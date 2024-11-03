How Lanna gave her Aberdeen home an amazing makeover while juggling work and motherhood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Lanna gave her Aberdeen home an amazing makeover while juggling work and motherhood

Perseverance has paid off for busy working mum Lanna Thomson who has transformed her period property.

Lanna Thomson has breathed new life into her period property in Aberdeen's west end.
Lanna Thomson has breathed new life into her period property in Aberdeen's west end. Image: Lanna Thomson/Gilson Gray
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Lanna Thomson, who works as a contracts and procurement specialist in renewables and her children, seven-year-old Lily, four-year-old Rudi and 12-year-old Vinny plus their dog.

What:  A four-bedroom, mid-terraced granite house dating back to 1900.

Where: Rosebery Street, Midstocket in Aberdeen’s west end.

The attractive exterior doesn’t give too much away but wait until you see the interiors. Image: Gilson Gray
Lanna Thomson has worked hard to transform her period home. Image: Lanna Thomson

Here’s what Lanna says about their renovation journey…

“We had been living in a three-bedroom detached new build with a garage in Blackdog, close to Balmedie.

But we needed more space so we looked for a bigger property in Aberdeen.

I found this property through a local search of the area and ASPC.

When I viewed the property the space it provided was definitely the selling point.

How gorgeous is the hallway? Image: Gilson Gray
Lanna has put her own stamp on her period property. Image: Gilson Gray

The property was in need of some TLC…

So we moved into our new home in February 2022.

The house had been owned by a family over many years and was in need of a full upgrade – kitchen, bathroom and décor in general – but it had huge potential.

Nothing had been changed in the home for many years.

Before tackling the internal décor, all the necessary repairs were carried out which included timber treatment in the front hall and replacing the floor beams.

Blues, greens and neutrals work beautifully in this cosy lounge. Image: Gilson Gray
This striking office space is sure to inspire. Image: Gilson Gray

Lanna relished the property project

In the bathroom, the pipe work was replaced both internally and externally.

We also had some of the underfloor pipe work replaced and we also replaced the gutters plus carried out remedial work on the roof.

In April this year, we began a full renovation of the bathroom.

This work included a full bathroom reconfiguration and replacement with new flooring and windows plus the walls were re-plastered.

Two months later in June this year, work began on the large double room as well as in the former second reception room, at the rear of the property.

Sleek and sophisticated, this open plan kitchen/dining space is ideal for entertaining. Image: Gilson Gray
Cooking is never a chore in this elegant kitchen. Image: Gilson Gray

Every inch has been beautifully renovated

A new fully fitted kitchen was installed with an open plan dining room.

This work involved underfloor pipe work and plumbing, electrical wiring and the entire space being re-plastered.

A set of patio doors were also installed to replace a former window.

All the décor and flooring was dated so they’ve been upgraded in the property and new radiators were installed where needed.

Now the property has a front hall, an internal hall, a living room, an open plan dining area and kitchen plus a utility room and WC.

The bathroom has boutique hotel vibes. Image: Gilson Gray
The spa-like bathroom is super chic. Image: Gilson Gray

‘My interior designer mum guided me in my decor choices’

Upstairs, there is a bathroom plus four double bedrooms.

In terms of interiors, I love a contemporary style with a black and white colour palette and splashes of colour.

My mum is a qualified interior designer so she guided me in my decor choices while allowing me to keep it ‘my  look’.

I ended up with something I think is very unique with lots of little twists here and there.

I chose a neutral palette with feature wallpaper throughout with bold patterns and textures.

This beautiful bedroom is a serene sanctuary. Image: Gilson Gray
The utility room is also extremely stylish. Image: Gilson Gray

‘All the hard work has paid off’…

My favourite room is the kitchen.

For me, the greatest challenge was project managing the whole process whilst working full time and being a full time mum…… and of course keeping to my budget.

Everything has worked out well.

My advice to anyone else taking on a renovation project would be to take a break between each renovation project in the house and not do them all at once.

I love the fact that I completed it in the time frame I set myself and I love it when friends and family walk in and say ‘wow’ as I know all the hard work has paid off.

I would also recommend that you do your research on everything before you start, from tradesmen to fixtures and fittings, mistakes can eat into your budget.”

15 Rosebery Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £400,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gilson Gray on 01224 011702 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

