Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP transport chief snubs A96 challenge – saying she knows it from ‘holidays to Nairn and Elgin’

Fiona Hyslop was invited to travel the Aberdeen-Inverness road herself to see what locals have to put up with on a daily basis.

By Adele Merson
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The SNP’s transport secretary turned down a request to drive the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, saying she has personal experience of the challenges from going on holidays “to Nairn and Elgin”.

Fiona Hyslop was challenged to travel along the route herself to see what local commuters have to put up with on a daily basis.

The SNP promised to dual the full distance by 2030. But the future of the project is in jeopardy after a long-awaited review made the case against full dualling.

Instead, new bypasses are suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with improvements to the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line and targeted road safety improvements.

Moray Council has reinforced its support for dualling the A96 trunk road. Image: DC Thomson

The transport secretary admitted in November 28 that it won’t be viable to dual the route within five years, and opened a 12-week public consultation to get feedback.

She says the Scottish Government’s current favoured position is to fully dual the route.

Douglas Ross, Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP, wrote to Ms Hyslop asking her to drive along the route to understand the “dangers” facing his constituents.

Hyslop: ‘I am frequently asked to drive on certain roads’

In her response, the transport secretary: “I am wholly aware of the challenges and reality of living with a trunk road, such as the A96 cutting through the heart of towns such as Nairn, Elgin and Keith.

“As transport secretary, I am frequently asked to drive on certain roads.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible to accept all of these requests including yours.

“I do however regularly drive the A96 in a personal capacity as I often travel with family to holiday in Nairn and Elgin, driving from Aberdeen.”

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Douglas Ross. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She told Mr Ross feedback received from the public consultation will be “key” to the Scottish Government’s final decision on how to improve the corridor.

The 12-week consultation, which launched on November 28, will run until February 21, and can be filled out online.

Mr Ross said Ms Hyslop’s refusal is a “total slap in the face” for people who rely on the route.

“If Fiona Hyslop had done the right thing and accepted my request then she would have been able to see first-hand the dangers facing motorists using the A96 every single day”, he added.

Conversation