ve been to Buenos Aires where you’ve got hundreds of people on the dance floor – it was fantastic.

“In tango, everyone speaks the same language even if there are no words, which is a great appeal to me.”

Tango is good for your mental wellbeing

Phil says tango is also beneficial for your mental health.

“There’s been studies that have proved that dance and music go a long way to mental fitness and mental alertness and staving off all sorts of pressures and problems,” says Phil.

Over the years, Tango Aberdeen, a non-profit making group, has been going from strength to strength, but Phil is keen to welcome new members.

“When I initially joined, the group was run by a young student from Edinburgh who was an enthusiastic tango dancer and teacher,” says Phil.

“Over the years, it has been up and down with numbers, and when Covid came along we had to stop, so we’re trying to build our numbers up again.”

‘If I can tango then anyone can’…

At their class, Phil says there are members from all backgrounds.

“We’ve got professors, scientists and people who work as labourers,” says Phil.

“For me, it’s all about the social interaction.

“Some people just enjoy walking to the rhythm of the music while others enjoy sophisticated and elaborate routines, it’s entirely up to the couple who are dancing.

“Once you get the basic steps you can go into any tango venue in the world and be able to dance.”

But do you need a partner to come along?

“No, a lot of people come along without partners,” says Phil.

Anyone who is keen to try tango is encouraged to come along to their weekly class at St Margaret’s Church Hall in the city’s Gallowgate area at 7.30pm every Wednesday.

“If I can do it anyone can,” says Phil.

“Just come along and give it a go.”

As well as classes, the group also brings world renowned Argentine tango teachers to Aberdeen for special workshops.

Next month, the group are hosting the 2021 Argentine tango world champions, Barbara Ferreyra and Agustin Agnez, who will be taking workshops in Aberdeen on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November.

For more information about the classes check out their Facebook page @TangoAberdeen or website tangoaberdeen.org