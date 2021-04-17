Cove beat Falkirk to move level on points with the League One leaders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers defeated Falkirk 2-0 at the Balmoral Stadium to move level on points with the side who are top of League One.

A brace from captain Mitch Megginson secured the three points for the Aberdeen side who now only trail the Bairns on goal difference at the top of the table with five games remaining.

In six league games since lower league football resumed last month Cove have yet to suffer defeat.

Cove manager Paul Hartley made two changes to the side which defeated Dumbarton last weekend.

Kieran Ngwenya and Connor Smith came in at left-back and on the left side of midfield with Adam Livingstone and Leighton McIntosh dropping to the bench.

First half

Cove started on the front foot and had a penalty claim turned down by referee David Dickinson after four minutes.

Megginson burst into the box and it appeared he may have been tripped by Kyle McClelland, but Dickinson opted to book Megginson rather than point to the spot.

The Bairns first meaningful foray forward came in the 11th minute with Aidan Keena’s snapshot from 20 yards drifting wide.

But just a minute later Cove took the lead with an excellent set piece move.

Connor Scully’s inswinging corner from the right side was deftly flicked on by Scott Ross and Megginson produced a superb overhead kick which found the net via the underside of the crossbar.

12’ | #CRFC 1-0 FFC GOAL!!! Scott Ross flicks a corner on from the right for Mitch Megginson who finishes acrobatically to give us the lead!!#CRFCLive pic.twitter.com/cGDn3Lxk40 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) April 17, 2021

After 25 minutes Falkirk had a decent chance to equalise with Blair Alston’s corner finding McClelland, but his header was straight at goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

At the other end Scully’s corners were causing problems and almost resulted in a second Cove goal with Mark Durnan heading towards his own goal, but Keena clearing off the line.

The home side continued to look menacing in the final third and goalkeeper Robbie Mutch made a vital block from a Smith cutback with Megginson waiting for a tap-in.

Shortly before the break Lewis Neilson drove forward purposefully, but once he got inside the Cove box the defender shot high and wide of target.

Second half

Falkirk almost equalised within a minute of the restart.

Fraser Fyvie lost possession to Callumn Morrison and his cross from the right found Connor Sammon, but the striker headed against the crossbar from six yards.

On 48 minutes Cove doubled their advantage and again it was Megginson.

Fyvie’s inswinging free-kick from the left flank wasn’t dealt with by the Bairns’ defence and when the ball broke to Megginson his finish from close range was clinical.

Smith went close to adding a third soon after with keeper Mutch making a fingertip save to turn his shot from the edge of the area behind for a fruitless corner.

Mutch made another vital stop with his foot to keep out Blair Yule’s strike from 12 yards after Megginson and Rory McAllister combined to set him up.

Falkirk kept trying to find a route back into the game, however, they never seriously threatened the home goal, despite sending on player-co-manager Lee Miller up front in the closing stages.

Cove saw the game out comfortably and with five games left they are in a very good position.

Cove Rangers (4-4-2) – McKenzie, Scott Ross, Strachan, Graham, Ngwenya (Logan 67); Yule, Fyvie, Scully, Smith (McIntosh 78); Megginson, McAllister (Seb Ross 86).

Subs not used – Watson, Higgins, Livingstone, Demus, Hanratty.

Falkirk (3-5-2) – Mutch, Neilson (Mercer 67), Durnan, McClelland; Morrison, Gary Miller, Alston, Gomis, Fotheringham (Leitch 67); Keena, Sammon (Lee Miller 78).

Subs not used – Cantley, Francis, Deveney, Laverty, Kelly.