ASK A LOCAL: Alvie hotelier Tamasina Cassidy shares her favourite things about life in the Cairngorms National Park

Tamasina Cassidy took over the historic Rowan Tree Hotel in Alvie, near Aviemore, five years ago after a long career in travel and tourism.

She’s at last found home, surrounded by everything she loves in life.

The hotel and restaurant, formerly an 18th century coaching inn known as The Lynwilg Mail, lies ten minutes from Aviemore on the western edge of the Cairngorms National Park.

The scenery

“Wherever you look in the area there is beauty,” Tamasina says. “You can’t beat it.

“Whether it’s the purple heather turning on the moors over Gheal Charn Mor in autumn, snow on the tops of the Cairngorm mountain range, or the mystique of mist hanging off the trees in the valley, it’s everywhere and can be accessed by everyone.

“Some of the scenery is incredibly dramatic and awe-inspiring, whether it’s the view across Loch Morlich to the Cairngorms, or the vast remoteness of Glen Feshie.

“Our guests find it amusing that even our wheelie bins have a view of the mountains!”

Hiking and walking

Tamasina is a keen walker and makes the most of her surroundings when she can.

“Whether it’s a short walk around Loch an Eilien, or a quick hike up Craigellachie Nature reserve, all the walks here are special, and give the opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and get away from it all.

“My favourite long walk is up the Munro Sgor Gaoith, which gives jaw-dropping views over Loch Einich.

“For a short stroll, my go-to is around Uath Lochans, which gives beautiful scenery and tranquil forest.”

Nature

Tamasina finds the nature on her doorstep fascinating.

“Everywhere around here there is an opportunity to see nature at her finest,” she said.

“There are small caterpillars crossing most paths, and these turn into numerous butterflies in summer.

“There is a wetlands area behind the hotel, where the butterflies flourish, and we have beavers living nearby, which I am yet to see, but can see the signs of them next to Loch Alvie.

“Often you will see a glimpse of something shy, we had a stoat living in a wall nearby that would peek out and treat us to its antics.

“And I absolutely love when the swallows and swifts return for the summer, listening to them play in the air above the hotel in summer just lifts your spirits.”

The National Park is also home to the UK’s only free-ranging reindeer herd at Glenmore.

“It’s a great day out to go and feed the reindeer,” she says.

Beekeeping is another string to Tamasina’s bow, with her honey popular among her hotel guests.

Wild swimming in pristine lochs

She is also a keen wild swimmer.

“The lochs are so pristine and clear, the lichen on the trees tells you that it’s fresh and clean,” she says. “You go for a swim and you just come back relaxed and invigorated, and ready to crack on with the rest of life – it’s an utter tonic.

“I love swimming in them in the summer, but they are also lovely places for tranquil walks in autumn and winter.”

Ski-ing and snow

“My first love is skiing, it’s my absolute passion,” Tamasina says.

“As soon as there’s snow on top of the hills I get really excited.

“I absolutely love the Cairngorms as a ski area, and when the snow comes it’s fantastic.

“The closest ski resort is Cairngorm Mountain, just a short drive from the hotel.

“There are breathtaking views over the valley, and opportunities for beginner skiers through to advanced ski tourers and climbers up in the Cairngorm range.

“Also close by are cross country trails around Loch Morlich and Glenmore Lodge. These are lovely sheltered trails with stunning views.”

Tamasina sometimes ventures further afield to ski at The Lecht, about 50 minutes’ drive from the hotel, while Glenshee Ski Centre is about 90 minutes’ drive by road.

The Cairngorm National Park also encompasses The Snow Roads Scenic Route, a 90-mile journey from Blairgowrie to Grantown-on-Spey, crossing the highest public road in Britain.

“Not only do you have a chance of seeing snow, but Porsche even tests its vehicles on the route,” Tamasina says.

Outdoor-loving Tamasina has definitely landed in the right place.

At 700 square miles the Cairngorm National Park is the largest of the UK’s national parks.

It’s twice the size of the Lake District National Park – and bigger than the whole of Luxembourg.

It’s home to several of the UK’s highest mountains, 55 munros, nine nature reserves and 60 lochs.