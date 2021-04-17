Kids’ Kitchen: Crumbs, it’s cookie recipes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s time to roll your sleeves up, boys and girls, and have a bit of fun making these cookies.

Both are very easy to make but require you to get hands on and do a spot of rolling and shaping.

Packed with oats and studded with raisins, the oat cookies are great for breakfast or tasty snacks anytime.

This cookie dough can be made in advance and chilled or frozen until you are ready to bake them.

Everyone loves a chocolate chip cookie, and these indulgent treats will have the grown-ups asking you to make them again and again.

Both the cookie recipes are suitable for vegetarians and are free from soya and nuts.

Oat and raisin cookies

(Makes 12-15)

Ingredients

100g Doves Farm organic self-raising flour

1 tsp cinnamon

100g butter

100g soft brown sugar

1 egg

100g porridge oats

50g raisins

Oil, for baking tray

Method

Put the butter and sugar into large mixing bowl and beat until creamy. Break the egg into the bowl and beat until smooth. Mix the flour and cinnamon together, then add this to the bowl and mix well. Stir in the oats and raisins to make a stiff dough. Put the dough on to a piece of baking paper and shape it into a 20cm long cylinder or log shape. Wrap and chill in the fridge until the dough is firm. Rub some oil around the inside of two baking trays and pre-heat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Remove the firm dough from the fridge. Cut it into 7-8mm thick slices. Transfer the slices to the prepared baking trays, making sure they keep their round shape. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Once cooked, let the cookies cool on the tray for 3 minutes before lifting them on to a wire rack to finish cooling. Once cold, store them in an airtight tin.

Chocolate chip cookies

(Makes 10)

Ingredients

50g sugar

50g butter

1 egg yolk

½ tsp vanilla extract

75g Doves Farm Organic Self Raising White Flour

50g Doves Farm Organic Dark Chocolate Chips

Oil, for baking tray

Method

Rub some oil around the inside of two baking trays and pre-heat the oven to 190C/170C Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Put the sugar and butter into a mixing bowl and beat until smooth. Add the egg yolk and vanilla extract and beat until incorporated. Mix in the flour. Stir in the chocolate chips. Take small spoonfuls of the crumbly mixture and using your hands, press to form 10 balls of dough. Place these on the prepared baking trays, spaced well apart then flatten slightly. Bake for 12-15 minutes. When cold, store the cookies in an airtight tin.

