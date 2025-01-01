The 25 best running events in 2025 – from Aberdeen to the Highlands and Islands

From marathons and mountain runs to fun runs and muddy obstacle courses, we’ve rounded up 25 running events across the north and the north east of Scotland.

It’s time to lace up your trainers and get in the zone.

These running events will get the endorphins flowing for 2025…

1: The Deeside Way Ultra (D33), Aberdeen

Date: Saturday March 8.

Location: Duthie Park, Aberdeen.

Length: 33 miles (approximately).

Route: The route starts at Duthie Park and runners will head to Banchory and back.

Total elevation gain: 760ft.

Cost: Standard entry is £40 and the discounted entry is £38.

Fun fact: The route follows the old Deeside Railway Line.

How to enter: Go to entrycentral.com/D33

2: Inverness Half Marathon

Date: Sunday March 9.

Location: Bught Park, Inverness.

Lengths: 13.1 miles and there is also a 5k too.

Route: The route starts alongside the banks of the River Ness near the centre of Inverness and takes in many of the city’s icons. The 5k is a scenic route along the banks of the River Ness.

Cost: General entry for the half marathon is £43 and £41 for Scottish Athletics members. The 5k is £12 and £9 for schools/clubs.

Fun fact: Everyone from ages one to 80 have run the Inverness Half Marathon or 5K, even a dinosaur has taken part!

How to enter: invernesshalfmarathon.co.uk

3: Race Dunvegan, Isle of Skye

Date: Saturday March 29.

Location: Dunvegan Castle estate, Isle of Skye.

Lengths: 10k, 5k, walking 5k and 2k fun run.

Route: All races start in the magnificent grounds of Dunvegan Castle and wind through the stunning woodlands of the Estate.

Cost: The 10k is £20, the 5k and the walking 5k are both £12, the fun run is £6 and the family fun run is £12.

Fun fact: For participants who want to help the planet, you can buy a tree for just £6 to be planted in the Skye Events Tree Grove.

How to enter: skye-events.co.uk

4: The Moray Marathon and the Chilled 20 Mile Race, Elgin

Date: Sunday April 13.

Location: Morriston Running Track, Elgin.

Lengths: Marathon (26.2 miles) and 20 mile distances.

Route: The marathon starts and finished at Morriston Playing Field running track in Elgin, taking in Burghead, Cummingston, Hopeman, Covesea, Lossiemouth and Oakenhead. The 20-mile race begins at mile 6.2 of the marathon route in Roseisle and follows the same route as the marathon.

Total elevation gain: The 20-mile race is 98m of elevation and the marathon is 199m.

Cost: The standard marathon entry (before January 15 is £58 and the 20-mile race is £39 (before April 10).

Fun fact: The Moray Marathon was the oldest marathon in Scotland until 2016 when it was cancelled. It has now been brought back to life with an updated, improved route.

How to enter: moray-marathon.co.uk

5: Run Balmoral 2025

Date: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April.

Location: Balmoral Estate.

Lengths: 10k, 5k, 1.5k school run, 2.5k secondary school run plus a 15-mile trail race and a 6-mile trail race.

Route: All races are held on traffic-free roads and trails, offering amazing views of the Deeside countryside and the Cairngorm mountains.

Cost: The 10k is £29, the 5k is £20, the 1.5k and 2.5k school races are £8, the 15-mile trail race and the 6-mile trail races are both £29.

Fun fact: For those who are feeling extra-energetic, you can take on the Devil of Deeside Challenge where you tackle the 5k and 10k on the Saturday, and the 6 and 15-mile trail races on the Sunday.

How to enter: runbalmoral.com

6: Stornoway half marathon and 10k

Date: Saturday May 24.

Location: The inner harbour next to the marina, Stornoway.

Lengths: 13.1-mile half marathon and 10k.

Route: The route is an exciting mix of road and trail, firstly taking runners on a tour of greater Stornoway then on to the beautiful forest trails of the Lews Castle Grounds.

Total elevation gain: The half is about 188m and the 10k is 101m.

Cost: Standard entry is £35 for the half marathon and the 10k is £20 (discounts for members of Scottish Athletics.

Fun fact: Post-race you will experience island hospitality at its best with a post-race buffet and epic Ceilidh in the evening.

How to enter: srac.org.uk/half

7: Isle of Skye Half Marathon, 10K & Fun Run

Date: Saturday June 14.

Location: Portree, Isle of Skye.

Lengths: 13.1-mile half marathon, 5k and 1.67-mile fun run.

Route: The half marathon starts with a gradual climb from Portree, followed by a thrilling downhill stretch. The scenic single-track route winds through breathtaking countryside, sometimes flanking the world-famous salmon and sea trout river, the River Snizort.

The 10k route begins at the 11km mark of the half marathon and takes you on a single-track closed road through the island’s dramatic and beautiful countryside. The fun run race takes place along safe, closed roads used for the half marathon with a few scenic detours through Portree.

Total elevation gain: The half marathon’s total elevation gain is 112m, the 10k is 90m and the fun run is 56m.

