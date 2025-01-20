Burns Night: We ask local Rabbie experts what ingredients make the perfect night – and what to avoid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burns Night: We ask local Rabbie experts what ingredients make the perfect night – and what to avoid

Food, speeches and a dram are welcome at a Burns supper, but as two club members reveal, plans gang aft agley when speakers go on too long, guests take ages over their soup or someone tells a tasteless joke.

Gwynne McKay, secretary of the Stonehaven ‘Fatherland’ Burns Club, beside the bust of Robert Burns in the town's memorial garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Haggis, neeps and tatties are traditional at a Burns Night supper, but what are the other essential ingredients?

Are the best Burns suppers organised public events or intimate gatherings of family and friends at home?

What are the dos and don’ts for speakers? Should there be a ceilidh? What makes for a memorable night?

We asked Gwynne McKay, secretary of the Stonehaven ‘Fatherland’ Burns Club and Trevor Nicol, president of Inverness Burns Club, for their expert opinion.

Gwynne said: “A great Burns Night has short, witty speeches and good company.

“Folk are there to enjoy the bard and immerse themselves.”

Gwynne McKay, secretary of Stonehaven Fatherland Burns Club, with books on Burns and this year’s Burns supper programme.

Explaining the area’s connection to Robert Burns, she said: “Clochnahill, south of Stonehaven, is where his father stayed.

“That’s why we are called the Fatherland Club. When William couldn’t get work, he went to Ayrshire.

“He and his brother Robert said goodbye to each other on the Hill of Garvock, near Laurencekirk.

“And the wee Burns garden in Stonehaven is lovely. Some wealthy chap commissioned the bust there and he never came back for it!

Gwynne McKay in the Robert Burns Memorial Garden in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I grew up with Burns. My father would quote things like: ‘O wad some Power the giftie gie us; To see oursels as ithers see us’.

At college, Gwynne, a former teacher, wrote a thesis on Burns and has been a member of the Fatherland Club “forever”.

What does she enjoy most about a Burns supper?

“Oh, the whole thing! When the piper marches in and everyone stands up and claps the haggis in, it’s exciting. It’s a wonderful night.”

And what’s to be avoided?

“People going on too, too long. You’ve got to know when to stop.

“We say to our main speaker, 15 to 20 minutes max. The Toast to the Lassies, 10 minutes. Short and sharp. Keep folks’ attention.

“We sing as well. It sounds like a boozy night but it’s not. It’s not about the alcohol or even the food for that matter.”

Descendants of the Kincardine forebears of Robert Burns gather at the memorial cairn at Clochnahill, near Stonehaven in 1968. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Gwynne says the best Burns suppers run on schedule.

“To get the formality of the meal over and get on to the crux of the night, the speeches and things.

“If someone is sitting yapping and are still at their soup it shortens the evening.

“Last year’s was really good. We got the meal over quick and the speeches were spot on. Each funnier than the one before.

The Robert Burns Memorial Garden in Stonehaven which explains his family’s connection to the town. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Timing is key to an enjoyable Burns Night

“We had an extra interval as we were so up to time. We’ve had Burns suppers that have gone on to midnight.

“That’s okay for younger folk, but not for folk working the next day, or older and don’t want to sit for that length of time.

“Timing is very important, running to schedule.

“It was so slick last year, without feeling rushed, and it makes such a difference.”

Gwynne addressing the haggis at a Burns supper.

What makes for an entertaining speech?

“A good Reply to the Toast to the Lassies is having a gentle dig at men in a kind sort of way.

“It’s cheeky and tongue and cheek but never nasty.

“I don’t like racy kinds of jokes. It’s got to be tempered, it’s a mixed company.

“We’ve never had it at the Fatherland, but one supper I was at, it was getting a bit crude and it doesn’t have to be like that. It can be funny without it.

Chef Leslie Aitken carrying the haggis at Stonehaven Fatherland Burns Club’s annual supper in 1985 at the Mill Inn Hotel with Alfred Smith on his immediate left ready to address the haggis.

“There’s a lot to be said for having it at home with people you know well. But they need to come with their party piece.”

Should there be a ceilidh?

“There’s a place for it. I love a dance. But just a dinner and a dance, I don’t think that’s a Burns supper.

“A Burns supper is the Immortal Memory, the speeches, the tradition and toasting Burns. It’s all about him.”

The work of Robert Burns is celebrated the world over.

It’s nice to observe Burns Night, wherever you go

Trevor Nicol continued: “There’s a lot to be said for having Burns Night at home.

“If you’re not going to an organised one, it’s nice to still observe it, particularly if you like the food, which I do.

“We’ve had very nice Burns Suppers at home. It’s good to get everyone involved.

“I always address the haggis and I remember once we got my son, when he was younger, to do the Selkirk Grace.

“It’s nice for people to do different bits, maybe recite poetry.

“Equally, I do enjoy going to an organised one and I’ve been to quite a few.

“Having good speakers is a must for an organised Burns supper.

“The Immortal Memory is more serious but the Toast to the Lassies and the Reply should be humorous.

“It’s a gentle sort of poking fun at the opposite sex.

Trevor Nicol of Inverness Burns Club addresses the haggis. Image: Keri Johnson Photography.

“One of the most difficult aspects is finding people who are prepared to perform.

“It’s not a thing that people tend to have in their skillset much these days, standing up and talking.

“And it’s nice if somebody comes up with a different angle.

Burns loved music

“Music is also very important. Burns was a great lover of music. He picked that up from his parents, particularly his mother.

“A lot of traditional songs were saved by Burns, that might have been lost.

“You couldn’t possibly have a Burns Night without having Auld Lang Syne at the end. It’s just unthinkable, isn’t it?

“You can’t have a Burns supper without the haggis being piped in, so you need a piper.

The haggis is piped in at a previous Burns Supper with Inverness Burns Club.

“I don’t think it’s essential to have a ceilidh. It can augment the evening, but it’s definitely not essential.

“My most memorable Burns Night? Years ago, my sister-in-law worked at the old Cali hotel in Inverness.

An unusual Burns supper

“The hotel decided to do a Burns supper in April.

“They had a party of French people coming and they were thinking of doing it as a regular event for guests from different countries.

“I did Address to a Haggis for the French people and I also did Holy Willie’s Prayer.

“I have no idea what they made of it! And me in my nightgown and nightcap, glasses perched on my nose and holding a candle.

“But I certainly got a great reaction from them!”

Inverness Burns Club, 2024 top table speakers, from left, Dr Ian Moir, Trevor Nicol, Lisa Senior, Dr Grant Franklin. Image: Keri Johnson Photography.

Inverness Burns Club’s 2025 Annual Supper is on Friday, January 24, at Inverness Golf Club. For tickets email fiona.larg@outlook.com.

Tickets for Stonehaven Fatherland Burns Club’s supper on Wednesday, January 22, at The Station Hotel are sold out but there’s a waiting list.

The bust of Robert Burns in Stonehaven. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Conversation