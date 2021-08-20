Buzz building around Dude Trips’ new EP as the Fraserburgh band return to the stage after 18 months

Fraserburgh’s Dude Trips have forged a close emotional bond with their fans and will finally be reunited with them later this month.

The emo quartet have built a trust and connection with their fans due to the honesty and beauty of songs that tackle issues such as love, loss, grief and mental health.

Fans regularly tell Dude Trips how much their songs mean to them and live concerts can see packed venues singing lyrics back to the band.

Dude Trips not only resonate with fans – they make a difference to them.

The coronavirus lockdown took the ability to play to those fans away. Now, after almost 18 months, Dude Trips will finally play to their fans again when they headline The Tunnels on Saturday August 28 to promote their new six-track EP You Are The Reason I Hate Leaving.

A year in the making the EP is out now on influential label Venn Records and has already received airplay on Radio One.

Vocalist and bassist Jamie Mathers said: “This gig has been a long time coming and we are all so eager to play live again.

“The last time we played was March 2020 just before everything was shut down.

“To play a gig with an atmosphere in the room again will be so good.

“Our last live show was in Bridge Street in Aberdeen and it was an intimate performance before we planned to disappear for a little while to focus on writing the next EP.

“A week or two before that gig coronavirus was flaring up all over the world and we were all worried about what would happen.

“The night before that gig last March we were told it was still going ahead but we had to put out a post to make sure everyone was okay to wash their hands and do things like that.

“That all seems so long ago now – and we are just glad to be back.”

You Are The Reason I Hate Leaving EP

Dude Trips have emerged from lockdown with the stunning new You Are The Reason That I Hate Leaving EP which has already received a rave review from acclaimed rock magazine Kerrang!

The EP release was preceded by two singles, one written by Jamie and the other by Shaun Ross (vocals, rhythm guitar).

Gentle is a beautiful, emotionally raw tribute to Shaun’s much-loved dog Miko who passed away.

Jamie said: “Gentle is Shaun’s song.

“He writes his words and I write mine then we come together to pick each other’s brains to make it the best it can be.

“I remember when Shaun first showed me the lyrics to Gentle I thought I can’t touch that because it’s beautiful and perfect.

“Hats off to Shaun for that one.”

Single Evergreen was written by Jamie and the singer/bassist says fans have already said how much the song has resonated with them.

Jamie explained: “Evergreen was the feelings I had at the time and I have heard so many people say they are feeling like that.

“Not just during lockdown but before it, or now.

“It is good to see that we have helped in some shape or form.

“It has been so long since we played live, but after gigs, folk would come up to us and tell us how they really found comfort in a song and were able to relate to it.

“That is always rewarding to hear.

“That is what we are best at, putting our emotions into songs.

“With the last album, we found our feet with that.

“We have carried on from there.”

Dude Trips to support for Y Suffer in Silence

Bandcamp proceeds from Evergreen will go to the Y Suffer in Silence network in Fraserburgh which was launched to help people suffering from anxiety, depression and stress two years ago.

Y Suffer in Silence aims to support sufferers by giving them a chance to share their worries through its listening service.

As well as offering one-to-one support, the charity also operates a helpline.

Jamie said: “All bandcamp proceeds from that song go to Y Suffer in Silence.

“We always want to promote awareness on mental health and Y Suffer in Silence are local to us in Fraserburgh.”

Venn Records an important label

Formed in summer 2016 Dude Trips are Jamie, Shaun, Scott Burnett (lead guitar/backing vocals) and Sean Mitchell (drums).

They released two EPs before the acclaimed album Through Love & Death, You’re All I Have Left on Side Mission Records three years later.

Dude Trips embarked on their biggest run of shows to date to support that album release with their fanbase continuing to grow – then lockdown hit.

Having written the follow-up to the debut album, the band used a gap between lockdowns to travel to Glasgow to demo their new material.

Their new EP You Are The Reason I Hate Leaving is available on vinyl as well as download.

Having completed the EP with producer Ricky Beetlestone, the band then signed to Venn Records, a label that fits perfectly with Dude Trips’ ethos and allows the four-piece autonomy.

Jamie said: “Venn Records have helped us so much.

“Once the EP was recorded we shopped about and sent emails to see if anyone would be interested in putting it out.

“They have allowed us to get it out as far and wide as possible.

“We have worked on the EP for the last year so it was important to us that it got the right exposure.

“Venn Records are a 100 percent fit for us. They release bands that are like us and know how to push it out.

“It is a really good, and really important fit for us.”

‘Stay’ radio premiere this Sunday with @DanielPCarter on the @Radio1RockShow 🤍 Tune in & play it loud 📻💥 pic.twitter.com/Qf5avypFhN — Dude Trips (@Dudetripsuk) August 13, 2021

Following the headline show at Tunnels Dude Trips will be back on the road for a co-headline mini British tour in September with All Better.

They will play Gloucester (September 17), Leeds (September 18) and Liverpool (September 19) before finishing in Glasgow (September 20).

Dude Trips will then headline the Outsider Arts Festival in Inverness on October 9.

Jamie said: “All Better are our friends and we have toured with them before.

“We had planned to tour with All Better before lockdown.

“However, before it was announced everything was cancelled.

“It is good to pick up where we left off with that.”