Cost: £39 for the half marathon, £24 for the 10k and the fun run is £10 for adults, £7.50 for children or a family pass is £27. Discounts are available for members of Scottish Athletics.

Fun fact: You are never too young to start running, so youngsters under the age of five years can take in a Dash. Entry is £2 and all dashers will receive a sweet treat for their efforts.

How to enter: skyehalfmarathon.com

8: Isle of Harris half marathon

Date: Saturday July 5.

Location: Isle of Harris.

Lengths: 13.1-mile half marathon, 5k and fun run.

Route: It’s an iconic route starting at Borve Lodge and finishing at Sir E Scott School, Tarbert. Passing the fabulous beaches of South Harris.

Total elevation gain: 140m for the half marathon.

Cost: The half marathon is £35, the 5k is £20 and the fun run is £5.

Fun fact: The event has been an open road running event for over 40 years.

How to enter: harrishalfmarathon.org

9: Half BraemarAthon, 10K & 10 Mile

Date: Sunday September 14.

Location: Braemar.

Lengths: 13.1-mile half marathon, 10k and 10-mile runs.

Route: A beautiful out and back undulating half marathon following the route of the Dee – starting in Braemar stadium, out to Lin of Dee car park and returning back. The 10k and 10-mile runs use some of the same route.

Cost: The half marathon is £18, the 10 mile is £15 and the 10k is £12.

Fun fact: All competitors will receive a goodie bag and a medal.

How to enter: eventfull.biz

10: The Beast Race, Banchory

Date: Saturday September 20.

Location: Knockburn Loch, near Banchory.

Lengths: 10k obstacle course.

Route: The course involves navigating big hill climbs, thick clay mud, deep bogs and repeated dunkings in the icy Knochburn Loch.

Cost: £70

Fun fact: There are no fewer than 30 obstacles to tackle including a chest-high wade through a muddy bog.

How to enter: beastrace.co.uk

11: Baxters Loch Ness Marathon

Date: Sunday September 28.

Location: Inverness.

Lengths: 26.2-mile marathon, a 10k, 5k and 800m Wee Nessie run.

Route: The Loch Ness Marathon follows a spectacular point-to-point route alongside world-famous Loch Ness, starting in an atmospheric moorland setting and continues through stunning Highland scenery, taking you along the south-eastern shores of Loch Ness, across the River Ness, to finish in Inverness, capital city of the Highlands.

The 10k and 5k both follow a picturesque route along the River Ness while the Wee Nessie run takes place in Bught Park.

Cost: The marathon is £74, the 10k is £35, the 5k is £16.50 and the Wee Nessie run is £6. Charity places for the marathon are available at £40 while members of Scottish Athletics will receive discounted rates.

Fun fact: Last year, in the men’s category, Moray Pryde crossed the finish line setting a new course record of 02:19:26.

How to enter: lochnessmarathon.com

12: The Dramathon – The Speyside Single Malt Marathon

Date: Saturday October 18.

Location: Speyside.

Lengths: 26.2-mile marathon, 13.1-mile half marathon and a four-person relay team running 10k each.

Route: The routes take in several distilleries. Depending on the distance you run you can pick up the corresponding miniatures at the end of the race.

Cost: The marathon is £72, the half marathon is £45, the 10k is £36 and the relay is £36 per person.

Fun fact: Each runner receives whisky samples from local distilleries.

How to enter: thedramathon.com

13: Illuminator night trail race, Aboyne

Date: Saturday October 25.

Location: Glen Tanar Estate in Aboyne.

Lengths: 8k, 15k and 15 mile races.

Route: After running through the magical light zone, a wonderful light installation in the trees, all routes share the mighty climb of Craigendinnie.

Total elevation gain: The 8k has 220m of elevation, the 15k is 485m and the 15 miles is 585m.

Cost: The 8k run is £30.00 or £35.00 after January 31 or £40.00 after April 30. the 15k is £35.00 or £40.00 after January 31 or £45 after April 30. The 15-mile run is £45 or £50 after January 31 or £55 after May 31.

Fun fact: Not only do you get to enjoy running through beautifully lit up woodlands, warm drinks and snacks are available en route.

How to enter: illuminatorrun.co.uk

14: Race for Life

Date: Sunday June 29.

Location: Kings Links, Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen.

Lengths: 10, 5k or 3k.

Route: The start and finish are on grass while the majority of the course is on road so the terrain is predominantly flat.

Cost: The 10k is £17.49 for adults and £11 for children, the 5k is £15.99 for adults and £11 for children and the 3k is £14.99 for adults and and £10 for children.

Fun fact: More than £133,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK at the event last year.

How to enter: raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

15: Race to the Base

Date: Sunday May 11.

Location: Lochinver, Highland, Scotland, just off the world-famous NC500.

Length: 13.1 miles.

Route: The out and back course winds takes in lochs, deer-filled glens, heather-spotted moorland and sparkling rivers on its way to Suilven, one of Scotland’s most loved and most iconic mountains.

Total elevation gain: 1400ft.

Cost: £30

Fun fact: Runners get water, a finisher’s medal and an exclusive Race to the Base snood.

How to enter: racetothebase.co.uk

16: Fraserburgh half marathon

Date: Sunday November 16.

Length: 13.1-mile half marathon.

Route: The run starts and finishes at the athletics track and enjoys a wonderful route round the local countryside. The club also hosts a 10k on Sunday June 15.

Total elevation gain: 108ft.

Cost: £20 or £18 for members of Scottish Athletics.

Fun fact: Organised by Fraserburgh Running Club, the post-run spread of homebaking, homemade soup and sausage rolls is legendary.

How to enter: The club usually opens the event for entries in the summer and in January for the 10k. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more details.

17: The Croy 10k

Date: Sunday June 8.

Location: The Village Hall, Croy.

Length: 10k.

Route: It will start from the village Hall in Croy, passing Pure Bakery Highland (which is the race sponsor) and out on a road loop towards Clephanton and back through Loch Flemington and up into Croy village for the finish line at the Bakery.

Cost: About £25 (TBC).

Fun fact: This is the first-ever Croy 10k and the organisers say runners have a great chance of clocking a personal best time.

How to enter: More details are on the Chilled Running Facebook page and entry for the race will be open on Entry Central by mid February.

18: MacTuff, Castle Fraser

Date: Sunday May 18.

Lengths: 3k for kids, 5k or 10k for adults.

Route: Obstacle course-style runs for all the family.

Cost: The 3k is £21.90, the 5k is £28.90 and the 10k is £32.90.

Fun fact: Expect to get wet and muddy. This challenge is a true test through varied terrain including mud, water and a few obstacles thrown in, specially designed to suit all abilities.

How to enter: mactuffevents.com

19: The Kirkhill 8

Date: Saturday May 24.

Location: Kirkhill Forest, near Aberdeen.

Length: An eight-hour race done on a 4.3-mile loop. Competitors can do as much or as little as they want in those eight hours.

Route: Trails in the forest.

Total elevation gain: 500ft per loop.

Cost: £40 with discounts for affiliated runners.

Fun fact: This race is one of three that Andrew Gordon along with friends Adam Swinton and Rod Wallace organise. They are all keen runners and just wanted to put on some fun local ultra races in the North East and to try and to encourage people to get into the sport.

How to enter: entrycentral.com/Kirkhill8

20: Chapelton of Elsick 10k

Date: Sunday July 13.

Length: 10k as well as a children’s 100 metre toddler dash and a 1k fun run for over 5’s/ P1 and above.

Route: It takes you through the grounds of Elsick House, a beautiful baronial house with a history going back to 1367.

Terrain: The majority of the route is on tarmac with some farm tracks and a short grass section.

Cost: About £23 to £25 (TBC)

How to enter: Entries are due to open in early February via the website runchapelton.co.uk

21: Isle of Mull half marathon and 10k

Date: Saturday July 26.

Location: The Isle of Mull.

Lengths: 13.1-mile half marathon and 10k.

Route: The routes are both flat and on roads with stunning scenery.

Cost: It’s £26 to enter either race, or £24 for any members of Scottish Athletics.

Fun fact: It is a friendly event and in an amazing location and has been running on the island for 34 years.

22: Staffin triathlon series and 10k run

Date: Saturday August 30.

Lengths 10k run and there will also be a triathlon with distances for all abilities.

Route: Traverse breath-taking terrain and soak in the unforgettable scenery of the Isle of Skye.

Cost: £18 for the 10k and various prices for triathlon.

Fun fact: Race amidst the rugged beauty of the Isle of Skye, with iconic landmarks like the Old Man of Storr and Kilt Rock nearby.

How to enter: skye-events.co.uk

23: The Bennachie Ultra Marathon

Date: Saturday October 11.

Length: 31 miles.

Route: Mainly on good runnable trails, with a short road section (3 miles) with major climbs up on to the peaks.

Total elevation gain: 5000ft

Cost: £40 with discounts for affiliated runners.

Fun fact: It will take in many of the peaks of Bennachie, including Millstone Hill, Hermit Seat, Oxen Craig, Little Oxen, Craigshannoch and Mither Tap. As it’s mainly off-road, good trail shoes are advised.

How to enter: entrycentral.com/BennachieUltra

24: Glenmore 24 Trail Race

Date: Saturday September 6.

Location: Glenmore Forest, outside Aviemore.

Length: 12 or 24-hour run round a four-mile loop.

Route: It starts at the Hayfield then heads out on to the forest trails passing Loch Morlich.

Total elevation gain: 400ft per loop.

Cost: £98 with discounts for affiliated runners.

Fun fact: The race starts at 12 lunchtime on Saturday and finishes at 12 lunchtime on Sunday.

How to enter: entrycentral.com

25: Run Garioch

Date: Sunday May 11.

Location: Inverurie.

Lengths: 5k, 10k, half marathon and junior run.

Route: The various routes throughout Inverurie and the surrounding countryside.

Total elevation gain: The 5k elevation is 68m, the 10k is 114m and the half marathon is 251m.

Cost: The 5k is £16.50, the 10k is £23.50, the half marathon is £26.50 and the junior runs are £7.

Fun fact: On the day there will be an event village to enjoy.

How to enter: rungarioch.co.uk